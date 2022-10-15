College Roundup: Adrian men's golf in first after Day 1 of MIAA Fall Final

WYOMING — The Adrian College men's golf team sits in first place of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Fall Final at Kaufmann Golf Course.

The Bulldogs shot a team score of 299, five shots ahead of second-place Hope College.

Hendrik de Koning sits atop the leaderboard as well as he shot a 4-under par round of 68.

Top Performers

Adrian

Hendrik de Kong: 68, 1st

Trevor Benoit: 76, t-8th

Joseph Renfer: 77, t-11th

Gabe Campbell: 78, 16th

VOLLEYBALL

Cornerstone 3, Siena Heights 1

ADRIAN — The Saints won their opening set against Cornerstone, but it was Cornerstone who finished strong with wins in the final three sets to win the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference match in four sets.

SHU (15-7, 10-2 WHAC) had a nine-match win streak going into the match and looked to keep it rolling with a 25-17 win in Set 1. But it was all Cornerstone the rest of the way as it won 17-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-7.

Top Performers

Siena Heights

Devyne Eisenhauer: 13 kills, 11 digs, 1 assist

Aubrey Bates: 32 assists, 14 digs, 2 aces, 2 kills, 1 block

Kadie Carsten: 6 digs, 5 kills, 4 blocks, 1 ace

Coach Thoughts

Kim Berrington, SHU: Well, I guess it was pretty obvious. It was a good start and a terrible ending. In order to be a great team, you have to be tough from start to end, and that is what we'll have to work on.

Siena Heights: 1 p.m. Saturday vs. Aquinas