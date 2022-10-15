ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane Valley, WA

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 28 Spokane

Structure fire in North Spokane leaves no injuries

SPOKANE, Wash. – A structure fire has broke out in North Spokane near E Broad Avenue in Spokane. What started as a kitchen fire quickly spread to other parts of the home. No injuries have been reported. Firefighters are still on scene. This is a breaking news story and...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Shelter-in-place on South Hill lifted after police arrest suspect

SPOKANE, Wash. – Police have arrested the suspect they were looking for and the shelter-in-place has been lifted. Last Updated: Oct. 18 at 4:45 p.m. A shelter-in-place order has been issued for people in the area of 3200 East 44th, between Regal and Freya, on the South Hill while law enforcement is looking for an armed man.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man killed in motorcycle crash at Barker and Sprague

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash on S Barker Rd and E Sprague Ave early Tuesday morning. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened between 4-4:30 a.m. Deputies arriving on the scene found the motorist unresponsive. They also say based on initial information, the rider was heading south on Barker Road at...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crash near 14th Avenue in Spokane Valley cleared

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — If you were traveling in Spokane Valley, you might have see some traffic in the area. A collision was blocking State Route 27 and Pines Southbound at 14th Avenue in Spokane Valley. WSDOT said to expect delays in the area. The crash is now cleared. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Police: Child has life-threatening injuries after collision with vehicle

SPOKANE, Wash. - A vehicle vs. pedestrian accident on W. Northwest Blvd. and N. Hemlock St. has left a juvenile with life-threatening injuries, according to Spokane Police Department (SPD). Officers at the scene say the kid was skateboarding across Northwest Blvd. when they were struck by a car just after...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Child hit by car on Northwest and Grace

SPOKANE, Wash. — A child was hit by a car on W. Northwest Boulevard near W. Grace Avenue on Monday. Spokane Police say several kids were crossing the road when a car hit one of them. The child was taken to the hospital with injuries. Spokane Police are investigating this incident. This is a developing story. Check back for updates....
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Suspect arrested in fatal Spokane Valley stabbing

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane Valley Major Crimes detectives arrested a suspect in connection to a deadly stabbing that happened the evening of Oct. 14. According to a release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), 20-year-old Aaron M. McAteer was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail for 2nd degree murder.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Inmate who escaped from courthouse facing new charges

SPOKANE, Wash. — An inmate who escaped out of the Spokane County Courthouse is facing new charges. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Alex J. Heglund was set to make an appearance in court Tuesday on two misdemeanor charges. Deputies said he ran out of the court hearing and out of the building, but was taken into custody within...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane County sees first flu death in 2022

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) is reporting the first flu death of the year. According to SRHD, the patient was in their 60s with underlying health conditions. “Unfortunately, this is a sad example of how serious flu can be,” Dr. Francisco Velázquez, Spokane County health...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man stabbed, killed in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man was stabbed multiple times and killed in Spokane Valley after a fight on Friday. According to Spokane Valley Police Chief Dave Ellis, officers got a call about two men fighting in the street on E. Boone and N. Dorn Court. Police say they found one man with several stab wounds. He later died in...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy