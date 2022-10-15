ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

'It didn't even feel real' | Lafayette Jeff football stuns unbeaten Kokomo

By Sam King, Lafayette Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
 4 days ago

LAFAYETTE - As Lafayette Jeff coach Pat Shanley put it, big time players make big time plays in big time opportunities.

Joshua Milian is a big time player.

The Lafayette Jeff junior linebacker tipped a pass into the air and intercepted it near the Bronchos' 40-yard line.

It was the final spectacular moment in a game full of them Friday night at Scheumann Stadium that capped Lafayette Jeff's 32-30 comeback victory over previously unbeaten Class 4A No. 5 Kokomo.

"I was reading a run. The first thing I was thinking was blow that run up," Milian said. "Then I saw him do that little two-step back to a pass and I said get back to the flat. I smacked it up and got the interception and we won the game.

"This was their conference championship and we were shutting that down. They were not going to come to our field and beat us."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1maTco_0iZoinz500

But, for 47-and-a-half minutes, it looked like the Wildkats were going to leave Lafayette with a victory, a perfect regular season and a North Central Conference title.

Until Glenn Patterson crossed the goal line from 6 yards out with 25.6 seconds left.

"It didn't even feel real when he crossed the plane," Lafayette Jeff quarterback Ethan Smith said.

Friday night for the Bronchos seemed very much like their loss to Harrison just a few weeks earlier.

Costly penalties. Untimely mistakes. A crucial turnover. A missed field goal. Two missed extra points and a failed two-point conversion.

The Bronchos found themselves down 30-14 late in the third quarter to a Kokomo team that has an offense designed to drain clock. A comeback would have to happen without leading receiver Asa Koeppen, who caught four passes for 109 yards in the first half before leaving the game with an injury in the third quarter.

But Jeff forced two fumbles, one of them on the play following Siah Powers' 6-yard touchdown run that cut Kokomo's lead to 30-20. That set up another Powers touchdown to make the score 30-26.

"Tip your cap to (defensive coordinator) Scott Cronk, our defensive staff and most importantly, our defensive players," Shanley said. "(Free safety) Jaymeson Connell said, 'Coach, we're going to get stops. Coach, we're going to get the ball back.' "

The Bronchos did keep getting stops, but couldn't capitalize on go-ahead opportunities.

Not until a fourth-down stop near midfield with 2:14 to go.

The next play, Lafayette Jeff was flagged for holding.

Needing 60 yards in 1:59, the Bronchos turned to their running game that struggled the entire opening half but had found success in the second.

Patterson gained 40 yards on one carry, getting Lafayette Jeff in the red zone. His touchdown not long after sent the Bronchos into a frenzy.

"I don't think we were ever not confident that we could score," said Smith, who threw for 185 yards and a touchdown in the first half. "Every drive we were confident that we were going to score.

"It shows our team. We had a lot of backbreakers and we stood in there and took them all and rose to the occasion at the end."

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

LAFAYETTE JEFF 32, KOKOMO 30

Kok 6 16 8 0

LJ 7 7 6 12

First quarter

K - Jaquan East fumble recovery in end zone (conversion failed)

LJ - Glenn Patterson 4 run (Joel Garrido kick)

Second quarter

K - Evan Barker 7 run (Barker run)

LJ - Brandon Jackson 15 pass from Ethan Smith (Garrido kick)

K - Barker 2 run (Barker run)

Third quarter

K - Barker 16 run (Barker run)

LJ - Siah Powers 6 run (run failed)

Fourth quarter

LJ - Powers 2 run (kick failed)

LJ - Patterson 6 run (kick blocked)

Individual statistics

Rushing - Kokomo, Evan Barker 21-171, Keegan Name 11-44, Junior Story 9-43, Jackson Siefert-Barnes 3-6, Dre Kirby 2-4, Andrew Barker 1-2; Lafayette Jeff, Glenn Patterson 22-120, Siah Powers 11-52, Ethan Smith 4-2, Team 1-(minus) 1.

Passing - Kokomo, Evan Barker 4-9-1 74; Lafayette Jeff, Smith 9-19-1 218.

Receiving - Kokomo, Siefert-Barnes 2-53, Name 1-11, Andrew Barker 1-10; Lafayette Jeff, Asa Koeppen 4-109, Abram Ritchie 3-61, Brandon Jackson 2-48.

Lafayette Jeff is 7-2 (6-1 North Central Conference); Kokomo is 8-1 (6-1).

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: 'It didn't even feel real' | Lafayette Jeff football stuns unbeaten Kokomo

