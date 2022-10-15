ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend Tribune

High school football scores, Week 9, Oct. 14, 2022

By South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 4 days ago
LOCAL

Saint Joseph 28, Mishawaka Marian 21 (OT)

Penn 35, SB Adams 7

Bremen 40, SB Clay 0

Jimtown 19, SB Riley 7

Glenn 36, SB Washington 0

Mishawaka 54, Wawasee 21

Concord 52, Plymouth 0

Warsaw 35, Northridge 21

NorthWood 42, Goshen 6

LaVille 42, Culver 0

Triton 42, Winamac 6

Churubusco 35, Fairfield 14

New Prairie 35, Elkhart 7

Portage 42, LaPorte 6

Crown Point 38, Michigan City 3

MICHIGAN

Berrien Springs 36, Brandywine 14

Buchanan 34, Benton Harbor 22

Dowagiac 61, Cassopolis 0

Edwardsburg 47, Chelsea 7

Niles 48, Otsego 0

INDIANA STATE

Adams Central 42, Woodlan 7

Bedford N. Lawrence 21, Columbus East 3

Bloomington South 42, Seymour 13

Bluffton 28, Lakeland 7

Bremen 40, S. Bend Clay 0

Carmel 27, Lawrence Central 7

Cass 28, Rensselaer 14

Charlestown 47, Eastern (Pekin) 6

Christian Brothers College, Mo. 52, Warren Central 25

Churubusco 35, Fairfield 14

Cin. Elder, Ohio 21, Indpls Chatard 16

Columbia City 25, Norwell 24

Concord 52, Plymouth 0

Covenant Christian 48, Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 7

Crawfordsville 25, Frankfort 7

Delphi 49, Taylor 14

E. Noble 49, Bellmont 7

Eastern (Greene) 34, N. Central (Farmersburg) 28

Eastern (Greentown) 47, Clinton Prairie 24

Eastern Hancock 29, Lapel 22

Eastside 28, Angola 7

Edgewood 14, Brown Co. 6

Evansville Memorial 28, Castle 19

Evansville North 48, Evansville Central 0

Fishers 37, Zionsville 7

Floyd Central 20, New Albany 14

Fountain Central 72, Parke Heritage 38

Frankton 30, Blackford 7

Fremont 28, Lake Station 12

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 45, Ft. Wayne Northrop 20

Ft. Wayne North 48, Ft. Wayne Concordia 21

Ft. Wayne Snider 52, Ft. Wayne Luers 7

Garrett 40, Central Noble 23

Gary West 42, Indpls Attucks 0

Gibson Southern 39, Boonville 21

Glenn 36, S. Bend Washington 0

Greenfield 50, New Castle 7

Guerin Catholic 42, Culver Academy 0

Hamilton Southeastern 31, Brownsburg 28

Heritage 42, Jay Co. 7

Heritage Hills 61, Princeton 0

Homestead 49, Ft. Wayne South 6

Indpls Ben Davis 42, Indpls N. Central 6

Indpls Cathedral 40, Center Grove 29

Indpls Lutheran 62, Traders Point Christian 8

Indpls Park Tudor 57, Edinburgh 12

Indpls Roncalli 21, E. Central 19

Indpls Scecina 42, Monrovia 0

Jasper 43, Vincennes 13

Jennings Co. 36, Jeffersonville 35

Jimtown 19, S. Bend Riley 7

Knox 55, Caston 0

LaVille 42, Culver 0

Lafayette Harrison 42, Richmond 8

Lafayette-jefferson 32, Kokomo 30

Lawrence North 65, Indpls Pike 42

Lawrenceburg 31, S. Dearborn 0

Leo 41, DeKalb 17

Linton 35, S. Putnam 10

Logansport 26, Anderson 21

Madison-Grant 65, Alexandria 21

Martinsville 21, Plainfield 17

McCutcheon 37, Marion 0

Milan 42, Switzerland Co. 0

Mishawaka 54, Wawasee 21

Mississinewa 28, Eastbrook 6

Mooresville 37, Indpls Perry Meridian 22

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 63, Yorktown 45

Mt. Vernon (Posey) 56, Washington 0

N. Decatur 51, Wes-Del 0

N. Harrison 21, Providence 14

N. Judson 55, Pioneer 8

N. Knox 23, Paoli 20

N. Montgomery 8, Danville 6

N. Posey 41, Pike Central 13

N. Putnam 34, Greencastle 28

New Haven 32, Huntington North 21

New Palestine 47, Delta 7

New Prairie 35, Elkhart 7

Noblesville 43, Avon 41

NorthWood 42, Goshen 6

Northview 60, Indian Creek 23

Northwestern 42, Twin Lakes 7

Oak Hill 56, Elwood 0

Owen Valley 69, Cloverdale 13

Pendleton Hts. 35, Shelbyville 7

Penn 35, S. Bend Adams 7

Peru 19, Manchester 18

Portage 42, LaPorte 6

Riverton Parke 74, Covington 36

Rochester 38, Maconaquah 14

S. Adams 49, Southern Wells 8

S. Bend St. Joseph's 28, Mishawaka Marian 21, OT

S. Newton 35, Frontier 6

S. Spencer 38, Tell City 22

S. Vermillion 40, Attica 0

Scottsburg 23, Brownstown 14

Seeger 33, N. Vermillion 18

Shenandoah 27, Monroe Central 6

Sheridan 19, Carroll (Flora) 18

Silver Creek 57, Corydon 50

Southridge 42, Forest Park 14

Southwood 28, Tippecanoe Valley 26

Sullivan 42, W. Vigo 6

Terre Haute South 43, Columbus North 6

Tri 35, Union Co. 7

Tri-Central 41, Clinton Central 0

Tri-West 35, Southmont 0

Triton 42, Winamac 6

Triton Central 38, Speedway 7

Vermontville Maple Valley, Mich. 35, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 0

W. Central 34, N. White 14

W. Lafayette 43, Western 6

W. Noble 51, Prairie Hts. 13

W. Washington 14, Salem 7

Warsaw 35, Northridge 21

Western Boone 30, Lebanon 14

Westfield 24, Franklin Central 13

Whiteland 42, Greenwood 14

Winchester 44, Union City 6

