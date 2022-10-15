Read full article on original website
Port Arthur News
Murder warrant issued; police looking for suspect following arson and homicide
Beaumont Police Department detectives have obtained a murder warrant for Channin Keon Ardoin, a 39-year-old Beaumont man. Ardoin is wanted in connection with the homicide of Jason West on Oct. 7. If you have information about this investigation or the whereabouts of Ardoin, contact Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234. If you...
KPLC TV
2 teens arrested, 2 sought in connection with vehicle thefts, burglaries in Lake Charles, Sulphur
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two teens and is searching for two more teen suspects after multiple vehicle burglaries and thefts in Lake Charles and Sulphur. Javante L. Bryant, 18, of Lake Charles, is held the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center, and a...
Lake Charles American Press
10/18: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Eugene Jagneaux III, 32, 2113 La. 109 South, Vinton — simple burglary; attempted theft less than $1,000; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000. $17,500. Jimmy Joseph Wells, 44, 2619 Donnelly Road, Westlake — theft less than $1,000;...
Hayes man found unresponsive with 4-year-old and fentanyl in car
A man was arrested after he was found unresponsive in a vehicle with a 4-year-old and fentanyl, according to the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office (JDPSO).
Murder warrant issued after 'badly burned' body of Beaumont minister was found after house fire
BEAUMONT, Texas — Officials have issued a murder warrant for a suspect after the body of a Beaumont minister was found in a home after a fire. Beaumont Police are looking for Channin Keon Ardoin, 39, of Beaumont. Police obtained a murder warrant for Ardoin in connection with the death of Jason West, 41.
westcentralsbest.com
Calcasieu Woman Arrested for Arson
Calcasieu Parish, La - On October 11, agents with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Office of Forestry arrested 39-year-old Tabitha Verdine for setting several fires on Jim Drake Rd. in Starks, La. LDAF Forestry Enforcement Investigators found that Verdine set fire to the roadside, which spread...
kjas.com
Jasper County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Oct 17th, 2022
We also had two chainsaws, one weed eater, four full cans of gasoline and food out of a freezer stolen on Bon Ami Road last Friday, October 14. A Deputy made a traffic stop on FM 363 early Saturday morning that ended with one female charged in possession of 4 grams of methamphetamines and Unlawful Carry of Firearm, as well as the male passenger charged with Felon in Possession of Firearm.
Port Arthur News
GALLERY — Port Arthur mother pleads for closure 3 years after innocent 22-year-old’s fatal shooting
BEAUMONT — Jermel Newman has a name for the person who killed her daughter: the devil. The devil, as she calls the unknown suspect, came to Port Arthur in the form of a gunman and left the family of Jasmine Newman in pain and grief. “The devil came and...
Port Arthur News
Man sentenced Monday following killing of Deshandric Clayton at Avery Trace
A Port Arthur man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty in the 2019 shooting death of Deshandric Clayton at Avery Trace Apartments. Kylan Bazile, 24, was sentenced in Judge John Stevens’ courtroom in the death of Deshandric Clayton, 23. Jurors on Monday heard from...
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance in Lake Charles Nightclub Hit-and-Run Investigation
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance in Lake Charles Nightclub Hit-and-Run Investigation. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on October 17, 2022, that it is investigating a hit and run that occurred around 1:00 a.m. on the 11th of September, at a nightclub on Common Street in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Lake Charles American Press
Starks woman accused of setting fire to roadside, which then spread to woods and burned seven acres
A 39-year-old Calcasieu Parish woman has been arrested for setting several fires on Jim Drake Road in Starks. Megan Moore, a member of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry communications team, said on Oct. 11 their agents arrested Tabitha Verdine for simple arson. Moore said LDAF Forestry Enforcement Investigators...
KFDM-TV
Jury decides on 30 years for man it convicted of murder in Avery Trace shooting
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A jury has decided on 30 years in state prison and a $10,000 fine for a murder defendant. The jury in Judge John Stevens' court convicted Kylan Bazile, 24, last Friday in the shooting death of Deshandric Clayton, 23. The jury began the punishment phase Friday...
KPLC TV
UPDATE: Records indicate LCPD made contact with man before he was shot at by officer on 7th St.
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - 7News has learned new details following the discovery of three bodies in a 7th Street home last week. Lake Charles Police told 7News they responded to the home after someone reported a naked man waving a gun at the residence. The man who died after...
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Arrests 10/13/2022-10/17/2022
Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announces recent arrests made by VPSO. Larry Lynn Brown, age 43, was arrested and charged with one count of Disturbing the Peace. Bond was set at $ 881.00. Brown posted bond and was released. October 14, 2022. Joseph Albert Phillips (photo),...
Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Warn of Multiple Recent Daytime Forced Entry Burglaries
Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Warn of Multiple Recent Daytime Forced Entry Burglaries. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 14, 2022, that on October 13, BPSO responded to multiple daytime forced entry burglaries in the East Beauregard region. According to the information acquired throughout the investigation, two black...
One dead, another injured after head-on crash on FM 326 in Hardin County, investigation underway
HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating after a head-on crash in Hardin County crash left one person dead. The deadly crash happened Tuesday on FM 326 near FM 421, shortly before 3 p.m. Troopers believe a Ram pickup was going north and a 2015 Buick SUV was going south, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety release.
Man in stable condition after early Tuesday morning shooting in Mauriceville
MAURICEVILLE, Texas — Orange County sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man injured. The shooting happened early Tuesday morning. Deputies responded to the 8000 block of Wade Road in Mauriceville shortly after 4 a.m. after receiving a call about a victim of a shooting. Upon arrival,...
East Texas News
Grand jury no-bills daycare owner, director
WOODVILLE – A Tyler County grand jury handed down a no bill to Jillian Bass and Kelly Bass, the owner and director, respectively, of Early Birds Learning Center, a Woodville daycare facility. The grand jury met on Sept. 29 to decide whether or not there had been any type...
KPLC TV
Victim of fatal 1st Ave. hit-and-run identified
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Police have identified the man found dead on First Avenue Sunday morning. Christopher Anthony Syas, 33, is believed to be the victim of a fatal hit-and-run, Lake Charles police said. Lake Charles police are still working to put together a description of the suspect vehicle.
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur Police: Have you seen this man?
The Port Arthur Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in located a wanted man. Jacory Wilson, 22, is wanted on a charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon. Anyone with knowledge of Wilson’s whereabouts is encouraged to call PAPD at 409-983-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 409-833 TIPS (8487).
