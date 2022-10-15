ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dexter, MI

FanSided

Michigan Football: Another opportunity to close with Jadyn Davis

Michigan Football is expected to get five-star QB Jadyn Davis on campus for the Michigan State game and after Georgia took a 2024 QB, it’s time for the Wolverines to close. The recruitment of five-star QB Jadyn Davis is heating up and it’s going to be incumbent on Michigan football to close this out sooner rather than later.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer's Michigan Prediction Was Very Wrong

Before last Saturday's Penn-State-Michigan game in Ann Arbor, Urban Meyer shared some thoughts on how the Nittany Lions might handle the Wolverines' potent rushing attack. Meyer, who knows both programs well, said there was "no doubt" Penn State would be able to limit Michigan on the ground. That prediction did not age well.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

A first in the Michigan-Michigan State football rivalry should lead to more trash talk

EAST LANSING – Prepare for some history – and two weeks of unprecedented trash talking – in the Michigan-Michigan State football rivalry. Both teams get this Saturday off, meaning the 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 game between the Wolverines and Spartans in Ann Arbor will mark the first time in the 114-game series that dates back to 1898 that they meet with each other coming off a bye week.
EAST LANSING, MI
toledo.com

Michigan vs Notre Dame in Toledo

1902: After a night of rain, the University of Michigan football team played Notre Dame on a soft and slippery white clay field at Armory Park — home of the Mud Hens, located at the corner of Spielbusch Ave. and Orange Street here in Toledo. Michigan won the game 23-0, but the Irish were given credit for slowing Fielding H. Yost's "point-a-minute" squad, which had outscored their opponents 2,821 to 42 from 1901 to 1905.
TOLEDO, OH
The Ann Arbor News

Wolverine Confidential: Michigan’s stunning performance vs. Penn State

If Penn State was the barometer for determining your team’s success running the football, Michigan passed with flying colors. Smashed the test, really. The Wolverines’ 418-yard rushing performance on Saturday was an impressive showing, a 41-17 game that that looked even more lopsided in the box score. Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum each topped 160 yards and rushed for two touchdowns, dispatching the Nittany Lion defense with ease.
ANN ARBOR, MI
High School Football PRO

Jackson, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

Matchups set for Big 8/Cascades Crossover

JACKSON – Matchups have been set for the Big 8/Cascades Crossover Friday and Saturday. The champions of the two leagues, Napoleon and Union City will meet Saturday at 1 p.m. in Union City. The Big 8 will be the host for each matchup. Other notable matchups include Jonesville hosting...
UNION CITY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan football enters bye week with rival Spartans on the mind

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It’s hard to time a bye week better than this. Michigan football enters the break on a proverbial roll, off to a 7-0 start after its most impressive victory of the season on Saturday, thrashing Penn State, 41-17, at Michigan Stadium that demanded the attention of many. Poll voters responded accordingly, bumping the Wolverines up to No. 4 in this week’s AP Top 25.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Video sheds more light on halftime tunnel scuffle between Penn State-Michigan in Week 7

Things got interesting in the Michigan Stadium tunnel between Michigan and Penn State last Saturday. A video was released to show more of what happened. It is hard to fully hear in the video, but James Franklin appears to address someone associated with Michigan’s team. Franklin also appears to tell someone the problem is “this (expletive) guy.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
