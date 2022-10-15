Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
No. 12 Longmeadow girls volleyball sweeps No. 11 Amherst, 3-0
LONGMEADOW --- In their final game of the regular season, No. 12 Longmeadow girls’ volleyball swept Amherst 3-0 on Tuesday.
Scoreboard: Longmeadow field hockey clinches league title in 4-1 win over Agawam & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Coach Ann Simons earned career win No. 550 on Monday, and a day later, Longmeadow field hockey clinched the league title when the Lancers defeated Agawam 4-1 on Tuesday afternoon.
Ethan Beauchemin shoots two-under 70, earns medalist honors at D-II Western Mass. while Belchertown finishes first as team
SOUTHWICK — Palmer’s Ethan Beauchemin was amongst one of the first foursomes to wrap up and turn in their scorecards during the Division II Western Massachusetts golf championships at The Ranch Golf Club on Tuesday.
Western Mass. Boys Soccer Top 20: Ludlow takes top spot, Pope Francis moves into top-five
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Scores level between No. 11 East Longmeadow and No. 5 Longmeadow boys soccer, 2-2 after late penalty
LONGMEADOW – A late penalty salvaged a draw for No. 11 East Longmeadow boys soccer against their crosstown rival No. 5 Longmeadow on Monday evening, 2-2.
Scoreboard: Six goals scored between Monson and Northampton girls soccer & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. A second-half battle led to six goals combined for Monson and Northampton girls soccer, as their match on Tuesday ended in a 3-3 draw.
Meghan Bowen notches 100th career point, No. 7 Westfield field hockey defeats Southwick in Valley League matchup
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Monday was quite the day for the Westfield field hockey team. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
The Westfield News Scoreboard: Mounties deal Bombers 3-1 defeat & more
10-18-22 Westfield High vs Monument Mountain Regional Boys Varsity Soccer BOYS SOCCER. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Westfield Tech freshman Dan O’Connor misses state cut by one stroke; Tigers claim seventh at D3 golf sectionals
WILBRAHAM – One day after finishing seventh at the Division 3 sectional championships at Wilbraham Country Club, Westfield Technical Academy High School golf coach Bob Eak reflected on his team’s outing. Six Westfield Tech golfers – freshman Dan O’Connor, junior Deven Werbiskis, and sophomores Cyler Sgroi, Andrew Reed,...
iBerkshires.com
BHS Announces Two New Trustees
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Health Systems (BHS) announced the election of David Moresi and Ana Suffish to the BHS Board of Trustees. Moresi and Suffish were both recently elected to three-year terms. "We are excited to welcome Ana and David to the BHS Board of Trustees," said BHS President...
Smith College union ‘at a breaking point’ with understaffing
Smith College housekeeper Meg Kennedy was at the end of her rope. She was already tasked with cleaning a four-story residence hall, her primary responsibility. The 120-year-old brick manor was expected to take the bulk of an eight-hour shift to tidy. But with the housekeeping staff already stretched thin, a...
In technical move, Holyoke’s Morgan Full Service Community School back under district’s control
HOLYOKE — The state education board removed the “chronically underperforming” designation from Morgan Full-Service Community School, placing it back under the city’s school district, which has been in receivership for about seven years. In a letter dated Sept. 26, Jeffrey C. Riley, commissioner of Elementary and...
Former Westfield School Committee member selected as mid-term replacement
WESTFIELD — With a strong showing of candidates offering to fill the School Committee seat of Ramon Diaz Jr., who resigned in August after 10 years of service, a joint meeting of the School Committee and City Council voted in favor of Michael Tirrell, a former member who now chairs the Parks and Recreation Commission.
Live Wire: Lloyd Cole will play Easthampton benefit show
Lloyd Cole will play a special solo concert to benefit the restoration of Old Town Hall in Easthampton on Nov. 5 from 6 to 9 p.m. The renowned singer-songwriter, who first became known through his work with British band Lloyd Cole and the Commotions in the 1980s moved to Western Massachusetts two decades ago to raise his family. He continues to make music, having just released “Guesswork.”
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Oct 9 to Oct 15
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Oct 9 to Oct 15. There were 148 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 918-square-foot home on Longmeadow Street in Longmeadow that sold for $270,000.
Springfield Roman Catholic Diocese clergy abuse survivors’ advocate Jeffrey Trant will depart for new job in Franklin County
SPRINGFIELD - Jeffrey J. Trant, lead clergy abuse survivors’ advocate for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield, will leave the post after nearly four years to take a new job in Franklin County. The church announced the pending change Tuesday afternoon. Trant will remain with the diocese until the...
westernmassnews.com
Heavy police presence seen along River Street in Palmer
PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There is a heavy police presence along River Street in Palmer. Our crew on-scene reports seeing several Mass. State Police cruisers, as well as a Palmer police cruiser, and police appear to be searching the area. Mass. State Police told Western Mass News that a perimeter...
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Oct 9 to Oct 15
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Oct 9 to Oct 15. There were 319 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,376-square-foot home on Highland Street in Gardner that sold for $412,500.
westernmassnews.com
Thieves use BB guns to shoot out car windows in West Springfield
Springfield Police release use of force policy proposal as part of DOJ settlement. The newly proposed policy outlines the definition of excessive force, promotes de-escalation, and also bans one controversial tactic. Updated: 6 hours ago. Authorities have released new details into an investigation that closed down a Palmer neighborhood. First...
Will Worcester finally welcome chickens? City to discuss allowing them in residential areas
After months of advocacy from residents, Worcester will finally take up the issue of chickens this week. The City Council’s Economic Development Committee will discuss whether to allow chicken keeping in residential areas at its meeting Thursday evening, according to the posted agenda. Residents led by chicken owner Amanda...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
66K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0