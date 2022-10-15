ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

WATCH: Falling leaves in Moment of Nature

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s moment in nature comes from KELOLAND photographer Jaxon Thorsen. He checked out all of the leaves that are now falling off the trees due to the high winds this week. Take a look in the video player above.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

Historic former grocery store to become local breakfast, lunch restaurant

A 1908 building that once was a neighborhood grocery store will become the new home of a breakfast and lunch restaurant from well-known local restaurateurs. The building at 100 S. Grange Ave. in the Cathedral Historic District was purchased by attorney and property redeveloper Alex Halbach last year with a vision of bringing it back to a neighborhood commercial use.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

McDonald’s opens south Sioux Falls location

McDonald’s has opened its latest location in south Sioux Falls. The restaurant on South Minnesota Avenue is just north of 85th Street and is the eighth McDonald’s in Sioux Falls. “It’s been really good,” franchisee Jordan Hartshorn said. “We’re in a good spot as far as residential, with...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

5th annual Shoe Drive for Kids

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A portion of the 5th annual Shoe Drive for Kids takes place Sunday from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Severance Brewing. Rudy Navarrete will be providing his signature Tex-Mex cooking as people donate new brand-name shoes to the boys and girls club. All food proceeds also go towards the cause.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Painting business destroyed in fire in Tea

TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say no one was injured after a painting business in Tea was engulfed in flames. Lincoln County Emergency Manager Harold Timmerman says the fire started at 10:30 a.m. and by the time first responders arrived, the building was not salvageable, so they looked to protect surrounding buildings from the flames.
TEA, SD
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: Police locate missing 17-year-old

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police say a missing 17-year-old has been found. Just before 5 p.m., they posted that update on social media. Police say the teenager is safe. They thanked the public for keeping an eye out for the boy.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

‘Store My Gun’ program offers safe, secure gun storage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We hear it time and time again, police warning people to store their guns in a safe and secure place. A military organization in Sioux Falls is now willing to help with its ‘Store My Gun’ program. At the South Dakota Military...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

SFPD: Man jumped, stabbed in parking lot Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are continuing to search for the person who stabbed a man Friday Afternoon. Police say the 29-year-old victim was in a parking lot on 14th Street — just a couple of blocks from Cliff Avenue when he was jumped and stabbed repeatedly.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Authorities respond to rollover crash in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are investigating a crash that happened Tuesday night. The rollover crash is backing up traffic on I-229 near 10th street. Crews are in the process of removing it from the road so traffic can return to normal. Our photojournalist on the scene did not see any ambulances.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Buying hearing aids in South Dakota is now easier

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Buying hearing aids has just become easier for those experiencing mild hearing loss. Following the approval of a rule by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to allow hearing aids to be sold over the counter, the Biden administration began the rollout this week. Now, patients can stop into their local pharmacy or retailer to buy the technology.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Cold temps approaching record lows in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the forecast shows, KELOLAND is in for a very cold night. Warm weather is certainly on pause across KELOLAND as temperatures are forecast to take a big tumble the next couple of days. Here are the record lows tonight for a few select...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Across the Table with Khalil Hesvik

What you see here every day on KELOLAND Living doesn’t really represent all that it takes to bring the show to your television or computer screens every day. Ashley and Brittan are good, but they are not magicians. That’s why there are more people behind-the-scenes than there actually are on-screen.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

December like air arrives in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Clear skies and light winds allowed some to wake up to record lows. We’re about halfway through meteorological fall and this morning we had a taste of winter. Temperatures fell to the teens and single digits in eastern KELOLAND, enough to give some of us record lows.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls woman identified as person killed in Hanson County crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The person killed in a crash Friday afternoon southwest of Alexandria has been identified. Preliminary crash information from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety says a 2014 Jeep Wrangler was headed west on 260th Street when the driver lost control of the vehicle on the gravel road.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
brookingsradio.com

South Dakota inmate’s escape try foiled within 10 minutes

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a South Dakota inmate who tried to escape from a hospital where he was receiving treatment was caught within 10 minutes. The 26-year-old man who was housed at the Yankton County Jail had been taken to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital for a medical issue Thursday evening when he ran away from a correctional officer. The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect was apprehended less than two blocks away.
YANKTON COUNTY, SD

