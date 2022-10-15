ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altamonte Springs, FL

mynews13.com

State report reveals 12 injuries, medical emergencies at Florida theme parks

ORLANDO, Fla. — An 83-year-old man with a pre-existing condition had a medical emergency while riding the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover at Magic Kingdom last month and later died, according to a recently released state report. What You Need To Know. Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has...
FLORIDA STATE
kennythepirate.com

Travel Concerns for guests traveling to Walt Disney World

Guests traveling to Walt Disney World will want to be aware of current travel concerns that are now in place. Check out the current update and how it may affect you. Orlando is a city that has to be prepared for almost anything. Last January, they prepared for ice. Yes, you read that correctly. Recently, Hurricane Ian greatly affected Florida. Walt Disney World closed the Parks for two days. New resort reservations were halted until October 3.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Recipe: Emily Ellyn's Halloween Baked Brie

Orlando's “Retro Rad Recipe Resource” is celebrating autumn festivities with a puffy, cheesy, somewhat spooky party treat. Celebrity Chef Emily Ellyn – known for remixing the retro and making it rad – is using the aroma of a baked puff pastry to lure in ravenous revelers this Halloween season. So if you're hosting this year, you're in luck.
ORLANDO, FL
disneydining.com

Popular Eatery Leaves Disney Springs

If you’re looking for the perfect dining, shopping, and entertainment destination at Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Springs is the place to be. While there are many dining options, one popular eatery has officially left the property. The growing West Side of Disney Springs is full of exciting experiences,...
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: Ground Stop Issued at Orlando Airport Due to Storms

Traveling to Disney World isn’t always the most magical experience. Whether you’re flying, taking a train, or heading out on a road trip, certain mishaps can pop up that might make it just a little bit harder to start your vacation off on the right foot. And, if you fly into Orlando International Airport (MCO) on your Disney World trips, you might know just how many things can go wrong — especially the weather. It looks like today is one of those days because a ground stop has been issued for Orlando International Airport.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Matthew's Hope opens Brevard County location to help the homeless

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla- Matthew's Hope began as an effort to protect the homeless during cold weather snaps, but now the Orange County nonprofit has grown so much it's expanding services to Brevard County. What You Need To Know. The nonprofit organization Matthew's Hope recently opened a new location in Brevard...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Seminole, Orange aerial mosquito treatments to get underway after Ian flooding causes spike

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Some Central Florida counties are preparing to get a recent spike in the local mosquito population because of Hurricane Ian flooding under control. On Monday, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced that about 48,000 acres in the eastern rural areas of Seminole County — including Lake Jesup, Lake Harney, Geneva, Chuluota, and Black Hammock, and Oviedo — will be treated, weather permitting, on Monday night.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Tropics Watch: Any development behind Tropical Storm Karl?

ORLANDO, Fla. – For the first time in weeks, the Tropics are settling down. The season will be remembered to date as a very quiet start followed by an intense four-week period that contained two very high impact storms, Fiona and Ian. [TRENDING: Strong cold front increases rain chances...
ORLANDO, FL
Ocala Gazette

The 2022 Fall Festival Season

Ah, Florida! The Sunshine State! Land of perpetual youth—and relentless heat—where we don’t actually have an autumn to anticipate. Instead, Floridians flee the hottest doldrums of summer to the springs, the beaches and our leafy neighboring Appalachian mountains. We Floridians, however, do mark the changing of the...
OCALA, FL

