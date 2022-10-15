ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Mega Millions winning numbers for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Check your tickets

By John Connolly, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3koPw4_0iZoid9p00

UPDATE Mega Millions $494 million jackpot winning tickets sold in California and Florida

Is today your lucky day?

Here are the Mega Millions winning numbers for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022:

9 - 22 - 26 - 41 - 44 and Megaball 19

Megaplier was 2x

The lottery jackpot was an estimated $494 million with a cash option of $247.9 million, according to the Mega Millions website .

The jackpot was last won on July 29 when a Illinois lottery player won $1.337 billion - the third largest lottery payday ever in the United States.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot is at $454 million with a cash option of $232.6 million, according to the Powerball website .

Until recently, lottery winners in New Jersey were required to be identified, but now winners will be able to stay anonymous under a new law that was signed by Gov. Phil Murphy .

How do I play Mega Millions?

Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. The cost is $2 per ticket, but you can add the Megaplier for $1, which will increase the amount of your potential prize up to five times the original prize (except for the jackpot).

Each player selects five numbers from 1 to 70 for the white balls and one number from 1 to 25 for the Mega Ball. However, you can also have the lottery machine generate a random Quick Pick for you.

Prizes vary from $2 for the matching the Mega Ball to $1 million for matching all five white balls (except in California) to the jackpot for matching all six balls. You can check all the prize payouts on the Mega Millions site here .

You don't need to be a U.S. citizen or a resident a particular state where you purchase your ticket.

Where can I play Mega Millions?

You can play the game in 45 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The states not offering Mega Millions are: Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah.

Many grocery stores, gas stations and convenience stores sell lottery tickets. Some states allow Mega Millions tickets to be purchased online, but beware of scam websites. Check with your state lottery for more details.

Powerball, Mega Millions: These are the luckiest states for jackpot winners

What is deadline for buying Mega Millions tickets?

In New Jersey, New York and Connecticut, tickets must be purchased by 10:45 p.m. on the Tuesday and Friday to be included in that night's drawing.

However, some states have different deadlines and can be more than an hour before the drawing. Check with your local lottery so you don't miss out.

What are my odds of winning?

Playing the Mega Millions can be exciting, but just don't go spending those millions before you win.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 302,575,350-to-1.

The odds to match all five white balls are 12,607,306-to-1.

Unlucky ? Here are 13 crazy things more likely to happen than winning the lottery

What does cash option mean?

The major lotteries in the United States offer two jackpot payout options: annuity and cash.

The annuity option is paid out over time. There is an immediate payment and then 29 annual payments after that, increasing by 5% each year.

The cash option is significantly lower than the advertised jackpot, but it is paid in a lump sum. You don't have to wait decades for all the money.

What was biggest Mega Millions jackpot?

Here are the Top 10 jackpots ever since the Mega Millions began in 1996:

  1. $1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina
  2. $1.337 billion: July 29, 2022: Illinois
  3. $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan
  4. $656 million, March 30, 2012: Three winners in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
  5. $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013: Two winners in California, Georgia
  6. $543 million, July 24, 2018: Won in California
  7. $536 million, July 8, 20116: Won in Indiana
  8. $533 million: March 30, 2018: Won in New Jersey
  9. $522 million: June 7, 2019: Won in California
  10. $515 million: May 21, 2021: Won in Pennsylvania

What was largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever?

Here's a look at the top jackpots were won in the United States, between the Powerball and the Mega Millions lotteries:

  1. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee
  2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina
  3. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022: Illinois
  4. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan
  5. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin
  6. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts
  7. $730 million,, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland
  8. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California
  9. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York
  10. $656 million, March 30, 2012: Three winners in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
  11. $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013: Two winners in California, Georgia
  12. $632.6 million, Powerball, Jan. 5, 2022: Two winner in California, Wisconsin
  13. $590.5 million, Powerball, May 18, 2013: Won in Florida
  14. $587.5 million, Powerball, Nov. 28, 2012: Two winner in Arizona, Missouri
  15. $564.1 million, Powerball, Feb. 11, 2015: Three winners in North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas
  16. $543 million, Mega Millions, July 24, 2018: Won in California
  17. $536 million, Mega Millions July 8, 20116: Won in Indiana
  18. $533 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2018: Won in New Jersey
  19. $522 million, Mega Millions, June 7, 2019: Won in California
  20. $515 million, Mega Millions, May 21, 2021: Won in Pennsyl vania

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Mega Millions winning numbers for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Check your tickets

Comments / 11

Related
Outsider.com

Mega Millions Lottery: Two Winning Tickets Purchased

Two people are pinching themselves after they won a massive payout thanks to the recent Mega Millions lottery. The numbers came out on Friday, Oct. 14, for the lottery jackpot worth an estimated $494 million, with a cash option of $247.9 million. The winning numbers for Friday’s lottery were 9,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MarketRealist

Check Your Buffalo Nickels — Rare Coins Can Be Worth Thousands

Numismatics, or the study of coins, has been around as we know it today since the 17th century. That means the study includes buffalo nickels, which the U.S. made for decades in the early half of the 20th century. Article continues below advertisement. Today, buffalo nickels have value, but the...
UPI News

Man accidentally buys three tickets for same lottery drawing, wins three times

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A Maryland man ended up winning a lottery jackpot of $150,000 after accidentally buying three tickets for the same Pick 5 drawing. The 67-year-old Towson man told Maryland Lottery officials he forgot he already bought tickets for the midday and evening Pick 5 drawings Sept. 20 to 25, so when he was preparing to undergo surgery he made sure to buy a ticket for the Sept. 22 evening drawing.
TOWSON, MD
AOL Corp

Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October

When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. What is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?. Find:...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Two people come forward to claim $1.34bn Mega Millions jackpot after nearly eight weeks

Two people have come forward to claim the $1.34bn Mega Millions jackpot almost eight weeks after the drawing. The winners - who chose to remain anonymous - said they agreed to split the prize money if they won and that they are “over the moon” with the result, according to Fox 32.Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays said the duo purchased their Mega Millions tickets on a stop at a Speedway station in Des Plaines. “That turned out to be an absolutely life-changing decision when a $3 line of Mega Millions with Megaplier turned into a $1.34bn jackpot win,” he...
DES PLAINES, IL
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy