Lipe Moala, rising Mater Dei offensive lineman, commits to Oregon Ducks

Following the late class of 2022 addition of five-star offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr., the Oregon Ducks went months with an additional offensive line pledge.

But that has changed in a hurry.

One week after securing the commitment of Bryce Boulton , Dan Lanning's program secured another big man up front.

On Mater Dei High School's Senior Night, three-star Lipe Moala announced his commitment to Oregon over Utah, Washington and others.

The 6-foot-6, 330-pound interior offensive lineman has skyrocketed up big boards with a stellar senior campaign.

Moala visited Oregon in September and came away impressed, according to 247Sports .

“I had a great trip to Oregon and liked it there a lot,” he told the site . “The coaches and fans were great with me, very welcoming and made me feel like home out there.

“Coach Lanning was actually the coach who offered me. We had a meeting a couple of hours before the game and he told me they wanted to offer me a scholarship and that was great.”

Oregon may not be done.

The Ducks are also strong contenders to land Iapani Laloulu , an Under Armour All-American offensive guard who is set to decide between Arizona and Oregon in the coming days or weeks.

