ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Battle Creek Central's Newton throws for 427 yards in win over Lakeview

By Bill Broderick, Battle Creek Enquirer
The Battle Creek Enquirer
The Battle Creek Enquirer
 4 days ago

It was an important game because Battle Creek Central is having a special year and wants to have a chance at a league championship.

That is a fact.

But when BCC is playing city rival Lakeview, the game goes up a level, no matter what else is going on during the season.

That was the feeling in the air as Battle Creek Central defeated Lakeview, 33-12, in this Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference football contest at Lakeview High School on Friday.

The win takes BCC to 7-1 for the best start to a season since the Bearcats went undefeated in 2002. It also puts the Bearcats at 6-0 in the SMAC, setting up a championship game next week against co-leader St. Joseph.

But it was also a win over Lakeview, which means a ton on its own.

"Always special to beat Lakeview," BCC coach Lorin Granger said. "As a coach, I am just trying to go 1-0 every week and get to the next week. For the kids, it's really special to beat Lakeview. Some of our kids went to elementary school with some of those kids over there. They know each other. It's fun to play against them. You get bragging rights when you win."

Here are five takeaways from the game:

A Night To Remember

Battle Creek Central third-year starting quarterback Devoine Newton had his best night as a Bearcat as the junior put up video game-like numbers.

Newton was 16-for-26 passing for a whopping 427 yards and five touchdowns.

"It was a great win," Newton said. "Passing the ball, my receivers got open and I was able to get the ball to them. I just thought our guys were better than their guys. They tried to cover our guys, but it didn't quite work out for them. I was able to abuse some matchups. Those guys on Lakeview played hard, but we just played better."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fMkp7_0iZoiwgO00

To The Air

Battle Creek Central came into the contest with a game plan of moving the ball through the air and the Bearcats stayed with the script.

BCC scored twice in the first half behind Newton’s ability to hit his receivers in space and allow them to make plays.

BCC opened the game throwing deep with Newton hitting Nissan Alexander on the first snap of scrimmage for 30 yards to get the ball down to the 20. Newton finished the drive with a 15-yard pass to Ronnie Blankenship for a 6-0 lead.

Newton then hit Jesse Coffey for a 25-yard touchdown pass with 2:30 left in the first quarter for a 14-0 lead.

The BCC quarterback then came up with a splash play in the third quarter on an 80-yard pass that saw Alexander break free behind the defense for a touchdown and a 21-6 lead.

Newton's final two scores were a 57-yard touchdown toss to Blankenship and a 25-yarder to Alexander.

Alexander finished with 155 yards receiving on three catches, with Coffey finishing with 83 yards on six catches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41YnaB_0iZoiwgO00

Missed Opportunities

When Lakeview had the ball, they looked to stay on the ground and had success doing that in spurts. However, three first-half drives ended with the Spartans getting stopped on fourth down to slow any momentum. That included one drive when they were inside the 5 in the second quarter.  Also, a late Lakeview drive to end the half ended in a 51-yard field goal try by Mathew Bacik that was just yards short as the Spartans trailed 14-0 at halftime.

Lakeview finally made one of its long drives pay off to start the second half. The Spartans kept the ball for eight minutes on a possession that included one fourth-down conversion. The result was a touchdown run from 5 yards out by Kory Lenneman in what was still a close game at that point, 14-6, with 4:00 left in the quarter.

The Spartans' final touchdown came in the closing seconds on a 5-yard run by Romele Reed.

"We were obviously missing some people, so we wanted to run the ball, shorten the game. We would have done that with the people we were missing also, but tonight we just couldn't finish some drives off," Lakeview coach Jerry Diorio said.

Looking ahead

After the win, Battle Creek Central is in position to play for a piece of the Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference title next week. BCC will host St. Joseph with both teams tied for first in the league at 6-0 after the Bears beat Mattawan, 34-14, on Friday. The teams will play in what is now a conference championship game on the final day of the regular season at C.W. Post Field.

What they said ...

BCC coach Lorin Granger: "It's a big deal. We haven't been SMAC champs since 2015 and we had to share it that year. In this new scenario, whoever wins this next game is outright champ. That comes with a lot of pressure, but that's a great spot to be in and I would rather have that than not have any pressure at all."

Bill Broderick can be reached at bbroderi@battlecreekenquirer.com. Follow him on Twitter: @billbroderick.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Battle Creek Central's Newton throws for 427 yards in win over Lakeview

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Matchups set for Big 8/Cascades Crossover

JACKSON – Matchups have been set for the Big 8/Cascades Crossover Friday and Saturday. The champions of the two leagues, Napoleon and Union City will meet Saturday at 1 p.m. in Union City. The Big 8 will be the host for each matchup. Other notable matchups include Jonesville hosting...
UNION CITY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

5 takeaways from Kalamazoo-area’s 2022 public and private school enrollment numbers

After two and a half years of tumult linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, the dust is finally beginning to settle for Kalamazoo-area schools. But enrollment numbers reflect a shifting landscape and a new normal. The pandemic had families reconsidering their school options, based on COVID restrictions and policies -- or lack thereof -- and the availability of in-person classes or other options.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Gas leak reported on Oakland Drive in Kalamazoo

Consumers Energy crews are repairing a gas main on Oakland Drive in Kalamazoo. A third-party entity was working in the area when they hit a gas line, according to Josh Paciorek with Consumers Energy. The gas leak was reported at 2205 Oakland Drive around 2:30 p.m. Monday. Tracking: Website tracks...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wcsx.com

Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where

It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Lions & Rabbits to close event venue

Creatively focused event venue Rosebud will close Jan. 1. The venue, which opened in 2016, is an offshoot of Lions & Rabbits Center for the Arts, a Grand Rapids nonprofit with a mission to support local freelance artists. According to Lions & Rabbits Executive Director and Rosebud founder Hannah Berry,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Car crash damages gas main in Plainwell, forces area evacuation

PLAINWELL, Mich. — A car crashed into a sign, a gas main, and continued into a Plainwell river bank Monday, causing school closings and evacuations in the area. A 32-year-old Kalamazoo resident drove off Main Street, near Starr Road, around 2 a.m., striking and damaging the gas main, according to Plainwell Department of Public Safety.
PLAINWELL, MI
103.3 WKFR

6 Kalamazoo Area Eateries to Fulfill That Pasta Craving

This past Friday, October 14th, was National Dessert Day leading me to put together a list of places where you could find delicious dessert in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek:. Well, today happens to be National Pasta Day. And, by coincidence, I stumbled upon a post in the Facebook group, Kalamazoo Foodie, asking about where to find great pasta in the area.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Woman and boy found dead in Battle Creek home

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two people were found dead inside a Battle Creek home on Saturday, according to the Battle Creek Police Department. Police responded to a call around 2:30 p.m. and found a woman and young man unresponsive at a home near South Minges Road, said police. BCPD:...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
US105

The Weeping Grave of Oak Hill Cemetery in Southern Michigan

Locals say they've seen her tears. Others claim they've felt her tears. Legend has it this eerie statue sheds tears every Sunday, full moon, and Halloween-- but only at night. But is there any truth to this southwest Michigan urban legend?. Oak Hill Cemetery. Located just outside of downtown Battle...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Fox47News

High winds next week will finish off most peak fall colors in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Go take those fall photos while you can this weekend! Days of high winds and very cold temperatures will cause a lot of peak areas to fall to the ground over the next week or so. Some areas will lose those vibrant leaves rather quickly causing a short window for "peak" color this year. As always, some areas will be ahead of, or behind, others.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Avelo Airlines suspends flights from Kalamazoo to Fort Myers

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — If you're heading to Florida for the winter, your choice of location may be limited. Due to destruction and devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, Avelo Airlines suspended all of their newly announced Fort Myers routes, a representative said Tuesday. Avelo Airlines: Ultra low-cost airline announces new...
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Battle Creek Enquirer

The Battle Creek Enquirer

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
219K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in Battle Creek and surrounding areas

 http://battlecreekenquirer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy