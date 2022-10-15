ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton County, TX

Port Arthur News

Murder warrant issued; police looking for suspect following arson and homicide

Beaumont Police Department detectives have obtained a murder warrant for Channin Keon Ardoin, a 39-year-old Beaumont man. Ardoin is wanted in connection with the homicide of Jason West on Oct. 7. If you have information about this investigation or the whereabouts of Ardoin, contact Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234. If you...
BEAUMONT, TX
Lake Charles American Press

10/18: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Eugene Jagneaux III, 32, 2113 La. 109 South, Vinton — simple burglary; attempted theft less than $1,000; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000. $17,500. Jimmy Joseph Wells, 44, 2619 Donnelly Road, Westlake — theft less than $1,000;...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Calcasieu Woman Arrested for Arson

Calcasieu Parish, La - On October 11, agents with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Office of Forestry arrested 39-year-old Tabitha Verdine for setting several fires on Jim Drake Rd. in Starks, La. LDAF Forestry Enforcement Investigators found that Verdine set fire to the roadside, which spread...
STARKS, LA
kjas.com

Jasper County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Oct 17th, 2022

We also had two chainsaws, one weed eater, four full cans of gasoline and food out of a freezer stolen on Bon Ami Road last Friday, October 14. A Deputy made a traffic stop on FM 363 early Saturday morning that ended with one female charged in possession of 4 grams of methamphetamines and Unlawful Carry of Firearm, as well as the male passenger charged with Felon in Possession of Firearm.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance in Lake Charles Nightclub Hit-and-Run Investigation

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance in Lake Charles Nightclub Hit-and-Run Investigation. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on October 17, 2022, that it is investigating a hit and run that occurred around 1:00 a.m. on the 11th of September, at a nightclub on Common Street in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
westcentralsbest.com

VPSO Arrests 10/13/2022-10/17/2022

Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announces recent arrests made by VPSO. Larry Lynn Brown, age 43, was arrested and charged with one count of Disturbing the Peace. Bond was set at $ 881.00. Brown posted bond and was released. October 14, 2022. Joseph Albert Phillips (photo),...
VERNON PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Warn of Multiple Recent Daytime Forced Entry Burglaries

Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Warn of Multiple Recent Daytime Forced Entry Burglaries. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 14, 2022, that on October 13, BPSO responded to multiple daytime forced entry burglaries in the East Beauregard region. According to the information acquired throughout the investigation, two black...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
12NewsNow

One dead, another injured after head-on crash on FM 326 in Hardin County, investigation underway

HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating after a head-on crash in Hardin County crash left one person dead. The deadly crash happened Tuesday on FM 326 near FM 421, shortly before 3 p.m. Troopers believe a Ram pickup was going north and a 2015 Buick SUV was going south, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety release.
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
East Texas News

Grand jury no-bills daycare owner, director

WOODVILLE – A Tyler County grand jury handed down a no bill to Jillian Bass and Kelly Bass, the owner and director, respectively, of Early Birds Learning Center, a Woodville daycare facility. The grand jury met on Sept. 29 to decide whether or not there had been any type...
WOODVILLE, TX
KPLC TV

Victim of fatal 1st Ave. hit-and-run identified

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Police have identified the man found dead on First Avenue Sunday morning. Christopher Anthony Syas, 33, is believed to be the victim of a fatal hit-and-run, Lake Charles police said. Lake Charles police are still working to put together a description of the suspect vehicle.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur Police: Have you seen this man?

The Port Arthur Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in located a wanted man. Jacory Wilson, 22, is wanted on a charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon. Anyone with knowledge of Wilson’s whereabouts is encouraged to call PAPD at 409-983-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 409-833 TIPS (8487).
PORT ARTHUR, TX

