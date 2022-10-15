Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Kevin Durant defends Russell Westbrook from continued criticism: 'The dialog around our game is just so toxic'
Embattled Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook has received a show of support from his former teammate, Kevin Durant. In the newest episode of his "The ETCs" podcast with Boardroom, Durant said criticism of Westbrook has gone too far and called the current media climate "toxic." The Nets star's...
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Should be good for Opening Night
Murray (hamstring) is expected to suit up for the Nuggets' season opener against the Jazz, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Murray could have suited up in the Nuggets' preseason finale against Golden State, but coach Mike Malone decided to play it safe so that he'll be fully ready to go against Utah. After missing all of last season to an ACL injury, erring on the side of caution may be the smart move. Expect Murray to play a key role for Denver this season as the second offensive option alongside Nikola Jokic. Given the long layoff, it's quite possible Murray's minutes could be limited early in the season.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Full participant in practice
Murray (hamstring) was a full participant in Monday's practice session, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Murray was unavailable for the Nuggets' final three preseason games due to a sore left hamstring, but he's trending in the right direction ahead of Wednesday's regular-season opener. It wouldn't be surprising to see the 25-year-old face a minutes restriction early in the year, especially after he missed all of last season due to an ACL injury.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis: In starting five Tuesday
Davis (back) will play and start in Tuesday's game against Golden State, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports. As expected, Davis will be in the starting five for the season-opening matchup against the defending champions. The 28-year-old forward averaged 23.2 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.3 blocks across 40 starts for the Lakers last season.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Picks up hamstring injury
Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said that Wilson sustained a hamstring injury during Monday's 19-16 loss to the Chargers, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports. Wilson said postgame that he hurt his hamstring in the fourth quarter, but he was able to play through the issue in overtime, according to Myles Simmons of ProFootballTalk.com. The 33-year-old previously received a PRP injection in his right throwing shoulder to address a partially torn lat, which impacted him in Denver's previous two games. Wilson also was limited in practice Thursday before logging full sessions Friday and Saturday. However, Wilson added that the shoulder concern didn't affect him during Monday's game, per Simmons. The veteran quarterback completed all 10 of his passes for 116 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter before going 5-for-18 passing for 72 yards over the remainder of the contest. It will be worth monitoring Wilson's status heading into the Broncos' next game against the Jets on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Potentially out for season
Brown suffered a potentially season-ending foot injury during Sunday's loss to the Seahawks and will undergo further testing Monday to determine the severity of the issue, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Brown's X-rays came back negative, but he had a walking boot on his left foot following Sunday's loss. The...
CBS Sports
Warriors vs. Lakers score: Stephen Curry, defending champs take down LeBron James and Co. on NBA opening night
For the second consecutive season, a Russell Westbrook-led Los Angeles Lakers team has opened its season against the Golden State Warriors, and for the second consecutive season, the Warriors have left that opener as the victor. Golden State defeated Los Angeles 123-109 on opening night after raising the fourth championship banner of the Stephen Curry era into the rafters.
CBS Sports
Celtics vs. 76ers score: Boston takes down Philadelphia in NBA's regular season opener
The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals last June. However, they still entered the new season facing plenty of questions after suspending their coach for a year and replacing him with a guy with no previous experience at this level over the offseason. Despite those distractions, the Celtics looked a whole lot like a legitimate contender again in their first game of the season.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Malik Beasley: Goes through practice
Beasley (ankle) took part in portions of Sunday's practice, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Though he's not yet practicing in full while he manages the sprained left ankle, Beasley has a few more days to get healthier before the Jazz open their season Wednesday against the Nuggets. If Beasley doesn't start in the backcourt alongside Mike Conley and Collin Sexton, he should serve as one of Utah's primary scorers off the bench alongside 2020-21 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' James Conner: Spectates for another practice
Conner (ribs) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's practice report, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Conner hasn't logged any recorded or estimated practice activity since injuring his ribs in the first half of a Week 5 loss to the Eagles. The running back will have one more chance to get back on the practice field prior to Thursday's game against the Saints, but at this point, Conner looks to be trending toward missing a second straight contest. Eno Benjamin (foot) would be in line for another turn as Arizona's lead back.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Limited role in loss
Pacheco rushed two times for nine yards and caught both of his targets for nine yards in Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Bills. Pacheco was ineffective on limited touches in a game where the Chiefs struggled to get anything going on the ground. Though the rookie running back has shown flashes of talent when involved, he remains difficult to trust for fantasy purposes in Kansas City's backfield rotation. Pacheco will likely find himself in an uphill battle for touches when the Chiefs visit the 49ers in Week 7.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Mike Thomas: Plays four offensive snaps in win
Thomas played on just four offensive snaps and failed to see a single target in Sunday's 30-26 win over the Saints. Thomas was a complete non-factor in the Bengals' offense with fellow wideout Tee Higgins back in the mix Sunday. Barring injuries to the team's pass catchers, the 28-year-old receiver will find it hard to have much of an impact with limited opportunities on offense. Thomas remains far off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 7 matchup with the Falcons.
CBS Sports
Jets' Zach Wilson: Quiet in win
Wilson completed 10 of 18 passes for 110 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Packers. Wilson had a long gain of 41 yards to Corey Davis during the second half, but he overall made a limited impact, posting comfortably his lowest yardage while not scoring for the first time this season. However, in avoiding any turnovers, Wilson still did enough to help the Jets earn an unlikely road victory. With a perfect record in his three games since returning from injury, Wilson will look to keep New York's momentum going while contributing more himself in Week 7 versus Denver.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Being evaluated Tuesday
Ekblad (lower body) will be further evaluated Tuesday after leaving Monday's game against Boston. Ekblad registered a minus-1 rating and four PIM in 15:49 of ice time. The Panthers were already playing with five defensemen Monday due to Brandon Montour's upper-body issue, so any serious injury to Ekblad would be an even bigger blow than usual. Florida's next game is Wednesday against the Flyers.
CBS Sports
Panthers' P.J. Walker: Ruled out with neck injury
Walker cleared the concussion protocol but has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Rams due to a neck injury, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports. Walker completed 10 of 16 passes for 60 yards and rushed once for minus-1 yard prior to being...
CBS Sports
Rams' Tutu Atwell: Scant usage Sunday
Atwell rushed once for nine yards in Sunday's 24-10 victory against the Panthers. One game removed from his first career catch, Atwell reverted back to his typical usage, with just two snaps on offense. The speedy second-year wideout made the most of his time on the field, ending the first quarter with a nine-yard rush, but Atwell's limited snap share may be completely erased with the impending return of Van Jefferson (knee) after the Rams return from their bye week.
Kentucky picked No. 1 in SEC men's basketball preseason poll
On Wednesday, the SEC revealed the results of the men’s basketball preseason media poll, which has the Kentucky Wildcats as the No. 1 team in the conference heading into the 2022-23 season. Kentucky, which finished last season with a 14-4 record in conference play, returns star Oscar Tshiebwe who...
CBS Sports
Saints' Michael Thomas: NO mulled putting WR on IR
New Orleans considered putting Thomas, who's missed three straight games due to a foot injury, on injured reserve, but it opted not to in the event he was ahead of schedule, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports. Per Terrell, Thomas' initial prognosis suggested a four-week return timeline, but the Saints didn't...
CBS Sports
Giants' Fabian Moreau: Season-high eight stops in win
Recorded eight tackles during Sunday's 24-20 win over the Ravens. Moreau played every single defensive snap for the first time during the campaign and recorded a season-high eight tackles, finishing second on the team behind Xavier McKinney. Through his first five appearances with the Giants, the veteran cornerback has totaled 18 tackles and three pass defenses across 206 defensive snaps.
CBS Sports
Texans' Teagan Quitoriano: Designated to return
Quitoriano (knee) was designated to return from the Texans' injured reserve Monday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Quitoriano missed the first six games of the season after being placed on Houston's IR ahead of the regular season. Now, the rookie tight end will have a 21-day window to practice and return to the active roster; otherwise, he will be placed on season-ending IR. Quitoriano's first chance to play will come in Sunday's game against the Raiders, though he may start out in a limited role with tight ends Brevin Jordan, O.J. Howard and Jordan Akins already on the roster.
Comments / 0