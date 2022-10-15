ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, AL

PREP FOOTBALL: Fairview’s Frost sets new county rushing record in 51-30 win at Lawrence County

By Nick Griffin
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago
MOULTON, Ala. – The Fairview Aggies were back on the road Friday night for a regional matchup against Lawrence County and it was another historic night for Aggies running back Eli Frost. Frost set new school records for rushing yards and rushing touchdowns in Fairview’s win over Brewer last week, passing former Aggie great Matt Black, and Friday night he racked up 330 more yards on the ground to break the Cullman County single-season rushing record formerly held by West Point’s Kobe Smith. Frost surpassed Smith’s previous mark of 2,222 yards and now sits at 2,260 yards on the season after the win over Lawrence County.

Frost got the Aggies on the board early with a 2-yard scoring run and Jameson Goble followed him with a 48-yard touchdown of his own to give Fairview an early, 14-8 lead. Barrett York punched one into the end zone from 3 yards out to make it a 20-8 game and Frost found the end zone two more times before the end of the half to put the Aggies on top 34-8 going to the break.

Fairview continued to move the ball in the second half and Frost continued to collect more yards. Frost scored two more touchdowns in the third quarter to extend the lead to 48-23 and a field goal early in the fourth made it 51-23. The Red Devils scored another touchdown late in the game, but it was too little, too late and the Aggies went on to win it 51-30 and improve to 7-1.

Fairview will return home to Dafford Smith Stadium next week for another critical region matchup against the Russellville Golden Tigers.

The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

