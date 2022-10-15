Leave It To Bieber: Bob Costas Confuses 2 Different Biebers In Awkward Slip-Up

Oh, no, baby !

Sports broadcasting icon Bob Costas got his famous Biebers mixed up while calling Game 2 of the American League Division Series between the Cleveland Guardians and the New York Yankees on Friday.

Costas referred to the right-handed pitcher on the mound for the Guardians as Justin Bieber .

The broadcaster, however, made one “ eenie-meenie ” mistake: the Bieber throwing for Cleveland’s MLB team wasn’t singer Justin, it was Shane Bieber.

“Justin Bieber just threw his 84th pitch,” Costas mistakenly said in the bottom of the sixth inning.

“Did I actually call Shane Bieber ‘Justin Bieber’? I vowed that would not happen. I’m sure it’s not the first time it’s happened in his life.”

The gaffe led to Ron Darling, who was in the broadcasting booth with Costas, name-dropping a song by the pop crooner.

You can check out a clip of the Bieber baseball blunder below.

It isn’t the first time the two Biebers have been intertwined on ― or off ― the field.

The Guardians’ Bieber sported a “Not Justin” jersey during MLB Players’ Weekend in 2019, Cleveland.com reported .

The pop star was later spotted wearing a “Not Shane Bieber” jersey while out and about on a motorcycle in California that year, TMZ reported .

The two publicly donned each others’ “not” jerseys after a tweet by Cleveland’s Bieber pointed out an error on a Topps baseball card that referred to him as “Justin.”

“I feel like we have a special connection,” Justin replied.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.