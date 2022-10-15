ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'

A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
BBC

Dudley couple tried to bring £1.75m of cocaine into UK

Two people who tried to smuggle up to £1.75m of cocaine into the UK had their goods replaced by wooden blocks. Michael Williams and Jessica Waldron, of Dudley, West Midlands, were arrested after arriving at Heathrow Airport from Colombia in 2019. They were to handover 22kg (48.5lbs) of the...
The Independent

Home Secretary ‘receptive’ to calls to upgrade cannabis to Class A

Suella Braverman believes cannabis has been “effectively” legalised as it has not been “policed properly” and is “receptive” to calls for the drug to be upgraded from Class B to Class A, according to a Home Office source.However, the PA news agency has been told it is a “very big stretch of the imagination” to suggest the Home Secretary herself wants to change its classification to put it on par with substances such as cocaine, ecstasy and heroin.The Times reported that Ms Braverman has told allies she is on the “same side” as a group of Tory police and crime...
hypebeast.com

British Rapper AJ Tracey Introduces Action Plan to Support Black Students at Oxford University

British rapper AJ Tracey is launching a multi-faceted initiative to aid upcoming Oxford University students through their academic journey. In 2018, fellow musician Stormzy launched a scholarship fund to be attributed to a pairing of Black students searching for a spot at Cambridge University. Four years later, London-based Tracey introduces his own action plan supporting Black students in the country’s top establishment.
BBC

Jurassic Trail: Record numbers for Leeds dinosaur event, say organisers

More than half a million people visited a city centre dinosaur trail in Leeds earlier this year, organisers have said. The Jurassic Trail, which featured a dozen life-sized animatronic reptiles, attracted 509,000 people. LeedsBID said their data suggested that was 200,000 more visitors than the previous event. Marketing head Martin...
