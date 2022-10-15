ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

FOX 28 Spokane

Structure fire in North Spokane leaves no injuries

SPOKANE, Wash. – A structure fire has broke out in North Spokane near E Broad Avenue in Spokane. What started as a kitchen fire quickly spread to other parts of the home. No injuries have been reported. Firefighters are still on scene. This is a breaking news story and...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crash near 14th Avenue in Spokane Valley cleared

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — If you were traveling in Spokane Valley, you might have see some traffic in the area. A collision was blocking State Route 27 and Pines Southbound at 14th Avenue in Spokane Valley. WSDOT said to expect delays in the area. The crash is now cleared. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Shelter-in-place on South Hill lifted after police arrest suspect

SPOKANE, Wash. – Police have arrested the suspect they were looking for and the shelter-in-place has been lifted. Last Updated: Oct. 18 at 4:45 p.m. A shelter-in-place order has been issued for people in the area of 3200 East 44th, between Regal and Freya, on the South Hill while law enforcement is looking for an armed man.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Fatal motorcycle crash in Spokane leads to misdemeanor arrest.

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) have confirmed a fatal motorcycle crash near South Barker and East Sprague. The rider was traveling south on Barker Road around 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 18. The rider was driving at an excessive speed before losing control of the vehicle. The rider died on scene.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man killed in motorcycle crash at Barker and Sprague

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash on S Barker Rd and E Sprague Ave early Tuesday morning. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened between 4-4:30 a.m. Deputies arriving on the scene found the motorist unresponsive. They also say based on initial information, the rider was heading south on Barker Road at...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Child hit by car on Northwest and Grace

SPOKANE, Wash. — A child was hit by a car on W. Northwest Boulevard near W. Grace Avenue on Monday. Spokane Police say several kids were crossing the road when a car hit one of them. The child was taken to the hospital with injuries. Spokane Police are investigating this incident. This is a developing story. Check back for updates....
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Fire say cleaning clogged dryer vents can reduce fire risk

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane Fire Department says more than 16,000 residential fires started by dryers happen every year across the U.S. Spokane fire officials say checking your dryer vent often can reduce the fire risk. “We try to make sure that ducting itself is clean,” said Michelle Welch, a local homeowner. Once a month, there’s something Welch’s family always checks...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Police: Child has life-threatening injuries after collision with vehicle

SPOKANE, Wash. – A vehicle vs. pedestrian accident on W. Northwest Blvd. and N. Hemlock St. has left a juvenile with life-threatening injuries, according to Spokane Police Department (SPD). Officers at the scene say the kid was skateboarding across Northwest Blvd. when they were struck by a car just...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Dangerous ‘PFAS’ chemicals found in Spokane River

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Riverkeeper recently found that the Spokane River has been contaminated with dangerous ‘PFAS’ chemicals. The Spokane Riverkeeper collected samples from the Spokane River on June 22, which contained two compounds of the PFAS chemical group. PFAS, also known as “forever chemicals,” are known to cause reproductive problems, developmental issues, and certain cancers. “It is alarming...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Valley fatal stabbing suspect arrested

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Deputies have arrested a suspect from a fatal stabbing that happened in Spokane Valley. Twenty-year-old Aaron McAteer was booked into the Spokane County Jail for second-degree murder and unrelated arrest warrants for driving under 21 alcohol/cannabis, no valid operator’s license first degree and minor in possession. A man was stabbed multiple times and killed in Spokane...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA

