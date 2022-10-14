Read full article on original website
Tim Chuey Weather
Note: Weather is a constantly changing phenomenon and weather forecasting is a combination of science, experience, and intuition. The accuracy of any given forecast can chance due to unexpected changes in atmospheric conditions, so there are no guarantees the the actual weather will conform to the projected forecast. ADVISORIES. AN...
Investigation Leads to Capture of Homicide Suspects in Corvallis & Colorado
Incident: Investigation Leads to Capture of Homicide Suspects in. More Information: Public Information Coordinator | spdpi@springfield-or.gov. Cayden Reed Torkelson22-year-old male | Springfield Oregon. INVOLVED SUSPECTS:. Ryan Joseph Anthony Bell19-year-old male | Eugene, Oregon. Anthony Freeman 18-year-old male | Eugene, Oregon. Juvenile Suspect 17-year-old male | Eugene, Oregon. NARRATIVE OF INCIDENT:
Every 15 Minutes – Impaired Driving Education for High Schoolers
Every 15 Minutes – Impaired Driving Education for High Schoolers – 10/17/22. This week the Lane County Sheriff’s Office and Mohawk Valley Rural Fire Department will be hosting the Every 15 Minutes program at Mohawk High School. Every 15 Minutes is a two-day underage drinking and driving...
Springfield Police Department Honors Community Members
Event: Springfield Police Department to Honor Community Members. Location: Springfield Justice Center – 2nd Floor, EOC. More Information: Public Information Coordinator | spdpi@springfield-or.gov. Completed By: Zak Gosa-Lewis, Public Information Coordinator. EVENT INFORMATION:. SPINGFIELD, OR. – On Monday, October 10th at 2:00 PM, the Springfield Police Department will commend the...
Rapid Patrol Response Leads to Apprehension of Bank Robbery Suspect
Incident: Rapid Patrol Response Leads to Apprehension. Location: Umpqua Bank | 1377 Mohawk Blvd. More Information: Public Information Coordinator | spdpi@springfield-or.gov. Scott, Joshua Hayden 38 Year-Old Male | Eugene, OR. NARRATIVE OF INCIDENT:. On October 19th, 2022 Springfield Police Patrol Officers responded to a reported robbery at 1377 Mohawk Blvd....
Life-saving incident – Motorists and SCU Officers pull unconscious man from burning car
Yesterday, some motorists and Street Crimes Unit officers helped avert a tragedy on I-5. At approximately 4:30 p.m., on October 17, two Eugene Police Street Crimes Unit officers were on their way back from an investigation in Creswell, Oregon, when they saw a vehicle careen off the highway into the southbound lanes of I-5 near the Hwy. 58 exit and then come to rest in the center median against the protective cable barrier. Passing motorists had stopped and were attempting to aid the driver, who had had a medical incident.
LCSO Case #22-5746 — Death Investigation / House Fire
LCSO Case #22-5746 — Death Investigation / House Fire – 10/12/22. Just prior to 9:00pm last night, deputies responded with fire personnel to the report of a house fire in the 36000blk of Stacey-Gateway Rd. in Pleasant Hill. Much of the house had burned before the fire could be contained.
Verizon burglary: two men in custody after detectives locate vehicle
This morning, security at Verizon, 4750 Royal Avenue, reported a burglary during which it was discovered multiple phones were stolen. At approximately 9:00 a.m. Eugene Police detectives located the suspect vehicle, which was driving around the Bailey Hill Road and Bertelsen Road. Officers stopped the vehicle W 18th Avenue and...
Man in custody after shots fired from bike path
At 1:28 p.m. on October 15, Eugene Police units responded to a shots fired call at the Fern Ridge Path near Oak Patch Road. A man was reported to have shot a gun on the bike path, yelled at others on the path and ducked into the bushes at one point. One officer quickly spotted a man running behind residences along W. 14th Avenue, who matched the description provided. Officers kept the suspect in sight as he jumped fences and they reported seeing him seen reaching into his waistband.
Work by EPD Street Crimes Unit yields to arrests for drug delivery, possession
Work by EPD Street Crimes Unit yields to arrests for drug delivery, possession. Eugene Police Street Crimes Unit conducted a narcotics investigation that led them to Vaea John Leata, age 29, of Eugene. Leata had been the subject of interest for EPD SCU earlier in the year and was previously arrested in March 2022 by EPD SCU for Unlawful Possession Controlled Substance Methamphetamine (Felony), Assault on a Public Safety Officer, and Resisting Arrest. He had outstanding warrants for this case.
Police units downtown respond to armed and masked subjects
Shortly before 2 a.m. on October 9, Eugene Police staffed extra patrol units and the Street Crimes Unit as part of a program to help address issues with violence downtown. Over the last year, the downtown core has seen an increase in gun violence. Three males were observed wearing gloves and masks in the downtown area and at least one male was observed with a handgun. Soon, there were nine individuals with masks and gloves on, and multiple handguns were observed. EPD deployed patrol units to attempt contact with the armed subjects to prevent what could potentially be a shooting incident.
