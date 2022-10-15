Battle Creek Central's Newton throws for 427 yards in win over Lakeview

It was an important game because Battle Creek Central is having a special year and wants to have a chance at a league championship.

That is a fact.

But when BCC is playing city rival Lakeview, the game goes up a level, no matter what else is going on during the season.

That was the feeling in the air as Battle Creek Central defeated Lakeview, 33-12, in this Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference football contest at Lakeview High School on Friday.

The win takes BCC to 7-1 for the best start to a season since the Bearcats went undefeated in 2002. It also puts the Bearcats at 6-0 in the SMAC, setting up a championship game next week against co-leader St. Joseph.

But it was also a win over Lakeview, which means a ton on its own.

"Always special to beat Lakeview," BCC coach Lorin Granger said. "As a coach, I am just trying to go 1-0 every week and get to the next week. For the kids, it's really special to beat Lakeview. Some of our kids went to elementary school with some of those kids over there. They know each other. It's fun to play against them. You get bragging rights when you win."

Here are five takeaways from the game:

A Night To Remember

Battle Creek Central third-year starting quarterback Devoine Newton had his best night as a Bearcat as the junior put up video game-like numbers.

Newton was 16-for-26 passing for a whopping 427 yards and five touchdowns.

"It was a great win," Newton said. "Passing the ball, my receivers got open and I was able to get the ball to them. I just thought our guys were better than their guys. They tried to cover our guys, but it didn't quite work out for them. I was able to abuse some matchups. Those guys on Lakeview played hard, but we just played better."

To The Air

Battle Creek Central came into the contest with a game plan of moving the ball through the air and the Bearcats stayed with the script.

BCC scored twice in the first half behind Newton’s ability to hit his receivers in space and allow them to make plays.

BCC opened the game throwing deep with Newton hitting Nissan Alexander on the first snap of scrimmage for 30 yards to get the ball down to the 20. Newton finished the drive with a 15-yard pass to Ronnie Blankenship for a 6-0 lead.

Newton then hit Jesse Coffey for a 25-yard touchdown pass with 2:30 left in the first quarter for a 14-0 lead.

The BCC quarterback then came up with a splash play in the third quarter on an 80-yard pass that saw Alexander break free behind the defense for a touchdown and a 21-6 lead.

Newton's final two scores were a 57-yard touchdown toss to Blankenship and a 25-yarder to Alexander.

Alexander finished with 155 yards receiving on three catches, with Coffey finishing with 83 yards on six catches.

Missed Opportunities

When Lakeview had the ball, they looked to stay on the ground and had success doing that in spurts. However, three first-half drives ended with the Spartans getting stopped on fourth down to slow any momentum. That included one drive when they were inside the 5 in the second quarter. Also, a late Lakeview drive to end the half ended in a 51-yard field goal try by Mathew Bacik that was just yards short as the Spartans trailed 14-0 at halftime.

Lakeview finally made one of its long drives pay off to start the second half. The Spartans kept the ball for eight minutes on a possession that included one fourth-down conversion. The result was a touchdown run from 5 yards out by Kory Lenneman in what was still a close game at that point, 14-6, with 4:00 left in the quarter.

The Spartans' final touchdown came in the closing seconds on a 5-yard run by Romele Reed.

"We were obviously missing some people, so we wanted to run the ball, shorten the game. We would have done that with the people we were missing also, but tonight we just couldn't finish some drives off," Lakeview coach Jerry Diorio said.

Looking ahead

After the win, Battle Creek Central is in position to play for a piece of the Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference title next week. BCC will host St. Joseph with both teams tied for first in the league at 6-0 after the Bears beat Mattawan, 34-14, on Friday. The teams will play in what is now a conference championship game on the final day of the regular season at C.W. Post Field.

What they said ...

BCC coach Lorin Granger: "It's a big deal. We haven't been SMAC champs since 2015 and we had to share it that year. In this new scenario, whoever wins this next game is outright champ. That comes with a lot of pressure, but that's a great spot to be in and I would rather have that than not have any pressure at all."

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Battle Creek Central's Newton throws for 427 yards in win over Lakeview