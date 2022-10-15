ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamston, NC

Suspect dies in NC shooting, victims identified

By Jason O. Boyd, Caitlin Richards
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports the suspect in Wednesday’s shooting outside Williamston has died. He and the victims were identified on Friday.

Daquan Lamar Smith died on Friday at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was wanted as a suspect in the shooting of two people on Poplar Point Road just outside of Williamston on Wednesday. He was found in a home next door to where the shooting happened after an extensive manhunt.

Daquan Lamar Smith (Martin County Sheriff’s Office)

Officials with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said the victims who died were Ashaunti Nyquanna Hyman, 20, and Venus Shahara Bond, 49, both of 1758 Poplar Point Road in Williamston. Orvin Orel Hyman, 47, also of the same location, was still receiving medical treatment at ECU Health.

Police did not release information on the reason for the shooting or the relationship between the victims and the suspect.

Chief Deputy Drew Robinson said in a media release that no further information would be released until the medical examiner’s office completes the investigation.

