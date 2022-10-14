ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kitsap County, WA

Kitsap residents organize care bags for St. Michael Medical Center ER staff

By Nathan Pilling, Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AopXa_0iZoim6M00

SILVERDALE – A group of St. Michael Medical Center staff exited their workplace to applause and encouragement Friday afternoon. Standing outside the entrance to the hospital's emergency department, a small group of Kitsap residents passed along flowers and a batch of care bags filled with chocolates, gift cards and handwritten notes of thanks.

“This to let you know how deeply appreciated and admired you are for your caring and dedication during very tough times,” one note said. “You’re a hero! Thank you.”

And then, just as quickly as they appeared, staff turned and made their way back into the hospital.

Short staffing and the fallout of a cyberattack on the hospital’s parent organization, CommonSpirit Health, have strained the facility's emergency room over the last two weeks. Those who organized the brief moments of encouragement recognized the larger factors at play in the struggles the facility has faced recently but wanted to take a moment to acknowledge and thank the people who have kept it running.

Said Bremerton’s Susan Young: “We’re not condoning what’s happening here, but we are saying to the ER staff, 'We appreciate you, we understand that you’re doing the best that you can and we just want you to know that the community is aware of that.'”

“This is just one moment to focus on the human beings that are with the patients, that are trying their best to take care of their patients under unimaginable circumstances,” said Poulsbo’s Pam Keeley.

Said Poulsbo’s Carollynn Zimmers: “We just thought the ER staff, the nurses, the doctors, the people that clean up, just needed some support from the community to let them know that we love them and we appreciate them and we know that they need some care because they’re working under really bad conditions.”

Nathan Pilling is a reporter covering Bainbridge Island, North Kitsap and Washington State Ferries for the Kitsap Sun. He can be reached at 360-792-5242, nathan.pilling@kitsapsun.com or on Twitter at @KSNatePilling.

Consider supporting local journalism in Kitsap County: Sign up for a digital subscription today.

Comments / 7

Related
The Suburban Times

Is Tacoma’s Housing Solution Hiding in Plain Sight?

Submitted by Morgan Alexander. Link to full study with graphics: According to the City of Tacoma: “the City must plan for 127,000 additional residents and 97,000 jobs by 2040.”[1]. Development of new housing in the City of Tacoma has lagged behind that of Pierce County and other nearby...
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest

Microsoft reportedly laid off nearly 1,000 employees

The KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk brings you their top stories on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Microsoft has laid off nearly 1,000 employees, according to a new report from Axios. Microsoft’s total workforce stood at around 221,000 at the end of June, with Axios reporting that the layoffs affect less than 1% of the employees.
KING COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Dori: Update to ‘Lawn Mower’ man, who terrorized Ballard neighbors

11 months ago, the so-called Lawn Mower man — Charles Woodard – was terrorizing Ballard neighbors. Ear-splitting machinery, round-the-clock music, and yard equipment at his makeshift camp spilled onto the sidewalk. Three vehicles and two wooden sheds packed with lawnmowers littered the landscape. Despite neighbors’ repeated pleas to...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

8 Road Fire continues to grow in south Pierce County

Eatonville, WA. – Crews with multiple agencies have been battling the 8 Road Fire over the weekend. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources says that 150 acres have burned as of Sunday. A spokesperson with the agency says air and ground crews have attacked the fire throughout the day, and ground crews will continue work throughout the night.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Meadowdale High School is in classroom hold

LYNNWOOD, Wash., October 18, 2022—Meadowdale High School is currently in a classroom hold, which means classroom doors are closed to keep hallways clear, but learning continues. The school is actively investigating an issue on campus. Harmony Weinberg, Communications Manager for the Edmonds School District, told the Lynnwood Times that...
LYNNWOOD, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

$275M verdict for toxic exposures at Washington school

MONROE, Wash. — A jury in King County has awarded $275 million to ten students and parents who say they suffered serious neurological injuries from chemical exposure at a school northeast of Seattle. The lawsuit against Bayer Pharmaceuticals is the fourth to result in a multimillion-dollar verdict, The Seattle...
KING COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Multiple wildfires erupt across western WA

A series of wildfires were started or re-energized this past weekend as high heat and winds rocked western Washington with some of the driest weather conditions recorded in October in the state’s history. Much of the visible smoky air comes from the Bolt Creek Fire, which has been burning...
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

King County prosecutor candidate calls pursuit laws ‘outrageous’

Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell is a candidate for King County prosecutor. As part of his platform, he said we need to address flawed pursuit laws. Ferrell is facing Leesa Manion, Chief of Staff at the prosecutor’s office. Manion will be on KIRO Newsradio Thursday. Dori: Candidate for King...
KING COUNTY, WA
thetacomaledger.com

Changing names to reflect changing values

Naming something after someone is an honor. However, it’s important to consider whether or not that person deserves that honor. As a movement, Black Lives Matter (BLM) has been a driving force for change for more than a decade. Dismantling Confederate war memorials is an aspect of racial justice, and as a direct result of BLM advocacy, the wider public has begun to reconsider the purpose and value of Confederate war memorials. During the 2020 George Floyd protests, statues memorializing famous slave owners and colonizers were toppled en masse. Others had their meaning transformed completely: most famously, the Robert E. Lee memorial in Richmond, VA became the site of a living community art project. Community messages and sentiments were painted on the steps, and at night, images of historic Black activists were projected onto the statue. The people had spoken – it was Black liberation history that should be upheld and memorialized, not Confederate generals.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Air quality dips into ‘unhealthy’ range on Eastside as smoke, fires continue to linger

Smoky, dirty air is hanging over the Puget Sound region like a blanket as wildfires continue to burn across the state. An air quality alert that was in effect all weekend for much of Western Washington and was set to expire at 11 a.m. on Monday has now been extended to 5 p.m. on Thursday. For most of the region, the bulk of the smoke is coming from the Loch Katrine, Bolt Creek, and Suiattle fires.
KIRKLAND, WA
MyNorthwest

Violent weekend in western Washington leaves 1 dead

There were several incidents of violent shootings across western Washington this weekend. Bellingham police are investigating after two men were shot and badly wounded in the 2300 block of Valencia Street early Sunday morning. Both men, ages 31 and 28, sustained life-threatening injuries, according to police. No clear motive has...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Skagit Breaking

Burlington Business Owner Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Whidbey Island

Island County, WA– The Washington State Patrol responded to a single vehicle motorcycle crash on State Route 525 near Houston Road in Island County around 10:58 p.m. on October 14th, 2022. According to a press memo from the Washington State Patrol, 60-year-old Edward “Ed” Taylor, of Burlington, Washington was...
BURLINGTON, WA
livingsnoqualmie.com

Updated: Loch Katrine Fire: No Threat to the Snoqualmie Valley

Update Sunday, October 16th, 4:20 pm: According to the Washington State DNR Wildfire Twitter account, The Loch Katrine Fire on private land and the Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest 30 miles east of Seattle has burned about 2,000 acres at the last estimate Sunday afternoon. Aviation resources are being used where...
SNOQUALMIE, WA
Kitsap Sun

Kitsap Sun

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
691K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, opinion and information across the Kitsap Peninsula brought to you by the Kitsap Sun.

 http://kitsapsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy