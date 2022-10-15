Piscataway grinds out win over Sayreville

SAYREVILLE – Senior Antonio Rivera said that for Piscataway it’s all about hitting the x-button, as in executing when needed.

Friday, the Chiefs grinded out a 14-8 win over Sayreville with key plays and tough defense. It had a classic Piscataway-Sayreville feel to it, in which the teams often met in the previous decades as among the best squads in the area.

In fact, the Piscataway coaches showed highlights from the 2010 contest at Friday’s team meal before kickoff. Piscataway won that one 14-7 and both went on to capture sectional titles.

Friday also had a defense-fueled game that remained 0-0 for most of the first half as both teams missed field goals.

Piscataway’s Ossie Hilliard broke for a 64-yard touchdown run up the middle to give the Chiefs a 7-0 lead with 6:02 left in the first half.

Sayreville took an 8-7 lead with 6:06 remaining in the third quarter on quarterback Caidan Holmes’ 2-yard run and 2-point conversion run.

Piscataway (5-2) regained a 14-8 lead on Rivera’s 1-yard TD run with 4:35 left. Aleks Sitkowski connected with Jahai Johnson and Khadafi Madison for passes to set up the score.

Sayreville (4-3) played without star running back/safety Zaimer Wright. Bombers coach Chris Beagan said that the junior was out with a lower leg injury. Devlin Mills, one of the top backups, was also slowed by injury.

That left Holmes to lead the way and he rushed for 114 yards on 26 carries.

FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: All your Week 7 results in the Big Central Conference

What does it mean

Piscataway’s win has put an exclamation point on its turnaround season after finishing 0-8 last year. (The program didn’t play in 2020 because of COVID safety concerns.) The victory got the Chiefs closer to a playoff spot and a possible home game.

Sayreville, ranked No. 5 in the MyCentralJersey Big Central Conference Top 15, had a two-game win streak snapped.

Key plays

It took a fullback, lead blocker-type to make the game’s biggest play. Hilliard, a 6-foot-2, 198-pound junior, simply went full steam ahead on his 64-yard touchdown run. Tailback Antonio Rivera said that he faked getting the toss to the right and “the whole defense shifted towards me. Left a big open hole for Ossie Hilliard and it’s off to the races after that.” Piscataway coach Dan Higgins credited OC Craig Lowery for the call.

Sayreville moved the ball on a drive in the fourth quarter down 14-8 keyed by a 37-yard pass from Holmes to Edward Pena on the right side to Piscataway’s 47-yard line. However, on a fourth-and-four, Piscataway’s Rivera tackled Holmes on a 1-yard gain as the Chiefs took over on their own 47. Rivera was able to pick up a pair of first down runs on third downs as Piscataway went into a victory formation in the final minute.

Sitkowski finished 11-of-15 for 159 yards, finding receivers for key gains. Johnson led the way with five catches for 78 yards. Higgins said that while Piscataway has liked to traditionally pound the ball on the ground, attacking Sayreville’s defense through the air was key and that style fits their personnel.

They said it

Dan Higgins said, “I just loved the way they played. They were so aggressive and they really wanted this game. In the beginning they were a little bit tight. They just don’t know yet how to play. They’re learning – every game is a new experience and they’re getting better and better.”

Higgins on the offense opening up, “We feel balanced this year. I mean, Aleks is getting really comfortable in the pass game. Our o-line is able to protect him pretty well and we have two-deep at the receivers that can make plays. So we want to use those guys.”

Antonio Rivera on the team responding after Sayreville took the 8-7 lead, “We couldn’t let that define us. We couldn’t let that bring us down. We knew that we had to keep playing football and stay disciplined because we still had a whole half to go.”

Sayreville coach Chris Beagan said, “Our kids play hard every week. We’re not getting the results they deserve and that we need. So we got to go back to the drawing board and figure something out.

“… I was proud of the way our kids came out in the second half and fought. We went down the field after our first drive stalled. We were able to get the ball back, go down the field and punch it in and take the lead. It was short lived. We didn’t execute a kickoff of all things and we gave them a short field and they took advantage. So they made the plays and did a nice job."

He also credited Piscataway, “I mean, their kids played hard. I think it’s relatively the same team we played last year, maybe a new kid here or there. ... It’s not a question of what they’re going to do, it’s can you stop them and they made a few more plays than we did tonight.”

What’s next

Piscataway hosts New Brunswick next Friday and Sayreville travels to Woodbridge.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Piscataway grinds out win over Sayreville