Sioux Falls Monkey Out of Surgery After Visitor Throws Bottle Top
The City of Sioux Falls has many attractions for residents and visitors to enjoy, like exploring the animals at the Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History. Unfortunately, a recent visitor at the Great Plains Zoo accidentally caused some serious injuries to one of the monkeys. In a...
KELOLAND TV
WATCH: Falling leaves in Moment of Nature
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s moment in nature comes from KELOLAND photographer Jaxon Thorsen. He checked out all of the leaves that are now falling off the trees due to the high winds this week. Take a look in the video player above.
siouxfalls.business
Historic former grocery store to become local breakfast, lunch restaurant
A 1908 building that once was a neighborhood grocery store will become the new home of a breakfast and lunch restaurant from well-known local restaurateurs. The building at 100 S. Grange Ave. in the Cathedral Historic District was purchased by attorney and property redeveloper Alex Halbach last year with a vision of bringing it back to a neighborhood commercial use.
siouxfalls.business
McDonald’s opens south Sioux Falls location
McDonald’s has opened its latest location in south Sioux Falls. The restaurant on South Minnesota Avenue is just north of 85th Street and is the eighth McDonald’s in Sioux Falls. “It’s been really good,” franchisee Jordan Hartshorn said. “We’re in a good spot as far as residential, with...
dakotanewsnow.com
5th annual Shoe Drive for Kids
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A portion of the 5th annual Shoe Drive for Kids takes place Sunday from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Severance Brewing. Rudy Navarrete will be providing his signature Tex-Mex cooking as people donate new brand-name shoes to the boys and girls club. All food proceeds also go towards the cause.
dakotanewsnow.com
Painting business destroyed in fire in Tea
TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say no one was injured after a painting business in Tea was engulfed in flames. Lincoln County Emergency Manager Harold Timmerman says the fire started at 10:30 a.m. and by the time first responders arrived, the building was not salvageable, so they looked to protect surrounding buildings from the flames.
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: Police locate missing 17-year-old
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police say a missing 17-year-old has been found. Just before 5 p.m., they posted that update on social media. Police say the teenager is safe. They thanked the public for keeping an eye out for the boy.
KELOLAND TV
‘Store My Gun’ program offers safe, secure gun storage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We hear it time and time again, police warning people to store their guns in a safe and secure place. A military organization in Sioux Falls is now willing to help with its ‘Store My Gun’ program. At the South Dakota Military...
Friends harvest corn for a South Dakota farmer who passed away in June
The grain elevator near Humboldt had difficulty keeping up with all the trucks dropping off corn today. That's because 14 combines were working the Duane Struck farm all at once, and the trucks just kept coming.
Here’s Why Sioux Falls is the ‘Sioux Empire’ and Sioux City is ‘Siouxland’
Some in southeast South Dakota live in the "Sioux Empire." While others are residents of "Siouxland". But, where is deciding line? And what does it have to do with the rivalry between Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Sioux City, Iowa?. The two cities are only 87 miles apart and have...
KELOLAND TV
SFPD: Man jumped, stabbed in parking lot Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are continuing to search for the person who stabbed a man Friday Afternoon. Police say the 29-year-old victim was in a parking lot on 14th Street — just a couple of blocks from Cliff Avenue when he was jumped and stabbed repeatedly.
KELOLAND TV
Authorities respond to rollover crash in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are investigating a crash that happened Tuesday night. The rollover crash is backing up traffic on I-229 near 10th street. Crews are in the process of removing it from the road so traffic can return to normal. Our photojournalist on the scene did not see any ambulances.
KELOLAND TV
Buying hearing aids in South Dakota is now easier
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Buying hearing aids has just become easier for those experiencing mild hearing loss. Following the approval of a rule by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to allow hearing aids to be sold over the counter, the Biden administration began the rollout this week. Now, patients can stop into their local pharmacy or retailer to buy the technology.
dakotanewsnow.com
One month after shooting in Harrisburg, family wants answers in Kara Gregor’s death
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -On September 10th, two things happened in Harrisburg, both involving Kara Greger. A bar fight and a shooting both encircled her last hours of life. Questions remain about what happened and who could have more information. Just like any proud Grandmother, Stephanie Cournoyer likes...
KELOLAND TV
Cold temps approaching record lows in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the forecast shows, KELOLAND is in for a very cold night. Warm weather is certainly on pause across KELOLAND as temperatures are forecast to take a big tumble the next couple of days. Here are the record lows tonight for a few select...
KELOLAND TV
Across the Table with Khalil Hesvik
What you see here every day on KELOLAND Living doesn’t really represent all that it takes to bring the show to your television or computer screens every day. Ashley and Brittan are good, but they are not magicians. That’s why there are more people behind-the-scenes than there actually are on-screen.
KELOLAND TV
December like air arrives in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Clear skies and light winds allowed some to wake up to record lows. We’re about halfway through meteorological fall and this morning we had a taste of winter. Temperatures fell to the teens and single digits in eastern KELOLAND, enough to give some of us record lows.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls woman identified as person killed in Hanson County crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The person killed in a crash Friday afternoon southwest of Alexandria has been identified. Preliminary crash information from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety says a 2014 Jeep Wrangler was headed west on 260th Street when the driver lost control of the vehicle on the gravel road.
Pheasant hunters head home after successful weekend
South Dakota rolled out the blaze orange carpet for Saturday's pheasant opener. Now, the hunters are heading home.
brookingsradio.com
South Dakota inmate’s escape try foiled within 10 minutes
YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a South Dakota inmate who tried to escape from a hospital where he was receiving treatment was caught within 10 minutes. The 26-year-old man who was housed at the Yankton County Jail had been taken to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital for a medical issue Thursday evening when he ran away from a correctional officer. The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect was apprehended less than two blocks away.
