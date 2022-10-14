Week 8 high school football roundup: Big plays boost Cocoa, Rockledge, Merritt Island

Support local journalism by unlocking unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com. Click here to explore subscription options.

Big plays popped up all over Brevard County on Friday night, helping teams get significant Week 8 district high school football wins.

Cocoa, Rockledge, Astronaut, Holy Trinity, Melbourne and Merritt Island all claimed important wins in district play.

Merritt Island 28, Bayside 13

In Palm Bay, the Mustangs had more big plays in a District 10-3S contest.

Luke Knight threw touchdown passes of 70 yards to Dallas Donahue and 66 to Brooks Moss, and one of his two rushing scores went 32 yards late in the first quarter.

The Mustangs improved to 5-2 overall and 2-0 in the district.

The Bears had a long touchdown play of their own, Garret Louks connecting with Michael Parkes over 74 yards.

The teams remain in district play next week, with Merritt Island hosting Rockledge and Bayside (4-3, 1-2) visiting Eau Gallie.

Rockledge 42, Satellite 7

The Raiders took control early in their homecoming game and stayed unbeaten in District 10-3S.

Traven Green threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Eddie Combs and then ran in from the 7 after a short Scorpions punt gave the home team the ball on the Satellite side of the field.

Green added a 60-yard scoring toss to Axzavian Alexander before the opening period was over, and Jaylen Howard scored on a 52-yard run just 73 seconds into the second.

Rockledge (6-1, 2-0) visits district foe Merritt Island on Friday, and Satellite plays next at Merritt Island on Oct. 28.

Cocoa 47, Titusville 0

At Cocoa High, the Tigers rolled in the District 12-2S meeting and evened their overall record at 3-3. They are 2-0 in 12-2S.

Blake Boda spread touchdown passes around to Kyon Calhoun, Dayday Farmer, C.J. Bragg and Nicolas Teeter for Cocoa. Malachi Coney, Ryder Varis and Anthony Bridgewater all scored rushing touchdowns

Discipline and attitude: Titusville football turnaround and new coach John Holmes

The Terriers' three-game winning streak ended as the team fell to 4-2 overall and 1-2 in district competition.

The Tigers play at Astronaut in Week 9, and Titusville visits Holy Trinity.

MCC 14, St. Francis 13

In Gainesville, the Hustlers got their second win of the season.

They trailed going to the fourth, 13-0. Alex Westfield ran for a 2-yard score at 10:43 of the final period and added a 2-point run to cut the deficit to 13-8. D.J. Jean Charles ran in from the 6 with 5:00 to play, and the Hustlers defense held off a final St. Francis drive.

MCC visits Cocoa Beach in Week 9.

Melbourne 27, Heritage 19

In Palm Bay, the Bulldogs won their District 11-4S opener.

Heritage led at halftime, 19-14, but Hunter Turner threw touchdown passes of 60 yards to Frankie Santiago and 27 to Channing Clabaugh for the win. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs defense shut out the home team after intermission.

It was a Turner-to-Jalen Clarke pass that opened the scoring less than a minute into the game.

Melbourne will make up its district game at Harmony in Week 9, while Heritage makes up its home game against Viera.

Astronaut 34, Space Coast 7

The War Eagles have two wins in a row after Week 8.

In Port St. John, the Vipers took an early lead, but a 4-yard Devonte Hunter run and a 10-yarder by Che'vion Beachem put Astronaut in front for good in District 12-2S play. Trayon John and Sammy Stewart also scored on the ground, while Nathan Perret caught a pass from Ryan Gordon for a 20-yard touchdown.

It was the district opener for the War Eagles, who improved to 2-4 overall.

Astronaut plays a makeup game at Palm Bay on Monday. Space Coast (1-6, 0-3) then hosts the Pirates on Friday.

Holy Trinity 40, Father Lopez 12

In the game for the District 4-1S lead, the Tigers rolled in Melbourne, shutting out the Green Wave until the fourth quarter.

Brogan McNabb scored on runs of 8, 1 and 60 yards in the win. He completed a pass to Jaeden McMillian for a 64-yard touchdown.

Holy Trinity hosts Titusville in a week.

Out-of-Door Academy 54, Cocoa Beach 10

The Minutemen lost in Sarasota to an unbeaten Thunder team.

Trailing by 10, Logan Silvea hit Payton Ellis for a 60-yard scoring pass, but that was as close as the visitors got.

In moving to 7-0, Out-of-Door ended Cocoa Beach's four-game win streak. Cocoa Beach (4-2) hosts MCC next.

Harmony 38, Viera 13

The Hawks were within a point midway through the second period but couldn't stay with the visiting Longhorns in the District 11-4S opener for both.

Judah Knight got Viera on the board in the second with a 4-yard run, and Quincy Gillins caught a pass form Chase Cromartie for a 25-yard score just seconds of clock time later.

An interception return for a 20-yard touchdown by Harmony's Braden Adams gave the team a two-score lead early in the third.

Viera (0-7) plays a makeup game at Heritage next week.

Merritt Island Christian 48, Eastland Christian 14

Morgan Babb ran for touchdowns of 66, 13 and 61 yards in a big Cougars win.

Carter Stevenson scored on a 40-yard run, and Nathaniel Buccio went 76 yards for a touchdown. Teagen Gorman scored from the 16, and Trey Nevad scored on a passing play of 22 yards from Bode Handwork.

The 3-2 Cougars host Florida School for the Deaf and Blind in Week 9.

Calvary Chapel 22, City of Life Christian 0

The Eagles won on the road in Week 8, improving to 2-6. They travel to Winter Haven to play All Saints next.

Contact McCallum at bmccallum@floridatoday.com. Follow @321preps on Twitter and Instagram. Be sure to subscribe to FLORIDA TODAY.

