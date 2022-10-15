ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Denver

Teen arrested in I-70 deadly shooting being charged as adult

The 17-year-old suspect arrested in a deadly shooting on Interstate 70 will be charged as an adult. Kevin Piaskowski was shot and killed on July 31. The juvenile suspect, identified as Jameel James, was arrested by police in Denver with assistance from officers in Westminster. Investigators said that the shooting suspect and the victim were unknown to each other. The shooting occurred after the suspect was seen driving a stolen Dodge Ram aggressively on I-70.The shooting was captured on a nearby driver's dashcam and showed a silver truck swerving around traffic before opening fire at Piaskowski.  Immediately following the shooting, the...
DENVER, CO
Essence

Three Officers To Face Trial For Death Of Third Grader Killed After Football Game

Brian Devaney, Devon Smith, and Sean Dolan, were charged in January with voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter and multiple counts of reckless endangerment. Three former police officers have been charged with killing an eight-year-old when they fired 25 shots at a moving car as a nearby crowd left a high school football game in 2021. A Philadelphia judge ruled on Monday that the three will face trial on manslaughter charges.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Lootpress

Woman arrested after she pulled over vehicle claiming to be a law enforcement officer

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman is facing charges after she pulled someone over and impersonated a law enforcement officer. According to Fayette County deputies, on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, a call came in on U.S. Route 19 in the Scarbro area about a person impersonating a law officer. When deputies spoke to the victim, he said he was traveling to Pax to work when a black SUV came up behind him at a high rate of speed. The victim stated that he was concerned there was a problem, at which time he pulled over to let the vehicle around or to see what was wrong. The victim stated that a female exited the car behind him, came up to him, and told him she had caught him going 90 miles per hour in a 55-mile-per-hour zone on her “scope.” The victim said the woman told him not to leave and returned to her vehicle.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Fox News

Idaho authorities have identified 4 people who were killed in a potato truck crash

Authorities have identified four people who were killed in an eastern Idaho crash between a potato truck and passenger car Wednesday evening. The Bannock County Coroner's Office said Delight Moemberg, 44; Deborah Pabawena, 63; Philip Ponzo, 28; and Faedem Fidim, 37, were killed in the collision near Chubbuck. All four were Fort Hall residents, officials with The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said.
FORT HALL, ID
San Angelo LIVE!

Cartel Drug Runner Driving a Chevy Aveo Caught with 42 Pounds of Cocaine, Meth & Fentanyl

On September 24, 2022, CBP officers assigned to the Eagle Pass International Bridge encountered a 22-year-old man driving a black Chevrolet Aveo making entry from Mexico. The vehicle was selected for inspection utilizing non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment. After conducting a physical inspection, officers discovered 17 packages concealed within the vehicle. The packages contained seven pounds (3.2kg) of alleged fentanyl, 20.9 pounds (9.5kg) of alleged cocaine, and 14.9 pounds (6.8kg) of alleged methamphetamine.

