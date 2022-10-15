ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

No. 3 Nebraska Dominates No. 14 Penn State in Sweep

By Kaleb Henry
 4 days ago

Kaitlyn Hord leads block party against her former team

Whether as a player or coach, playing against your former team can come with mixed emotions.

For Kaitlyn Hord, those emotions ended in elation Friday as the transfer middle blocker  led a stout defensive effort to help No. 3 Nebraska sweep No. 14 Penn State 25-18, 22, 9 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers have taken five consecutive and 12 of the last 13 matches against the Nittany Lions.

The Huskers totaled a season-high 16 blocks, including Hord having a hand in nine and Whitney Lauenstein getting in on eight. In all, six Huskers notched blocks.

All of this overshadowed the return of Nicklin Hames, who had missed the last several matches with an injury. Hames led the offense to .208 hitting, dishing out 20 assists.

Madi Kubik had a match-high nine kills, followed by seven for Lauenstein and six for Bekka Allick.

Still perfect in Big Ten Conference play at 7-0, the Huskers are now 15-1 on the season.

Next up is another home match as Nebraska hosts Northwestern Sunday.

