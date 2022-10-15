ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Comments / 3

Related
Bay News 9

Victim in Polk County shooting speaks out

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The woman who was shot at several times this weekend by a neighbor and his teenage son said she wants to see the pair held accountable. Caudill said she feared for her life when the pair demanded she get out of her car. The whole...
POLK COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Tampa Shooting Homicide Suspect Arrested

  HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the suspect in connection to the homicide investigation on Coral Drive which happened on Friday, October 7, 2022.  According to deputies, on Tuesday, detectives located and arrested Rashaad Kerney, 21.  On Friday, October 7, 2022, just before
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

New video reveals confusion over voter fraud arrests

Newly-released Tampa police body camera video shows convicted felons heading back to jail for voter fraud. They were arrested in August as part of the governor's statewide crackdown on election crimes.
TAMPA, FL
LkldNow

Police Search for Suspect in Weekend Homicide

Lakeland Police say they are looking for the suspect or suspects who shot to death a 17-year-old male Saturday night. According to an LPD media release, uniformed patrol officers rushed to the Park at Palazzo Apartments on Victoria Manor Drive at 10:17 p.m. after receiving a report about a male victim. They located the critically injured teen victim inside an apartment, began treating the victim until paramedics arrived, and secured the apartment.
LAKELAND, FL
mypulsenews.com

Polk County Sheriff’s Log

Deputies responded to a report of a theft at a residence on Ransom Road near Mena. Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Polk 289 near Cove in reference to a possible suicidal person. October 11, 2022. Deputies responded to a report of a structure fire at a residence on...
POLK COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy