Community fears Northwest Boulevard after vehicle-pedestrian collision sends child to hospital
SPOKANE, Wash. – From night to day, you can see cars racing by on Northwest Boulevard, arguably one of the most dangerous roads in Spokane. “It’s very scary,” Martina Mulvey said. Mulvey is 33 years old, yet after hearing the news of Monday night’s vehicle-pedestrian collision, which...
Structure fire in North Spokane leaves no injuries
SPOKANE, Wash. – A structure fire has broke out in North Spokane near E Broad Avenue in Spokane. What started as a kitchen fire quickly spread to other parts of the home. No injuries have been reported. Firefighters are still on scene. This is a breaking news story and...
Shelter-in-place on South Hill lifted after police arrest suspect
SPOKANE, Wash. – Police have arrested the suspect they were looking for and the shelter-in-place has been lifted. Last Updated: Oct. 18 at 4:45 p.m. A shelter-in-place order has been issued for people in the area of 3200 East 44th, between Regal and Freya, on the South Hill while law enforcement is looking for an armed man.
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man died after his motorcycle crashed at Sprague Avenue and Barker Road early Tuesday morning,. Spokane Valley deputies and Spokane Valley Firefighters responded to a crash at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday and found a man unresponsive. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Victim in Spokane Valley stabbing was related to suspect, documents reveal
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man accused of stabbing and killing his cousin in Spokane Valley on Friday told police he stabbed the victim in self-defense. However, investigators said the evidence from the scene of the altercation contradicts that claim, according to court documents. 20-year-old Aaron M. McAteer was arrested...
Suspect arrested in fatal Spokane Valley stabbing
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane Valley Major Crimes detectives arrested a suspect in connection to a deadly stabbing that happened the evening of Oct. 14. According to a release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), 20-year-old Aaron M. McAteer was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail for 2nd degree murder.
Spokane Police Department officer’s head grazed by bullet during drug bust
SPOKANE, Wash. – In a violent week across America, over a dozen officers nationwide were shot, at least five killed, just in the last seven days according to the Gun Violence Archive. One of those wounded officers was shot in the head at the corner of First and Cedar...
Mother of stabbing victim reflects after accused attacker named person of interest in double-murder
SPOKANE, Wash. — A person of interest in a double-murder investigation in New Hampshire was also involved in a fatal stabbing in Spokane, Washington, in 2018, where the man was never charged with a crime after claiming self-defense. KREM 2 spoke with the Spokane County prosecuting attorney and the...
Officer involved shootings up 14% from last year
Officer involved shootings are increasing across the nation including here in Spokane. The Associated Press reports officer involved shootings are up 14% from last year.
Shelter-in-place issued for South Hill area near 3200 East 44th while officials look for armed man
SPOKANE, Wash. – A shelter-in-place order has been issued for people in the area of 3200 East 44th, between Regal and Freya, on the South Hill while law enforcement is looking for an armed man. You’re told to stay inside and call 911 if you see a man wearing...
Spokane County sees first flu death in 2022
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) is reporting the first flu death of the year. According to SRHD, the patient was in their 60s with underlying health conditions. “Unfortunately, this is a sad example of how serious flu can be,” Dr. Francisco Velázquez, Spokane County health...
Man stabbed, killed in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man was stabbed multiple times and killed in Spokane Valley after a fight on Friday. According to Spokane Valley Police Chief Dave Ellis, officers got a call about two men fighting in the street on E. Boone and N. Dorn Court. Police say they found one man with several stab wounds. He later died in...
Bonner County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman from Sagle
SAGLE, Idaho — The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman. Patricia Chase is 81 years old and has been reported missing from the Gypsy Bay area of Sagle. Chase is 5’6″, 225 lbs, with brown eyes and short white hair. She is possibly wearing blue pants and a white t-shirt. She’s...
