ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Lawmakers address election issues with four bills

By Jasmine Hall Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eYOft_0iZoiiZS00

CHEYENNE – Election issues were at the forefront of Friday’s agenda for the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee.

Members of the committee spent the day focused on election integrity, election systems, vacancies in elected offices and assuring ballot records are available to the public. They passed four out of the six bills on the topics, which will be considered by the full Legislature during the 2023 general session.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Colorado schools forced to tell GOP candidate to stop saying students identify as cats

A Republican gubernatorial candidate in Colorado’s claims that students are dressing up as cats and other furry animals has been widely denied by a selection of school districts in the state.Heidi Ganahl levelled the wacky accusations against as many as 30 different schools in the state while appearing on the Jimmy Sengenberger Show on Saturday.“It sounds absolutely ridiculous, but it’s happening all over Colorado and schools are tolerating it. It’s insane,” the GOP hopeful challenging Governor Jared Polis next month said in an appearance on the conservative talk show.“What on earth are we doing? Knock it off, schools. Put...
COLORADO STATE
thecheyennepost.com

41 Wyoming Lawyers Tell Hageman to Stop Lying About the Election

Forty-one prominent Wyoming attorneys have sent a letter to Wyoming Congressional Candidate Harriet Hageman (R-WY) calling on her to stop lying about the 2022 Presidential election being rigged. The 8-page letter refers to coverage of an event in Casper by the Casper Star Tribune. The newspaper quoted Hageman as saying...
WYOMING STATE
Washington Examiner

Texas Gov. Abbott pulling away from O’Rourke thanks to abortion and border

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is pulling away from Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke, aided by the support of Hispanics and the state’s opposition to abortion. In the latest Emerson College/the Hill survey, the abortion issue — recently supercharged by the U.S. Supreme Court’s move to strike down Roe v. Wade — appeared to be helping the Republican governor.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Montanan

Is it time to move the prison and state mental hospital?

The 2021 Legislature was indeed record setting: I’d challenge anyone to find a group of Montana lawmakers who have been sued so often or so successfully. The final legal tally is still ongoing, but by my count, more than a dozen bills have been overturned and several million has been spent to defend what the […] The post Is it time to move the prison and state mental hospital? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Republicans are starting to realize their anti-abortion stance might lose them elections

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. During former president Donald Trump’s rally in Wilmington, North Carolina on Friday, he aired his normal grievances about how the 2020 presidential election was supposedly stolen — even though North Carolina voted for him twice. He also spoke with voracious enthusiasm of cities in chaos amid crime waves and the US-Mexico border being overrun by an “invasion” of criminals.
WILMINGTON, NC
Fox News

Federal judge rules gun ban for felons is unconstitutional

A U.S. law banning those under felony indictments from buying guns is unconstitutional, a federal judge in West Texas ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge David Counts, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed to the federal bench, dismissed a federal indictment against Jose Gomez Quiroz that had charged him under the federal ban.
TEXAS STATE
Wyoming News

Biden vows codifying Roe v. Wade will top his agenda if Democrats expand control

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Tuesday promised that if Democrats keep control of the U.S. House and gain a few more Democratic seats in the Senate, then “the first bill that I will send to Congress will be to codify Roe v. Wade.” He also told supporters at a Democratic National Committee event that if Republicans take control of Congress, they will try to pass a national ban on abortion, warning that access to reproductive health care is on the ballot on Nov. 8.The...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

Wyoming lawmakers seek to tackle soaring property taxes

(The Center Square) – Wyoming has seen soaring property values that have become burdensome to taxpayers, but some lawmakers are eying options to provide relief. Lawmakers are considering their options for property tax breaks, Wyoming Public Media recently reported. Property values in the state increased by an average of 16% last year, according to WyoFile.
WYOMING STATE
Sheridan Media

Senator Lummis Voices Objections To FWHA Greenhouse Gas Emissions Mandate

Wyoming Republican U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis has joined a number of other Senators in sending a letter to Federal Highway Administration Deputy Administrator Stephanie Pollack voicing their strong opposition to the agency’s proposal to implement a greenhouse gas emissions performance measure on state departments of transportation and metropolitan planning organizations, despite having no authority from Congress to do so.
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
24K+
Post
668K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy