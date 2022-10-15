Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
Structure fire in North Spokane leaves no injuries
SPOKANE, Wash. – A structure fire has broke out in North Spokane near E Broad Avenue in Spokane. What started as a kitchen fire quickly spread to other parts of the home. No injuries have been reported. Firefighters are still on scene. This is a breaking news story and...
Crash near 14th Avenue in Spokane Valley cleared
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — If you were traveling in Spokane Valley, you might have see some traffic in the area. A collision was blocking State Route 27 and Pines Southbound at 14th Avenue in Spokane Valley. WSDOT said to expect delays in the area. The crash is now cleared. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
FOX 28 Spokane
Shelter-in-place on South Hill lifted after police arrest suspect
SPOKANE, Wash. – Police have arrested the suspect they were looking for and the shelter-in-place has been lifted. Last Updated: Oct. 18 at 4:45 p.m. A shelter-in-place order has been issued for people in the area of 3200 East 44th, between Regal and Freya, on the South Hill while law enforcement is looking for an armed man.
FOX 28 Spokane
Shelter-in-place issued for South Hill area near 3200 East 44th while officials look for armed man
SPOKANE, Wash. – A shelter-in-place order has been issued for people in the area of 3200 East 44th, between Regal and Freya, on the South Hill while law enforcement is looking for an armed man. You’re told to stay inside and call 911 if you see a man wearing...
FOX 28 Spokane
Community fears Northwest Boulevard after vehicle-pedestrian collision sends child to hospital
SPOKANE, Wash. – From night to day, you can see cars racing by on Northwest Boulevard, arguably one of the most dangerous roads in Spokane. “It’s very scary,” Martina Mulvey said. Mulvey is 33 years old, yet after hearing the news of Monday night’s vehicle-pedestrian collision, which...
KHQ Right Now
Fatal motorcycle crash in Spokane leads to misdemeanor arrest.
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) have confirmed a fatal motorcycle crash near South Barker and East Sprague. The rider was traveling south on Barker Road around 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 18. The rider was driving at an excessive speed before losing control of the vehicle. The rider died on scene.
FOX 28 Spokane
Deputies arrest Soap Lake shooting suspect that closed SR 17 between First and Sixth
SOAP LAKE, Wash. – The suspect is now is custody. SR 17 between First and Sixth is now open. Last Updated: Oct. 17 at 5:40 a.m. The Grant County Sheriffs office have confirmed that State Route (SR) 17 is closed between First and Sixth near Soap Lake while police investigate a shooting that happened overnight.
Man killed in motorcycle crash at Barker and Sprague
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash on S Barker Rd and E Sprague Ave early Tuesday morning. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened between 4-4:30 a.m. Deputies arriving on the scene found the motorist unresponsive. They also say based on initial information, the rider was heading south on Barker Road at...
Child hit by car on Northwest and Grace
SPOKANE, Wash. — A child was hit by a car on W. Northwest Boulevard near W. Grace Avenue on Monday. Spokane Police say several kids were crossing the road when a car hit one of them. The child was taken to the hospital with injuries. Spokane Police are investigating this incident. This is a developing story. Check back for updates....
Spokane Fire say cleaning clogged dryer vents can reduce fire risk
SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane Fire Department says more than 16,000 residential fires started by dryers happen every year across the U.S. Spokane fire officials say checking your dryer vent often can reduce the fire risk. “We try to make sure that ducting itself is clean,” said Michelle Welch, a local homeowner. Once a month, there’s something Welch’s family always checks...
FOX 28 Spokane
Police: Child has life-threatening injuries after collision with vehicle
SPOKANE, Wash. – A vehicle vs. pedestrian accident on W. Northwest Blvd. and N. Hemlock St. has left a juvenile with life-threatening injuries, according to Spokane Police Department (SPD). Officers at the scene say the kid was skateboarding across Northwest Blvd. when they were struck by a car just...
Spokane police capture inmate who went out of the courthouse after eluding officers
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane County Jail inmate was taken back into jail after he eluded officers while heading into court for hearing. According to officers, the inmate, identified as 38-year-old Alex J. Heglund, was out of the Spokane County Courthouse for about 20 minutes before police caught him.
'It just sounded like an eagle crying': Hayden Lake residents concerned after tree with a bald eagle's nest was removed
HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho — The removal of a tree on private property near Hayden Lake last week left neighbors concerned because the tree contained a bald eagle's nest, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. “That's where the nest used to be,” said Pat Volkar, a...
Victim in Spokane Valley stabbing was related to suspect, documents reveal
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man accused of stabbing and killing his cousin in Spokane Valley on Friday told police he stabbed the victim in self-defense. However, investigators said the evidence from the scene of the altercation contradicts that claim, according to court documents. 20-year-old Aaron M. McAteer was arrested...
Dangerous ‘PFAS’ chemicals found in Spokane River
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Riverkeeper recently found that the Spokane River has been contaminated with dangerous ‘PFAS’ chemicals. The Spokane Riverkeeper collected samples from the Spokane River on June 22, which contained two compounds of the PFAS chemical group. PFAS, also known as “forever chemicals,” are known to cause reproductive problems, developmental issues, and certain cancers. “It is alarming...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane police confirm officer-involved shooting at intersection of Cedar and First
SPOKANE, Wash. – Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) closed off the intersection of Cedar and First in downtown Spokane following an officer-involved shooting late Sunday morning. The suspect sent to the hospital and there are no outstanding suspects. This is a breaking news story and will be...
Local racer involved in crash at Findlay Stadium Stateline Speedway died on Sunday
POST FALLS, ID. — A local racer was involved in an crash during a race at Findlay Stadium Stateline Speedway died on Sunday. Scott Eldredge got in the crash Saturday night. Findlay Stadium Stateline Speedway said on its Facebook page that he died at 6:30 a.m Sunday morning. The cause of death is unknown right now. Eldredge was known for...
Spokane Valley fatal stabbing suspect arrested
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Deputies have arrested a suspect from a fatal stabbing that happened in Spokane Valley. Twenty-year-old Aaron McAteer was booked into the Spokane County Jail for second-degree murder and unrelated arrest warrants for driving under 21 alcohol/cannabis, no valid operator’s license first degree and minor in possession. A man was stabbed multiple times and killed in Spokane...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Police Department officer’s head grazed by bullet during drug bust
SPOKANE, Wash. – In a violent week across America, over a dozen officers nationwide were shot, at least five killed, just in the last seven days according to the Gun Violence Archive. One of those wounded officers was shot in the head at the corner of First and Cedar...
Mother of stabbing victim reflects after accused attacker named person of interest in double-murder
SPOKANE, Wash. — A person of interest in a double-murder investigation in New Hampshire was also involved in a fatal stabbing in Spokane, Washington, in 2018, where the man was never charged with a crime after claiming self-defense. KREM 2 spoke with the Spokane County prosecuting attorney and the...
