Vanished In KentuckyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLouisville, KY
Mt. Washington Democrat Mayor Barry Armstrong Refuses To Address Viral Video of City Personnel Seizing PropertyMt. Washington GazetteMount Washington, KY
New App to Help the Homeless Launches in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
KY America First Endorses Stuart Owen In Mt. Washington Mayors Race And 2 In The City Council RaceNelson County News-SentinelMount Washington, KY
Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) needs people to adopt pets or will begin euthanizing soonAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Louisville man charged in Taylor Berry neighborhood homicide indicted
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville man charged in connection to a Taylor Berry neighborhood homicide has been indicted. The Jefferson County Grand Jury returned an indictment against Hunter Williams Thrasher, 23, charging him with one count of murder, one count of obscuring the identity of a machine over $10,000, one count of tampering with physical evidence, one count of abuse of corpse, one county criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree, and for being a persistent felony offender in the second degree, according to a release from the Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
LMPD investigate after child sustains shooting-related injury to the face
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a child sustained a shooting-related injury to the face Tuesday afternoon. It happened in the Portland neighborhood just after 4 p.m., Louisville Metro spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said. Officers were called to respond to a shooting at Griffiths Avenue and North 29th...
Arrest made related to death of woman found in Southern Indiana field
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - A man has been charged in the death of a woman whose body was found in a Southern Indiana field this summer, but police say she was not killed in the Hoosier state. Melvin D. Evans, 67, of Louisville, was arrested by Scott County Sheriff’s Office...
FBI agent continue search on Bardstown farm
One family is coming forward to share their loved one's story for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Louisville authorities recover body from Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Emergency crews have recovered the body of a person from the Ohio River. The body was reported around 10:30 a.m. in the water just off the Louisville Loop behind the Kentucky Science Center. No information about the victim has been provided. Louisville Metro police say the...
Police seeking suspects in stabbing of man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in serious condition after he was stabbed several times overnight in Shawnee neighborhood. Louisville Metro police officers called to a home in the 3400 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard around 1:15 a.m. found the man suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim...
Coroner identifies person found in Ohio River
'My family just needs answers': FBI search Bardstown farm as part of Crystal Rogers case. Rogers has not been seen since July 3, 2015. A missing persons report was filed by her family two days later.
One dead in shooting at Jeffersonville apartment complex
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - One person has died in a shooting on Monday at an apartment complex in southern Indiana. Jeffersonville police officers were called to Hallmark At Jeffersonville on Paddle Wheel Court around 10:20 a.m. on a report of shots fired at the complex. Upon arrival, officers found a...
Woman convicted of shooting man released on HIP now back in custody
Miriam Hope is the person who was found dead in the Ohio River near the area of the Big Four Bridge and the Waterfront.
Demolition begins for New Albany’s Riverview Towers
Miriam Hope is the person who was found dead in the Ohio River near the area of the Big Four Bridge and the Waterfront.
Overnight East End Tunnel closures scheduled
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are scheduled overnight closures of the East End Tunnel for next week in Jefferson County. The tunnel’s northbound and southbound bores carry Gene Snyder Freeway traffic between Louisville and southern Indiana from the Lewis and Clark Bridge over the Ohio River. The tunnel’s northbound...
KSP investigating crash involving Breckinridge County Deputy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is investigating an injury accident that involved a Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Deputy Saturday. According to the release, around 2:15p.m. KSP Post 4 responded to assistance request call in investigating a two vehicle crash near the intersection of US 60 and KY 86.
‘My family just needs answers’: FBI search Bardstown farm as part of Crystal Rogers case
Miriam Hope is the person who was found dead in the Ohio River near the area of the Big Four Bridge and the Waterfront.
Person hit and killed by car on Preston Highway identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a person struck and killed by a vehicle early Saturday has been released. Allen Lee Green, 35, of Louisville, died from injuries he received in the accident. Louisville Metro police said the accident happened around 1 a.m. October 15 in the 3300 block...
Fallen LMPD officer and Edmonson Co. native honored with fishing tournament
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Last December, an Edmonson County native died while in the line of duty. Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim was killed after being hit by a driver while helping a car on the side of the road. “He knew from an early age that not...
‘I was sick’: Friends respond to death of missing woman who drowned in Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friends of Miriam Hope, the missing woman whose body was pulled out of the Ohio River, are reacting to her death. Nicky Wright said Hope was a kind-hearted, loving and honest friend who was like a sister to her. Louisville Metro police issued an Operation Return...
Investigator gives interim report on state of LMDC, calls building ‘woefully inadequate’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An independent investigation into the state of Louisville Metro Department of Corrections is underway after a string of deaths. On Tuesday, the man behind the report, former FBI agent David Beyer, gave his update to Council’s Government Oversight and Audit Committee. His update is an...
Goode Weather Blog 10/18
Federal agents have executed a search warrant at a farm in Nelson County belonging to the family of a suspect in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers.
New report highlights JCPS graduation rate
Federal agents have executed a search warrant at a farm in Nelson County belonging to the family of a suspect in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers.
