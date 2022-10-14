Read full article on original website
City of Pendleton removes traffic light at Main and Byers
PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton has removed one of the two traffic lights it owns. “The signal at Main (Street) and Byers (Avenue) is gone permanently,” Pendleton Public Works Director Bob Patterson said. “It will be replaced by straight through traffic on Main and stop signs on Byers. It was old and needs replacement.”
Pendleton closes road for utility services installation
PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton this week is shutting down a portion of Southwest Hailey Avenue as a private contractor installs underground utility service at a new apartment building. Tuesday, Oct. 18, starting at 7 a.m through Friday, Oct. 21, to 5 p.m., Southwest Hailey Avenue from Southwest...
Every 15 Minutes – Impaired Driving Education for High Schoolers
Every 15 Minutes – Impaired Driving Education for High Schoolers – 10/17/22. This week the Lane County Sheriff’s Office and Mohawk Valley Rural Fire Department will be hosting the Every 15 Minutes program at Mohawk High School. Every 15 Minutes is a two-day underage drinking and driving...
