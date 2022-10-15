Read full article on original website
Related
Watch: Dominik Mysterio Takes Credit for Rey Mysterio Leaving WWE Raw
This week's Friday Night SmackDown saw Rey Mysterio attempt to quit WWE over the ongoing situation with his son, Dominik Mysterio. Triple H managed to talk him out of the idea by allowing him to move from Raw to the Blue Brand, and his first match in his new home saw the legendary luchador beat Ricochet, Sheamus and Solo Sikoa for a shot at Gunther's Intercontinental Championship.
Watch Bobby Lashley Destroy Brock Lesnar to Open WWE Raw
Bobby Lashley opened this week's Monday Night Raw by demanding Brock Lesnar come out to the ring and answer for what he did last week, and the segment ended with "The All Mighty" obliterating "The Beast." Lesnar slowly made his way down the entrance ramp, but before either man could exchange words Lashley went straight on the offensive. He wound up spearing Lesnar through the ringside barricade, then broke free from security to spear Lesnar again over the commentary table. He then drove Lesnar through the table, capitalizing the beatdown.
WWE: Update on Becky Lynch's Return From Injury
Becky Lynch suffered a separated shoulder in her Raw Women's Championship match with Bianca Belair back at SummerSlam. WWE completed her face turn the following night on Raw, then wrote her off television with a backstage attack by Bayley's Damage CTRL faction. Reports that Lynch was backstage at a recent episode of Raw and that she was ahead of schedule on her return from injury popped up earlier this month, but Fightful Select is now reporting the latter is not the case.
Here's Which WWE SmackDown Star Was Sent to WWE Raw in the Rey Mysterio Trade
Last week's Friday Night SmackDown featured the news that Rey Mysterio had been traded to the Blue Brand after initially requesting the quit over the ongoing feud with his son Dominik. This week's Monday Night Raw revealed which star the Red Brand got in return, as a repackaged Baron Corbin arrived with JBL as his manager. Corbin defeated Dolph Ziggler in his return match.
Former WWE Champion to Appear on Tonight's WWE Raw
Former WWE Champion John Bradshaw Layfield will appear on tonight's Monday Night Raw, according to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp. It was noted that the WWE Hall fo Famer will get his full entrance with his signature longhorn limo, but it's unclear as of now if WWE will be following up the storyline from last month where Layfield was seemingly recruiting Happy Corbin. Corbin is still a member of the SmackDown roster, but given how weak the brand split has been lately it's entirely possible he'll be on the show too.
WWE SmackDown Superstar Makes Awaited Return on NXT
WWE SmackDown has been quite entertaining over the past few weeks, with a number of returning stars and in some cases characters (looking at you LA Knight) in the mix. There has been one superstar that has not appeared on WWE TV for a while though, but the star would make his grand return on tonight's loaded episode of NXT. That would be Shinsuke Nakamura, and it turns out he was the mystery opponent that Tony D'Angelo told Stacks he would face last week. When the match was set to start, the lights went out, and then Nakamura's music hit and the crowd couldn't have been happier to see him.
Another WWE Raw Star Appearing on NXT Tonight
WWE is stacking up tonight's episode of NXT. Joining SmackDown's Raquel Rodriguez and Raw's Rhea Ripley on tonight's white and gold broadcast will be Kevin Owens. The Monday Night Raw star is set to moderate an in-ring segment between NXT Champion Bron Breakker and upcoming challengers Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh. Those three men will clash at NXT Halloween Havoc on October 22nd, but Owens is being brought in to ensure the men keep the peace until then. The former WWE Universal Champion announced his NXT appearance in a video that he shared on social media.
WWE Has Reportedly Canceled an Upcoming 2023 Pay-Per-View
WWE's Day 1 pay-per-view has reportedly been scrapped, according to a new report from Wrestlenomics' Brandon Thurston. The show debuted on New Year's Day in Atlanta this past January with (now WWE Co-CEO) Nick Khan as one the strongest supporters of the concept of running a major event on New Year's Day. The show sold 13,657 tickets for Atlanta's State Farm Arena with Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar advertised as the show's headliner. However, Reigns had to be pulled from the show due to a positive COVID-19 test and Lesnar was moved over to the WWE Championship match. "The Beast" won the five-way bout, pinning then-champion Big E in controversial fashion.
AEW and WWE Stars Tease Reunion
The forbidden door between World Wrestling Entertainment and All Elite Wrestling might be ajar. Taking to social media today, noted friends Adam Cole, Tyler Breeze, and Claudio Castagnoli shared short videos of a black screen with music playing in the background. Towards the end of the videos, "U Ready?" is typed out on the screen. All three of these tweets were accompanied by the caption "#DaParty." This is a reference to the three men's UpUpDownDown group who regularly played UNO together on the channel. WWE's Xavier Woods, the founder of UpUpDownDown, is also on the team, but has yet to share the video on his social media.
Former WWE Superstar Teased in Bray Wyatt's SmackDown Vignette
Bray Wyatt is back, and he might be bringing some familiar faces with him. Following his grand return at WWE Extreme Rules, Wyatt appeared on WWE SmackDown to cut an impassioned promo. Wyatt started the segment by addressing that he was sharing a side of himself that he had never shown before, and went on to open up about some of the hardships he faced in his personal life. The promo started somber but quickly turned hopeful once Wyatt thanked the fans for lifting him back up and helping him rediscover his self-confidence. Wyatt's optimism would be short-lived, however, as he would be cut off by a masked man on the tron. While the man's face was not shown and his voice was distorted, it's worth noting that the mask was the same one that Wyatt wore at Extreme Rules.
Here's What AEW Dynamite and WWE's NXT Have Lined Up for Their Head-to-Head Matchup This Tuesday (Oct. 18)
The "Wednesday Night Wars" between AEW Dynamite and WWE's NXT will be renewed for one night only this week, as AEW Dynamite has been pushed to Tuesday night due to the ongoing MLB Postseason. The two shows consistently ran head-to-head from Oct. 2, 2019, to April 7, 2021, when NXT was moved to Tuesday nights to run unopposed on the USA Network. AEW consistently beat the Black and Gold Brand in both ratings and viewership.
Hangman Adam Page Discharged From Hospital After Suffering Concussion During AEW Dynamite
During tonight's AEW World Championship match between Champion Jon Moxley and Hangman Adam Page, there was a scary moment for Page and fans after the match had to be stopped so that medical personnel could put him on a stretcher to get him out of the ring. AEW talent and fans have been wishing him well in the meantime, and now AEW has released an official update on Page's status. In their statement, AEW says he has been diagnosed with a concussion, and while he was discharged, he will still be in AEW's concussion protocol. We wish Page all the best and hope for a speedy recovery, and you can find AEW's statement below.
New Mortal Kombat Game Announced
A new Mortal Kombat game called Mortal Kombat: Onslaught got announced this week amid the 30th anniversary of the franchise with this new game scheduled to be released in 2023. As Mortal Kombat fans might've guessed by its name, however, this isn't the next mainline fighting game in the long-running series which most recently gave players Mortal Kombat 11. Instead, Mortal Kombat: Onslaught is a mobile only "collection role-playing game," though details on the actual gameplay experience are slim at this time.
WWE Reveals SmackDown Star Co-Hosting NXT Halloween Havoc
It was all about Halloween Havoc on tonight's episode of WWE NXT, but as the show went on there was still one major mystery regarding the upcoming premium live event. In the past Halloween Havoc has had a host that is a continuous part of the show, and often it's a star who already embraces elements of the spooky season. Tonight NXT finally revealed who would host this year's Halloween Havoc, and it will be Shotzi, but she will have a co-host. After a match between Xyon Quinn and Quincy for that spot, it was Quincy who won out, and now Shotzi and Quincy will host the show.
AEW Shows CM Punk, Cody Rhodes and Numerous WWE Stars During AEW Dynamite Promo
This week's AEW Dynamite featured a special promo recapping the history of former Ring of Honor World Champions ahead of Chris Jericho's title defense against Dalton Castle. That video showed a number of familiar faces, including former AEW World Champion CM Punk, former AEW executive vice president Cody Rhodes and WWE's Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens. All of them were former ROH champs, but it's still rare to see AEW highlight people from outside the company.
The Rock on If He'll Take an WWE Executive Role, WWE's Potential Sale
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson spoke with BNN Bloomberg this week to promote the upcoming release of Black Adam and was asked a few business-related questions regarding the world of professional wrestling. The WWE, Johnson's old stomping ground, was hit with a massive shake-up earlier this year when Vince McMahon announced his departure from the company in the wake of multiple sexual misconduct allegations. But its new leadership of Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan and Paul Levesque has actually seen the company's stock rise to its best prices in years, much to the surprise of financial experts. This has further fueled the speculation that WWE officials might me looking to sell the company to a major media conglomerate.
Report: Big Changes Coming to WWE's 2023 Pay-Per-View Schedule
WWE will be shaking up its pay-per-view schedule for 2023, according to F4WOnline's Bryan Alvarez. News broke Sunday morning that WWE was scrapping its New Year's Day pay-per-view, Day 1, after debuting it back in January. Alvarez also noted there will be more international events and fewer pay-per-views that center around a particular gimmick. In theory, that could mean more shows like Clash at the Castle and few pay-per-views like Hell in a Cell and Extreme Rules.
Xbox Game Pass Reveals New October Games
Xbox has officially announced a new set of video games set to join the Xbox Game Pass subscription service through the end of October. As is typical, the list includes one that is actually available today -- A Plague Tale: Requiem -- in addition to a number set to arrive this week. The list of new Xbox Game Pass video games includes access on PC, console, and via the cloud.
Today's Wordle #486 Is Perfectly Average
Players shouldn't have too much difficulty with today's puzzle. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
