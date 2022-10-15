ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Enquirer seeks delivery drivers for newspaper. Recommending one could save you money

By Joseph Powell, Cincinnati Enquirer
 4 days ago
The Cincinnati Enquirer is committed to providing regular, on-time delivery of the newspaper to our valued home delivery subscribers.

Regrettably, the effects of the current job market continue to severely impact our distribution operation. We have been working harder than ever to overcome these challenges, and we ask for your patience during this difficult time.

To apply, visit www.gannett.com/deliver or scan the QR code in the image below to go to the site.

If you know of anyone who could use extra income, please refer them to us. Our delivery drivers are independent contractors who deliver across the entire Cincinnati metropolitan area. We have routes available across the region, including Maineville, Morrow, Blanchester, Oakley, Blue Ash, Mount Healthy, Amberly/Kennedy Heights, Harrison and Eastgate.

We are offering a discounted subscription to any subscriber who refers a candidate who becomes a driver for one of our routes. For more details, call 317-444-4185.

