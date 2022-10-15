ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

From high-top sneakers to football cleats, it's been a smooth transition for EHT tandem

By Tom McGurk, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
Courier Post
Courier Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M3bfD_0iZoivnf00

EGG HARBOR TWP. – Jay-Nelly Reyes and DJ Germann have shown off their athletic skills on the hardwood for Egg Harbor Township High School.

However, the duo has proven to be not too shabby on the artificial turf, too.

While neither played a snap of football in their first three years, the wide receiver tandem decided to play in their senior year and have become difference makers for the Eagles.

They saved some of their best work for Senior Night.

Reyes hauled in three touchdown catches, including the go-ahead grab in the fourth quarter, and Germann showed off his blazing speed with a 72-yard TD reception.

“They are awesome basketball players and I’ll be their No. 1 fan (during the winter season),” said Egg Harbor Township head coach Kevin Stetser, who proudly showed off an EHT boys’ basketball t-shirt he was wearing underneath his sweatshirt. “Not only are they exceptional athletes, which is clear, they are both high-character kids. I would have loved to have their ability for four years, but they are also kids, the way they carry themselves, they are awesome kids, awesome young men.”

Reyes, who played football through the eighth grade before concentrating on basketball, does a pretty mean Cris Carter imitation because all he does is catch touchdown passes. He has six catches this season – all for TDs. Against Vineland, he got behind the Fighting Clan defense to score on TD passes from Christian Rando from18, 40 and 29 yards, the final grab lifting EHT into the lead for good with 8:16 left in regulation.

“That was fun,” Reyes said, clutching the game ball. “I didn’t want to live with any regret if I didn’t play this year. My coaches and teammates got me to come out for the team and I’m glad I did. I wanted to make an impact on the team.

“The beginning was a little rough, but once the season started I got into a groove.”

Germann, who didn’t play until the second game of the season, is second on the team with 17 catches. He took a screen pass and turning on the jets for a 72-yard touchdown play – his second of the season.

“DJ didn’t play until the second game of the year and Jay-Nelly didn’t play until the third game,” Stetser said. “I’m sure glad they came out. They earned what they got. We didn’t just throw them in there, they earned their spots.”

Rando said they felt they could take advantage of the Vineland secondary.

“We saw the coverages, I just had to put trust in my guy (Reyes) and let him make some big-time plays which he did,” the senior QB said.

Egg Harbor Township finished its regular season at 3-5 and will likely play a pair of NJSIAA consolation games in the coming weeks to complete the campaign.

For a season that began with a 37-0 loss to Mainland on a hot afternoon in Ocean City on Aug. 26, the Eagles showed plenty of improvement over the last seven weeks. After the game, the EHT student section stormed the field before being quickly escorted off the turf.

“I’m glad they got this (win),” Stetser said. “They’ve earned it. We had some early Saturday mornings after rough Friday nights, and they were all here.

“They work hard, they’re good kids. They deserve this feeling.”

Three things we learned

∎ Rando is closing out his career with a bang. The four-year starter threw some perfect passes, including two to Reyes in the corner of the end zone. He also showed his toughness on several runs, including his 1-yard TD run in the fourth quarter that iced the game.

“He was the trigger man tonight. He was responsible for all five of the touchdowns," Stetser said.

∎ Vineland’s QB is pretty tough, too. Sophomore Daniel Russo continues to show his growth as a quarterback. Along with some good throws, including a nifty slant to Tayshun Newman for a touchdown, the 6-foot, 200-pound quarterback rushed for a pair of scores.

∎ You don’t want to get in a foot race with Germann. The speedy senior was untouched on his 72-yard touchdown journey.

Game balls

For Egg Harbor Township, the Rando-to-Reyes combo worked for three touchdowns and a two-point conversion. Senior Eugene Allen also had a big sack for the Eagles in the fourth quarter.

For Vineland. Russo showed his grit on a lot of runs right up the middle, but he also showed off his elusiveness on his 51-yard touchdown run that tied the game in the third quarter.

Tom McGurk is a regional sports editor for the Courier-Post, The Daily Journal and Burlington County Times, covering South Jersey sports for over 30 years. If you have a sports story that needs to be told, contact him at (856) 486-2420 or email tmcgurk@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @McGurkSports. Help support local journalism with a digital subscription.

Comments / 0

Related
thesunpapers.com

Message from Clearview Youth Football and Cheerleading president

An Important Message from our President Tim Lomax:. I would like to address the rumors of a possible referee strike this weekend (league wide). Due to issues at certain venues, and interactions with coaches and parents (vulgar language, threats, and even following officials to their vehicles while making threats), the threat was made that the referee association we use is going to strike this weekend and possibly the rest of the season. We have been informed that “as far as games go, we proceed as normal, until there is any reason not to, if for any reason there were reasons not to, we would definitely notify everyone” (from the League Commissioner).
HARRISON, OH
WDEL 1150AM

Longtime DSU, UD football assistant Bossard dies

Bryan Bossard, who served as an assistant at both the University of Delaware and Delaware State University has died. The Dover High School alum was an all-conference defensive back for the University of Delaware in the late 80s before embarking on a lengthy career as an assistant coach at both levels of Division I.
DOVER, DE
atlanticcityweekly.com

At Northfield’s Jersey Cow, ice cream is a year-round game

One of the saddest parts about summer ending is that suddenly it becomes a lot harder to go out for ice cream. Most ice cream shops that had lines down the block before Labor Day simply close down in the offseason, meaning months-long waits for those craving a sundae, cone or other sweet frozen treat.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Shooter Threats, Lockdowns at South Jersey Schools Friday

They call them "swatting" incidents. That's the name that's been given to the craze of calling in a bogus threat, many times a threat including a shooter, to a certain location, in this case, a school. Several swatting incidents happened Friday at South Jersey schools, causing lockdowns, police responses, and...
VINELAND, NJ
PhillyBite

Moving to Philadelphia? Which Philly Neighborhood to Live In?

- If you are moving to Philadelphia, you must choose a neighborhood that suits your lifestyle and budget. You can choose from South Philly, Chestnut Hill, Fairmount, and Art Museum Area. Each has its strengths and weaknesses, and you should consider all factors when deciding. South Philly. If you are...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Hottest and Most Desirable Neighborhoods in Philadelphia

Looking for a home in one of Philadelphia's most desirable neighborhoods? Consider one of these ho Philadelphia zip codes. These areas are popular with first-time homebuyers and have some of the city's best schools. They also boast a variety of cultural, religious, and recreational activities. Grays Ferry. Grays Ferry is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

At Asad’s, Stunning Hot Chicken Is Always Worth the Wait

The new Northeast Philly spot with a quintessentially Philadelphian line and the city’s best hot chicken. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. At Asad’s Hot Chicken, everyone waits. There’s gonna be a line every time you go. Probably a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Most Desirable Neighborhoods in South Jersey

A few neighborhoods have the highest demand regarding South Jersey real estate. These neighborhoods are Moorestown, Haddon Heights, Collingswood, and Short Hills. These cities have a plethora of housing options, and the high demand has led to home prices seeing some of the most significant jumps in the state. Moorestown.
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
penncapital-star.com

As Wawa shutters Center City stores, Philly DA Krasner plays defense

PHILADELPHIA — District Attorney Larry Krasner has responded to questions related to his office’s retail theft prosecution policy following Wawa’s recent announcement that it plans to close two of its Center City locations. “For people who are not chronic, repeat, long-term or organized retail thieves of amounts...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Decider.com

Where Was ‘Halloween Ends’ Filmed? Discover the Filming Locations For Haddonfield

It’s time for audiences to once again return to Haddonfield with the arrival of Halloween Ends, which is now streaming on Peacock Premium and playing in theaters. Halloween Ends is the 13th overall film in the Halloween franchise, and the third film in the recent “H40” reboot trilogy, which started with the return of serial killer Michael Myers in 2018’s Halloween. It’s also, supposedly, the final film of this rebooted franchise. Once you watch the film, you’ll see that the Halloween Ends ending leaves little room for continuation with the characters of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
BreakingAC

Somers Point teen missing

A Somers Point teen has been missing since early Sunday. Aiyanna Campbell, 14, was last seen wearing black shorts, a black top and slippers or Uggs. She left her home without any personal belongings except her cell phone, which is now turned off or dead. Anyone with information is asked...
SOMERS POINT, NJ
Courier Post

Courier Post

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
450K+
Views
ABOUT

CourierPostOnline.com covers the latest news in South Jersey including Camden, Gloucester & Burlington Counties along with regional coverage of New Jersey.

 http://courierpostonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy