Bodycam video shows convicted felons being taken into custody during crackdown on alleged voter fraud
TAMPA, Fla. - Body camera video released Tuesday by the Tampa Police Department shows convicted felons as they're taken into custody during Gov. Ron DeSantis' crackdown on alleged voter fraud. The video was recorded August 18, as police served warrants to people charged with illegally voting in the 2020 election....
Body-Cam Footage Of 2020 Chokehold By Deputy In Hillsborough County Surfaces
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – On November 27, 2020, 24-year-old Jenny DeLeon was arrested for battery and resisting an officer after investigators say she grabbed a deputy by the wrist and knocked him off balance. The body-cam video of the November 2020 incident obtained by
Victim in Polk County shooting speaks out
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The woman who was shot at several times this weekend by a neighbor and his teenage son said she wants to see the pair held accountable. Caudill said she feared for her life when the pair demanded she get out of her car. The whole...
Tampa Shooting Homicide Suspect Arrested
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the suspect in connection to the homicide investigation on Coral Drive which happened on Friday, October 7, 2022. According to deputies, on Tuesday, detectives located and arrested Rashaad Kerney, 21. On Friday, October 7, 2022, just before
Man dies in Bartow after shooting: police
A man died in Bartow after a shooting, according to police.
Juvenile Shot And Killed At A Tampa McDonald’s
TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police responded to the McDonald’s, located at 4009 N. Armenia Ave., in reference to a person being shot around 8:47 pm on Tuesday. Patrol Units discovered a juvenile subject who was shot one time in the chest. The juvenile was
Suspect In Custody After Man Found Shot In Bartow
BARTOW, Fla. – A suspect is in custody after police in Bartow responded to a call for an injured person who had been shot on Monday. At approximately 3:00 PM on Monday, the Bartow Police Department responded to a report of an injured person in
New video reveals confusion over voter fraud arrests
Newly-released Tampa police body camera video shows convicted felons heading back to jail for voter fraud. They were arrested in August as part of the governor's statewide crackdown on election crimes.
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wife
The Daily Mail reports that a Florida ex-Marine, allegedly killed and burned the body of his ex-wife in their backyard. A Florida bodybuilder and former Marine has been accused of murdering his ex-wife when she visited their home to collect some of her personal things and of burning her body in an oil drum in the backyard.
Police Search for Suspect in Weekend Homicide
Lakeland Police say they are looking for the suspect or suspects who shot to death a 17-year-old male Saturday night. According to an LPD media release, uniformed patrol officers rushed to the Park at Palazzo Apartments on Victoria Manor Drive at 10:17 p.m. after receiving a report about a male victim. They located the critically injured teen victim inside an apartment, began treating the victim until paramedics arrived, and secured the apartment.
CPD seizes 44 lbs of fentanyl labeled with ‘CNN’ logo
Nearly 20 bricks of suspected fentanyl, some marked with cable news network CNN's logo, were seized at the southern border, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Suspect arrested in 2020 murder of Winter Haven man
A 37-year-old man from Lake Wales was arrested nearly two years after authorities said he killed a witness who was planning to testify against him in an upcoming attempted murder trial.
Polk County Sheriff Releases Video Of Moment When Deputy Was Shot By Orlando Man
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – The man who shot a Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputy last Wednesday night, October 12, 2022, has been arrested and is facing four felonies and a misdemeanor. On Monday, Polk County Sheriff releases a video of the moments leading up to
Man slices police K9 following pursuit, armed burglary in Manatee County
A police K-9 suffered several cuts across its nose and face during an intense armed burglary take-down in Manatee County Friday.
Father, son shoot at person they thought was burglar after neighbor brings package delivered to wrong address
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A doorbell camera alerted a father and son that someone was outside the door of their Winter Haven apartment. They armed themselves and went out to find who they suspected of burglary and ended up firing seven shots into the car of a woman who was parked outside of her own apartment.
Video shows shocking moment Polk County deputy is shot by suspect
The Polk County Sheriff's Office released a video showing the scary moment when a suspect opened fire on Florida deputies, hitting one in the chest. The bullet was stopped by the deputy's bulletproof vest.
Man charged for killing witness planning on testifying against him in attempted murder trial, FDLE announces
LAKE WALES, Fla. - A Lake Wales man was arrested for killing a witness who was planning on testifying against him in an attempted murder trial, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) announced Tuesday. Agents served an arrest warrant on Marlon Tyrone Burgess, 37. FDLE said he will now...
17-year-old found fatally shot in Lakeland apartment, police say
A 17-year-old boy was killed in a shooting Saturday in Lakeland, police said.
Polk County Sheriff’s Log
Deputies responded to a report of a theft at a residence on Ransom Road near Mena. Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Polk 289 near Cove in reference to a possible suicidal person. October 11, 2022. Deputies responded to a report of a structure fire at a residence on...
Drive-By Shot Fired At Tampa Middle School
The door was closed and the stairwell blocked off for storage
