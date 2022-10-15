Read full article on original website
This area in Florida historically floods, but its residents still choose to stay. Now, 400 homes remain inundatedVictorSeminole County, FL
This "boring" graveyard is considered one of the scariest in FloridaEvie M.Orlando, FL
Florida Cities Mentioned Prominently in List of Best and Cheapest Cities for FoodiesL. CaneFlorida State
mynews13.com
State report reveals 12 injuries, medical emergencies at Florida theme parks
ORLANDO, Fla. — An 83-year-old man with a pre-existing condition had a medical emergency while riding the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover at Magic Kingdom last month and later died, according to a recently released state report. What You Need To Know. Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has...
kennythepirate.com
Travel Concerns for guests traveling to Walt Disney World
Guests traveling to Walt Disney World will want to be aware of current travel concerns that are now in place. Check out the current update and how it may affect you. Orlando is a city that has to be prepared for almost anything. Last January, they prepared for ice. Yes, you read that correctly. Recently, Hurricane Ian greatly affected Florida. Walt Disney World closed the Parks for two days. New resort reservations were halted until October 3.
mynews13.com
Recipe: Emily Ellyn's Halloween Baked Brie
Orlando's “Retro Rad Recipe Resource” is celebrating autumn festivities with a puffy, cheesy, somewhat spooky party treat. Celebrity Chef Emily Ellyn – known for remixing the retro and making it rad – is using the aroma of a baked puff pastry to lure in ravenous revelers this Halloween season. So if you're hosting this year, you're in luck.
How this local food truck park became one of the largest in the U.S.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. World Food Trucks park in Kissimmee -- already among the largest in the country -- plans to grow even more. The food truck park at...
WESH
Wild video shows hail, intense wind bearing down on Brevard County
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A viewer captured an intense hail storm yesterday in Melbourne. See the video above.
disneydining.com
Popular Eatery Leaves Disney Springs
If you’re looking for the perfect dining, shopping, and entertainment destination at Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Springs is the place to be. While there are many dining options, one popular eatery has officially left the property. The growing West Side of Disney Springs is full of exciting experiences,...
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: Ground Stop Issued at Orlando Airport Due to Storms
Traveling to Disney World isn’t always the most magical experience. Whether you’re flying, taking a train, or heading out on a road trip, certain mishaps can pop up that might make it just a little bit harder to start your vacation off on the right foot. And, if you fly into Orlando International Airport (MCO) on your Disney World trips, you might know just how many things can go wrong — especially the weather. It looks like today is one of those days because a ground stop has been issued for Orlando International Airport.
fox35orlando.com
Fake 'gun' scare causes chaos at Florida family-friendly festival
CLERMONT, Fla. - There was a big scare this weekend at a festival in Clermont when a stampede of teenagers started running after some believed there was a gun in the crowd. Police say it was a false claim. Clermont Police say there was no gun found or real threat...
click orlando
PHOTOS: 30th annual Biketoberfest rides into the sunset in Daytona Beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY. Fla. – As the smell of leather and exhaust fades away, the 30th annual Biketoberfest closes out in Volusia County on Sunday after a beautiful weather weekend. The event, which ran from Oct. 13-16, brought in thousands of motorcycles into the Daytona Beach area and was in...
Hottest neighborhoods: Homes sell the fastest in these 10 Central Florida areas
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Central Florida homes take longer to sell as the U.S. housing market slows -- but that’s not the case everywhere. Metro Orlando houses spent...
mynews13.com
Matthew's Hope opens Brevard County location to help the homeless
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla- Matthew's Hope began as an effort to protect the homeless during cold weather snaps, but now the Orange County nonprofit has grown so much it's expanding services to Brevard County. What You Need To Know. The nonprofit organization Matthew's Hope recently opened a new location in Brevard...
Vehicles covered by chemicals at Seminole Co. BJ’s Wholesale Club
A possible explosion was reported Tuesday afternoon at a BJ's Wholesale Club in Sanford.
mynews13.com
Seminole, Orange aerial mosquito treatments to get underway after Ian flooding causes spike
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Some Central Florida counties are preparing to get a recent spike in the local mosquito population because of Hurricane Ian flooding under control. On Monday, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced that about 48,000 acres in the eastern rural areas of Seminole County — including Lake Jesup, Lake Harney, Geneva, Chuluota, and Black Hammock, and Oviedo — will be treated, weather permitting, on Monday night.
orlandoweekly.com
Everything we saw at Orlando's Come Out With Pride 2022
Orlando's very own Pride festival brought the best out of the City Beautiful. Here's everything we saw when the celebration of living how you want to took over the streets.
click orlando
Tropics Watch: Any development behind Tropical Storm Karl?
ORLANDO, Fla. – For the first time in weeks, the Tropics are settling down. The season will be remembered to date as a very quiet start followed by an intense four-week period that contained two very high impact storms, Fiona and Ian. [TRENDING: Strong cold front increases rain chances...
mynews13.com
New Space Coast TPO roadway resiliency plan outlines areas susceptible to natural disasters
BREVARD COUNY, Fla- If knowledge is power, the Space Coast Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) is hoping that its new Transportation Resiliency Master Plan will be an empowering tool to help protect the critical roadways of Brevard County. What You Need To Know. The new resiliency summaries should show where roads...
WESH
Flagler officials face difficult decisions following Hurricane Ian destruction
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — Flagler Beach leaders will have a big decision to make in the next few weeks: Whether to try and reopen the pier in the short term or leave it closed since it's scheduled to be demolished and replaced with a concrete structure next year. "Ian...
Parramore homeowners bombarded by investor offers to buy their homes
ORLANDO, Fla. — Homeownership in Orlando’s Parramore neighborhood is trending down, with more than 90% of the people there being renters. And some people are concerned that that number could get even higher as investors and developers continue to buy up property in the area. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
The 2022 Fall Festival Season
Ah, Florida! The Sunshine State! Land of perpetual youth—and relentless heat—where we don’t actually have an autumn to anticipate. Instead, Floridians flee the hottest doldrums of summer to the springs, the beaches and our leafy neighboring Appalachian mountains. We Floridians, however, do mark the changing of the...
click orlando
Defective water heater sparks fire at subdivision in Osceola County, officials say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A fire Saturday night at a subdivision in Osceola County prompted multiple agencies to dispatch help and resulted in no injuries, according to Osceola Fire Rescue. Around 9:45 p.m., a defective water heater started the fire in the bathroom area of a first-floor unit at...
