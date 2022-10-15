Read full article on original website
Rolling to perfection
BANGOR–Athletes everywhere practice and train to get better and faster at their sport. The same is true for competitive bowlers. They make corrections each game in order to improve their score. A Bangor man recently bowled a perfect 300 game. Kurt Grass of Bangor loves the sound of falling...
Wardens recover body of missing man
VINALHAVEN- Maine Game Wardens have recovered the body of a missing Vinalhaven man. Owen Adair,31, was last seen on October 13. Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Spokesperson Mark Latti said he was reported him missing yesterday after his ATV was found near Folly Pond on Vinalhaven. His boots...
Pumpkin Train
ELLSWORTH — A train is giving its passengers rides to a pumpkin patch but is making sure to take the scenic route when they do. Downeast Scenic Railroad ended their season with their annual pumpkin train. For the event, families climb aboard the train and are treated to an...
Maine Shellware makes crustacean creations
BANGOR–Not everyone can turn trash into treasure, but Maine Shellware can. Nothing goes to waste at Maine Shellware in Bangor. In fact, the company’s main ingredient is waste. “We clean them before we use them,” said Nicole Klam, co-owner of Maine Shellware. “I find a use for all...
Enfield Road in Lincoln has a washout
LINCOLN– Another washout, this time in Lincoln. The Enfield Road around the area of Thompsons Trucking is in the process of being repaired and reopened. The road caved in due to the washout which require motorists to seek an alternative route until crews finish its repair.
Cross Insurance Center unveils new name of rotunda
BANGOR — The Cross Insurance Center’s rotunda now has a new name. It’s now known as the Woodrow W. Cross entrance, after the founder of Cross Insurance. The city hopes to add to the Cross legacy with this new addition. Cross Insurance Center CEO Jonathan Cross and...
Maine Crisp The Way Snacks Should Be
WINSLOW — A new factory is adding some flavor to the town of Winslow. “It was shocking, we had other people around us are like what is it about Maine and I’m like come to Maine and you’ll find out. We love our adopted home here,” says Karen Getz, founder of Maine Crisp.
Stockton Springs mother found guilty
BELFAST– The jury has just come back. Jessica Williams has been found guilty in the death of her three year old son. More details will follow as they become available.
Pushaw Road will take time to be fixed
GLENBURN– Road crews were busy Monday repairing damage caused by the weekend rain storm, including in Glenburn where a portion of a busy roadway will remain closed for a couple weeks while repairs are made. This was the scene Saturday morning after heavy rains opened up across the area....
Stockton Springs building goes up in flames
STOCKTON SPRINGS — Crews are still investigating a fire that happened at a Main Street residence in Stockton Springs Monday morning. Stockton Springs fire chief Vern Thompson says the fire was likely caused by an electrical problem in the second story of the multi-family home. Fire crews from multiple...
Glenburn woman sentenced on federal drug and firearm charges
BANGOR– A Glenburn woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison on federal drug and firearms charges. According to court records, Danielle McBreairty,31, conspired with others to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl in Penobscot and Aroostook counties. In 2020, she was also...
Bank robbery attempt
AUGUSTA — The Augusta Police Department is currently investigating an alleged armed bank robbery that took place Saturday afternoon at Camden National Bank on 21 Armony Street. Sargent Anthony Drouin confirms the suspect is still at large but there is no threat to the public. Police are still investigating...
Live pet adoption helps animals find safe homes
TRENTON — Saturday Stanley Subaru in Trenton partnered with the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Hancock County for the “Subaru Loves Pets” initiative to help animals in need find new homes. “We have a very loyal following of pets with Subaru owners and...
Officer involved shooting justified
BANGOR- Maine’s Attorney General says a police officer was justified in shooting a man in Bangor, despite a review of evidence that showed the officer was farther away from the man than previously thought. Attorney General Aaron Frey conducted a second review of the shooting of Brian Barker, who...
Mother found guilty for murdering son
BELFAST — A Stockton Springs mother has been found guilty of murdering her own child. After less than two hours of deliberation a jury found Jessica Williams guilty of depraved indifference murder. Williams was arrested in June 2021 after her three-year-old son Maddox died from internal injuries in the...
Two arrested following drug bust
BRADFORD — The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people following the search of a Bradford residence Tuesday morning. Sheriff’s deputies conducted the search on Middle Road in Bradford around 7 a.m. following a several-year investigation into drug trafficking activities. During the search, deputies located 368 grams...
Organization offering free furniture to community
OLD TOWN — A non-profit organization in the old town known for handing out free furniture to those transitioning into independent housing opened its doors to the public for an open house celebrating 11 years of serving the community. Welcome to Housing home goods bank offers free furniture, household...
