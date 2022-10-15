Bray Wyatt is back, and he might be bringing some familiar faces with him. Following his grand return at WWE Extreme Rules, Wyatt appeared on WWE SmackDown to cut an impassioned promo. Wyatt started the segment by addressing that he was sharing a side of himself that he had never shown before, and went on to open up about some of the hardships he faced in his personal life. The promo started somber but quickly turned hopeful once Wyatt thanked the fans for lifting him back up and helping him rediscover his self-confidence. Wyatt's optimism would be short-lived, however, as he would be cut off by a masked man on the tron. While the man's face was not shown and his voice was distorted, it's worth noting that the mask was the same one that Wyatt wore at Extreme Rules.

1 DAY AGO