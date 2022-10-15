Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes defeat rival Michigan 3-1 in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan Football: Another opportunity to close with Jadyn Davis
Michigan Football is expected to get five-star QB Jadyn Davis on campus for the Michigan State game and after Georgia took a 2024 QB, it’s time for the Wolverines to close. The recruitment of five-star QB Jadyn Davis is heating up and it’s going to be incumbent on Michigan football to close this out sooner rather than later.
5-star Notre Dame QB commit aims to bounce back after two straight losses
SALINE – CJ Carr is seen as one of the top quarterbacks in the nation for his class, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be some struggles along the way for a player of his caliber. That has been evident in the past two games for the...
Stakes high as ever in rivalry clash between No. 1 Dexter and Chelsea
ANN ARBOR – If there’s any question of how much rivalry games mean to teams, look no further than the upcoming showdown between Dexter and Chelsea this Friday. Last week, Dexter beat Saline to win the Southeastern Conference Red championship for the first time in school history.
Urban Meyer Is Getting Crushed For His Michigan Football Prediction Last Week
Urban Meyer is back in the news following a bold prediction he made prior to the Michigan-Penn State game last week. To the delight of Wolverine fans, Urban's prediction that Penn State would shut down, or at least slow down, Michigan's rushing attack could not have been further from what actually ...
See top performers and vote for the Ann Arbor-area Football Player of the Week
ANN ARBOR – It’s time again for the Ann Arbor-area Football Player of the Week fan poll. MLive has gathered 10 players for readers to choose between for the Player of the Week poll for Week 8. Readers can vote as many times as they would like until...
Look: Urban Meyer's Michigan Prediction Was Very Wrong
Before last Saturday's Penn-State-Michigan game in Ann Arbor, Urban Meyer shared some thoughts on how the Nittany Lions might handle the Wolverines' potent rushing attack. Meyer, who knows both programs well, said there was "no doubt" Penn State would be able to limit Michigan on the ground. That prediction did not age well.
A first in the Michigan-Michigan State football rivalry should lead to more trash talk
EAST LANSING – Prepare for some history – and two weeks of unprecedented trash talking – in the Michigan-Michigan State football rivalry. Both teams get this Saturday off, meaning the 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 game between the Wolverines and Spartans in Ann Arbor will mark the first time in the 114-game series that dates back to 1898 that they meet with each other coming off a bye week.
Recruiting: Michigan football lands Ronnie Bell’s younger brother
Michigan football had a new member join its 2023 recruiting class, and he has family ties to the current team. Kendrick Bell, a three-star athlete from Kansas City, Mo., and the younger brother of Wolverines star receiver Ronnie Bell, has verbally committed to Jim Harbaugh and Michigan, he announced Monday evening on social media.
Kickoff time, TV revealed for Michigan-Michigan State football game
Kickoff time for this year’s football game between in-state rivals Michigan and Michigan State is set, and it’s going to be a prime-time tilt. The game, set for next Saturday, Oct. 29, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and air on ABC, the Big Ten announced Monday.
Michigan vs Notre Dame in Toledo
1902: After a night of rain, the University of Michigan football team played Notre Dame on a soft and slippery white clay field at Armory Park — home of the Mud Hens, located at the corner of Spielbusch Ave. and Orange Street here in Toledo. Michigan won the game 23-0, but the Irish were given credit for slowing Fielding H. Yost's "point-a-minute" squad, which had outscored their opponents 2,821 to 42 from 1901 to 1905.
Recruiting Roundup: Visitors react to Michigan’s stomping of Penn State
In the Michigan Wolverines’ biggest home matchup of the season, they did not disappoint the group of visitors they had on hand for the game. In today’s roundup we have reactions from a few of the prospects who got to witness Michigan’s stomping of Penn State live.
Wolverine Confidential: Michigan’s stunning performance vs. Penn State
If Penn State was the barometer for determining your team’s success running the football, Michigan passed with flying colors. Smashed the test, really. The Wolverines’ 418-yard rushing performance on Saturday was an impressive showing, a 41-17 game that that looked even more lopsided in the box score. Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum each topped 160 yards and rushed for two touchdowns, dispatching the Nittany Lion defense with ease.
30 fans ejected from Michigan Stadium in Wolverines’ win over Penn State
ANN ARBOR, MI - Fans set a new high mark for ejections from Michigan Stadium this season during Saturday’s win over visiting Penn State. There were 30 ejections during the 41-17 victory over the Nittany Lions, according to statistics provided by the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security.
Michigan basketball, but not Michigan State, ranked in preseason top 25
The Associated Press preseason men’s basketball top-25 poll was released on Monday (Oct. 17), and Michigan is on it. The Wolverines checked in at No. 22 in the rankings, which come exactly three weeks before the start of the regular season. Michigan State is not ranked. Michigan started last...
James Franklin gets his panties in a bunch, says Michigan needs to make change
What happened during halftime of Saturday’s game?What is James Franklin upset about?James Franklin should worry about his own team. On Saturday, James Franklin and his Penn State Nittany Lions invaded the Big House with the hopes of taking down undefeated Michigan. Unfortunately, for Franklin and his supporters, Michigan absolutely...
Jackson, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Michigan Center High School football team will have a game with East Jackson High School on October 17, 2022, 15:30:00.
Michigan State atmosphere blows NJ OT Juan Minaya away
Class of 2024 Paramus, (NJ) offensive tackle Juan Minaya was back in East Lansing again for another unofficial visit to Michigan State yesterday. The game-day atmosphere blew Minaya away.
Matchups set for Big 8/Cascades Crossover
JACKSON – Matchups have been set for the Big 8/Cascades Crossover Friday and Saturday. The champions of the two leagues, Napoleon and Union City will meet Saturday at 1 p.m. in Union City. The Big 8 will be the host for each matchup. Other notable matchups include Jonesville hosting...
Michigan football enters bye week with rival Spartans on the mind
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It’s hard to time a bye week better than this. Michigan football enters the break on a proverbial roll, off to a 7-0 start after its most impressive victory of the season on Saturday, thrashing Penn State, 41-17, at Michigan Stadium that demanded the attention of many. Poll voters responded accordingly, bumping the Wolverines up to No. 4 in this week’s AP Top 25.
Video sheds more light on halftime tunnel scuffle between Penn State-Michigan in Week 7
Things got interesting in the Michigan Stadium tunnel between Michigan and Penn State last Saturday. A video was released to show more of what happened. It is hard to fully hear in the video, but James Franklin appears to address someone associated with Michigan’s team. Franklin also appears to tell someone the problem is “this (expletive) guy.”
