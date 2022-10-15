Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
Five teens arrested for killing innocent woman in drive-by shooting at wrong house
Five teens have been arrested in connection with the death of a Texas woman whose home was mistakenly targeted in a drive-by shooting, authorities said. Three teens were taken into custody on Friday while two others, ages 14 and 15, were arrested earlier this week on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Teen arrested in I-70 deadly shooting being charged as adult
The 17-year-old suspect arrested in a deadly shooting on Interstate 70 will be charged as an adult. Kevin Piaskowski was shot and killed on July 31. The juvenile suspect, identified as Jameel James, was arrested by police in Denver with assistance from officers in Westminster. Investigators said that the shooting suspect and the victim were unknown to each other. The shooting occurred after the suspect was seen driving a stolen Dodge Ram aggressively on I-70.The shooting was captured on a nearby driver's dashcam and showed a silver truck swerving around traffic before opening fire at Piaskowski. Immediately following the shooting, the...
WISH-TV
Two brothers arrested in connection with the kidnapping and killing of 4 California family members
(CNN) — Two brothers are now under arrest in connection with this week’s kidnapping and killings of four California family members — with one brother held on suspicion of murder and the other accused of being an accessory, authorities said Friday. Jesus Manuel Salgado — a former...
Essence
Three Officers To Face Trial For Death Of Third Grader Killed After Football Game
Brian Devaney, Devon Smith, and Sean Dolan, were charged in January with voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter and multiple counts of reckless endangerment. Three former police officers have been charged with killing an eight-year-old when they fired 25 shots at a moving car as a nearby crowd left a high school football game in 2021. A Philadelphia judge ruled on Monday that the three will face trial on manslaughter charges.
9-Year-Old’s Girl Body Found Stuffed in Storage Locker After She Was ‘Locked in the Basement for an Extended Period of Time,’ Deputies Say
A 31-year-old man in Kentucky and his 27-year-old girlfriend were arrested this week after the man’s young daughter was found dead in a storage locker rented under the woman’s name, authorities say. Jose Gomez-Alvarez and Cheyanne Porter were taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with one count...
Woman says Eliza Fletcher murder suspect raped her but wasn’t properly investigated
Murder of Tennessee teacher could have been avoided had police properly investigated rape accusation, lawsuit says
Police: Woman held captive for a month, repeatedly raped
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman was held captive in a basement room for about a month and was raped repeatedly before she was able to escape, according to charging documents filed Tuesday. The suspect, 39-year-old Timothy M. Haslett of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, was arrested Friday and...
Woman arrested after she pulled over vehicle claiming to be a law enforcement officer
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman is facing charges after she pulled someone over and impersonated a law enforcement officer. According to Fayette County deputies, on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, a call came in on U.S. Route 19 in the Scarbro area about a person impersonating a law officer. When deputies spoke to the victim, he said he was traveling to Pax to work when a black SUV came up behind him at a high rate of speed. The victim stated that he was concerned there was a problem, at which time he pulled over to let the vehicle around or to see what was wrong. The victim stated that a female exited the car behind him, came up to him, and told him she had caught him going 90 miles per hour in a 55-mile-per-hour zone on her “scope.” The victim said the woman told him not to leave and returned to her vehicle.
Ohio Woman Found Guilty of Murder for Shooting Her Doctor Husband 3 Times in the Head as He Slept
An Ohio woman was found guilty this week of murdering her husband, a doctor in the Columbus area, some four years ago. Holli Osborn, 46, was convicted by jurors in the Franklin County Common Pleas Court on two counts of murder this Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, over the death of 50-year-old Dr. Christopher Osborn.
Idaho son accused of fatally stabbing Humane Society executive mom after she evicted him
CANYON COUNTY, Idaho (TCD) -- A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his mother several times not long after she evicted him from her home. Canyon County court records show Levi Davis was charged with second-degree murder and his bond was set at $5 million. According to court documents...
Idaho authorities have identified 4 people who were killed in a potato truck crash
Authorities have identified four people who were killed in an eastern Idaho crash between a potato truck and passenger car Wednesday evening. The Bannock County Coroner's Office said Delight Moemberg, 44; Deborah Pabawena, 63; Philip Ponzo, 28; and Faedem Fidim, 37, were killed in the collision near Chubbuck. All four were Fort Hall residents, officials with The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said.
Tragic details revealed as ‘underdeveloped’ dead newborn is found face down in creek with umbilical cord still attached
A DEAD "underdeveloped" newborn has been found lying face down in a creek, police say. The child's umbilical cord and placenta were still attached at the time of the horror discovery, according to officials. Tuesday, the Catoosa County Sherrif's office said in a news release that an "underdeveloped" Georgia infant...
San Angelo LIVE!
Cartel Drug Runner Driving a Chevy Aveo Caught with 42 Pounds of Cocaine, Meth & Fentanyl
On September 24, 2022, CBP officers assigned to the Eagle Pass International Bridge encountered a 22-year-old man driving a black Chevrolet Aveo making entry from Mexico. The vehicle was selected for inspection utilizing non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment. After conducting a physical inspection, officers discovered 17 packages concealed within the vehicle. The packages contained seven pounds (3.2kg) of alleged fentanyl, 20.9 pounds (9.5kg) of alleged cocaine, and 14.9 pounds (6.8kg) of alleged methamphetamine.
Washington Little League umpire accused of raping teen girl and smoking meth with her
KING COUNTY, Wash. (TCD) -- A 58-year-old man who was wanted for child sex crimes reportedly turned himself in this week not long after officials announced they were searching for him. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, the King County Sheriff's Office announced detectives were looking for Michael Wearmouth and put out...
Woman Secretly Called 911 After This Las Vegas Man Kidnapped Her and Her Children: Police
Police say a Las Vegas man kidnapped a woman and her three children, according to The Las Vegas Review Journal. The mother, who was publicly unidentified, managed to get this on law enforcement radar by secretly calling 911 while in the car with defendant Justin Junius Carter, 34, police claim.
Arizona deputies, K-9, track down suspects allegedly trafficking $1.4M worth of fentanyl, deputies say
Arizona officers and a K-9 seized $1.4 million worth of fentanyl after tracking down a fleeing suspect who allegedly tossed a duffel bag full of drugs out of his car.
Husband jailed for dealing fentanyl less than a month after his wife was busted on the same charges
A man in Colorado was arrested during a traffic stop on drug possession charges less than a month after his wife was arrested and charged with felony drug charges.
Kentucky Man Dies Behind Bars Just Hours After Being Convicted of Murdering His Wife in Front of Their Child
Just hours after his conviction on Monday for murdering his wife four years ago, a Kentucky man reportedly died of a suspected overdose behind bars. A jury had been slated to consider his sentence on Tuesday. Citing a Louisville Metro Department of Corrections press release, local CBS affiliate WLKY and...
Idaho Man Sentenced to Prison After Pleading Guilty in Case Involving Meth Hidden with Sriracha Sauce
An Idaho man was recently sentenced to prison on drug trafficking charges after hiding methamphetamine in condiment bottles – including sriracha and mustard. Derek Bryan Lee Gandall, 41, was sentenced to spend 5-10 years in state prison last Wednesday by Seventh District Judge Bruce L. Pickett after pleading guilty to felony drug trafficking.
