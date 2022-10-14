Read full article on original website
Levi’s Taps Sami Miró Vintage for an Exclusive New Upcycled Collab Collection
Falling in love with vintage design aesthetics from an early age, fashion designer Sami Miró has been turning her talents toward sustainability and upcycling since she was a teenager. As a result of her creativity and pioneering design technique, global denim behemoth Levi’s has recently tapped Miró for an exclusive new upcycled collab collection.
Smiley and Reebok Reveal the Last Footwear Batch of Their 50th Anniversary Capsule
Reebok‘s repertoire of collaborative projects touches nearly every point of culture from sports to high fashion to nostalgic shows like the Power Rangers. And this fall, the brand has further expanded its catalog with new partners, one being Smiley which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. And to tap into this celebration Reebok has finally unveiled the final footwear installments of this celebratory collection.
Yardsale’s Latest Collection Makes Skate Culture Accessible to Anyone
Throughout the U.K., there’s a variety of labels that are using the world of skateboarding to their benefit. For example, Manchester-based Drama Call uses the culture to deliver new-school interpretations of oversized, skate-ready silhouettes with its cozy tracksuits and reworked logo T-shirts. Another brand working similarly is Always Do What You Should Do which is consistently presenting post-Y2K garments for easygoing designs that are inspired by the likes of Rip Curl and Billabong. With this being said, it’s clear that skate culture in the U.K. is there for all to see, despite the increased popularity of the sport from Britain’s transatlantic cousins in the U.S. However, back in Britain, there’s another brand using skateboarding to its advantage and creating its own lane — Yardsale.
Rihanna Releases New “Sport” Line for Her Savage X Fenty Brand
Fresh off the heels of her NFL Super Bowl announcement, multi-hyphenate talent and business mogul, Rihanna, has just added another notch to her belt with the release of a new Sport line for her Savage X Fenty brand. Rihanna has seen tremendous success when she first launched the SXF label...
Take a Closer Look at the 19 Pharrell Williams-Owned Jacob & Co. Diamond Pieces Headed to JOOPITER
Pharrell Williams‘ “Son of a Pharaoh” JOOPITER has just released its full list of lots set for auction. Out of the 52 personal items, 19 are diamond pieces from P and Jacob & Co. Some of the most iconic pieces of diamond jewelry — artifacts of hip-hop and pop-culture history — are now for sale.
Nike Presents a New Air Force 1 With Brown Hairy Suede
Has a penchant for taking familiar and classic color schemes and revitalizing them with various materials or constructions to generate new footwear iterations and to simply, keep its fans engaged and interested. And while there are plenty of silhouettes that are receiving the same treatment — such as the Dunk Low — there’s one particular sneaker that can be easily reworked and improved: the Air Force 1. With this in mind, Nike has just presented a new addition to the AF1 family and it is coming with brown hairy suede and green accents.
Dr Pepper Launches Bourbon-Flavored Soda
After releasing a chocolate-flavored Soda last year, Dr Pepper now returns with its newest concoction, the Dr Pepper Bourbon Flavored Fansville Reserve. While non-alcoholic, the drink is said to be inspired by the brand’s strong connection to college football and tailgating season, delivering a one-of-a-kind taste described as “sweet, savory, and woody notes with subtle hints of cherry, vanilla, chocolate, and caramel depending on the sipper that are sure to delight the palate.”
"Cement Grey" Tones Hit the Air Jordan 1 Mid
A slew of Jordan Brand releases are in the pipeline for the rest of 2022, and the Air Jordan 1 Mid is maintaining a steady stream of consecutive hits. From the “Alternative Bred” colorway to the space-themed “Exploration Unit” collection, the silhouette is continuing its journey to the top with an all-new “Cement Grey” rendition.
Method Man Bundles Up for New Fall/Winter 2022 Moose Knuckles Campaign
30 years ago, the Wu-Tang Clan dropped their debut single, titled “Protect Ya Neck.” This year, group member Method Man is figuratively taking that song title to fashionable heights by modeling a new range of Moose Knuckles coats that cover the neck and provide warmth for the body.
Snoop Dogg and DJ Drama Reveal 'I Still Got It' Cover Art
After announcing the new Gangsta Grillz mixtape last month, Snoop Dogg and DJ Drama on Monday unveiled the official cover art for I Still Got It. The artwork features a blue film reel filled with images of both Snoop and West Coast scenery, alongside lettering reading the project’s title next to the larger Gangsta Grillz emblem. “C. Day music for the fans. I. Still got it. @djdrama @deathrowrecords 10/20/22,” Snoop wrote on Instagram under the image.
The Hundreds Readies Winter 2022 Collection
As the temperatures begin to drop, Los Angeles-based imprint The Hundreds has readied its new collection for the Winter 2022 season. Since the sunny city doesn’t get as cold as other parts of the globe, the new offering is equipped for both warm days and brisk nights. With a...
Canada Goose, Feng Chen Wang and Xu Zhen Champion the Art of Deconstruction for Fall 2022
Canada Goose has initiated the launch of its innovative, functional-first collection with Chinese-born, London-based designer Feng Chen Wang and Chinese artist Xu Zhen. The collaborative Fall/Winter 2022 range envisions Canada Goose’s luxury performance heritage through the lens of Wang’s “future-modern” styles and Zhen’s pattern-heavy conceptual art series “Under Heaven.” The result is an expressive, graphic-heavy lineup intended for seasonal transitions, with versatility at its fore via deconstructable elements.
Quavo and Takeoff’s ‘Only Built for Infinity Links’ Lands No. 7 on Billboard 200
Quavo and Takeoff’s debut collaborative album, Only Built for Infinity Links, has debuted No. 7 on the Billboard 200. The list charts the top projects in the U.S. each week based on various metrics of consumption, measured in equivalent album units. Units considered range from album sales to streaming.
Official Reveal of the Cecilie Bahnsen x ASICS Upcycled Collection
During Paris Fashion Week SS23, Copenhagen-based designer Cecilie Bahnsen presented her latest collection, featuring seven new takes on various. sneakers. The upcycled looks all featured unique flower decorations of different shapes and sizes. Now, after this first look at the collaboration, Bahnsen and ASICS are ready to launch 50 upcycled, one-of-a-kind pairs.
Craig Green and adidas Present the Scuba Stan
In the last five years, has seen its collaborative designer roster pivot from the likes of Rick Owens and Raf Simons to up-and-comers such as Wales Bonner and Craig Green. Looking closer at the Three Stripes’ partnership with Green, the two have previously connected via football culture, innovative design and more. At the end of 2021, Green’s signature use of quilting was tapped into with the presentation of the SCUBA PHORMAR. The fresh silhouette debuted a new sole unit while also using unique cords as linework on the upper. Now, Green and adidas have brought these key elements from the SCUBA PHORMAR to the Stan Smith, creating the Craig Green x adidas Scuba Stan.
TUMI Debuts McLaren Collection With F1 Driver Lando Norris
After debuting its documentary-style “Built for the Journey” campaign with pro footballer Son Heung-min, Formula 1 driver Lando Norris, recording artist Anthony Ramos and singer Gracie Abrams this past August, TUMI has now released its McLaren collection with Lando Norris. As a continuation of the “Built for the...
Jay-Z Is Reportedly Suing Bacardi Over D’USSÉ Cognac Partnership
Jay-Z has reportedly filed a lawsuit against Bacardi, his partner on the cognac brand D’USSÉ. The rapper and Bacardi have been 50-50 co-owners of D’USSÉ since 2011 and Jay-Z has promoted the cognac over the years, frequently name-dropping it in his tracks. According to documents obtained...
Rihanna Reportedly Recorded 2 New Tracks for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
As the world awaits new music from Rihanna leading up to her headlining 2023 Super Bowl LVII performance, rumors have circulated that the singer has contributed to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. According to Hits Daily Double, Rihanna is rumored to have recorded not just one, but two songs...
Eminem Delivers Second Drop of 'The Eminem Show' 20th Anniversary Merch
Eminem is continuing his 20th anniversary celebration of The Eminem Show with a second merch drop. The followup to the initial May drop, the new capsule features T-shirts and long-sleeved tees honoring Em’s fourth studio album. Lyrics to “Without Me” — one of his most popular and beloved tracks — and monochromatic images of the rapper with Dr. Dre, The Eminem Show’s tracklist and a special 20th anniversary design are printed on the front and back, commemorating both the album’s legacy and concepts from that era. In addition, fans can pick up the album’s 20th anniversary expanded edition CD and a collector’s 4LP, fine art prints with rare and previously unseen photos and framed collectibles with an autographed plaque from Eminem.
The Best Rising Artists of Fall 2022
Ste Wing/Liam Heeley/Babyxsosa/George Crates/Handwritten Records/Jords/Emi/Universal Music Operations Limited/Chinedu Chikuka/Gabriela Nunez-Pina/Khris Lassiter/Jarrod Bloom Wonton Designz/Wpgm Pr. New Gen is HYPEBEAST’s biannual series highlighting some of the most promising up-and-coming voices in the music game. Every season, we spotlight talented and buzzworthy names you should have on your radar. With the...
