We also had two chainsaws, one weed eater, four full cans of gasoline and food out of a freezer stolen on Bon Ami Road last Friday, October 14. A Deputy made a traffic stop on FM 363 early Saturday morning that ended with one female charged in possession of 4 grams of methamphetamines and Unlawful Carry of Firearm, as well as the male passenger charged with Felon in Possession of Firearm.

JASPER COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO