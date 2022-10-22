ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

UPDATE: The Second Annual Neon Dog Walk Raises The Woof in October Postponed

By Toni Gonzales
Off the Strip
Off the Strip
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2avEhC_0iZogjx700

The Nevada Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) is unleashing details about their 2nd Annual Neon Dog Walk. Las Vegas is going to the dogs, literally. But sadly, we’ll have to wait.

Organizers from the Nevada SPCA announced that the event, originally scheduled for October 22, is now postponed due to weather. The news was posted to social media saying, “We’re so disappointed to announce that due to the extreme wind and dust advisory forecasted for tomorrow, we have now been advised to postpone Neon Dog Walk. This is for the safety of all our attendees, vendors, performers, staff, volunteer and of course, the pups!” A new date is said to be in the works, but not solidified just yet. Once it’s secured OTS will provide an update.

Before the postponement, the event was scheduled to take place at Sunset Park on Saturday, October 22. Both two-legged and four-legged furry friends are invited to walk the Dunes Loop Trail from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The official walk will begin at 6:00 p.m.

The Nevada SPCA hosts the walk to raise money for the treatment of sick and wounded animals. Funding a non-kill shelter comes with a heavy financial burden. The non-profit organization relies 100% on donations, not national SPCAs, ASPCAs or other agencies.

According to Lori Heeren, Nevada SPCA executive director, the independent non-profit is able to help homeless dogs due to the tremendous contributions it receives from the community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZjLsR_0iZogjx700

Fetching More Details

Though burying your dog’s favorite bone is discouraged, glow-in-the-dark accessories are encouraged because the walk will start after sundown. In fact, part of the reason for the suggestion is so that, in addition to your doggie’s smile, their accessories can light up the trail. While no one is requiring you to dress up your dog, having your pooch on a leash with up-to-date vaccinations is mandatory.

The Neon Village will be set up next to the trail. You and your pup can rock out to music performed by the local rock ‘n’ blues band Kelly Sheehan and The Strays. You will also have the chance to stock up on your pet pal’s favorite food and goods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NnHGv_0iZogjx700

On site, there will be more pet-friendly places to shop than you can shake a stick at. For the humans, Bad Beat Brewing will be there to quench your pack leader’s thirst. Plus, the food trucks Somethin’ To Taco ‘Bout, Good Bad Delicious, and dessert truck Super Chill will be there for treats, too. Vegan options will also be available.

The event will be hosted by television personality JJ Snyder and celebrity journalist Stacey Gualandi.

Retrieve Your Registration

The fee to register is $45 per person. It is to your benefit to register online. The first 600 walk participants to register will get a “wag bag” and a commemorative glow-in-the-dark t-shirt. Online registrants will be able to get their packets at the Nevada SPCA shelter located at 5375 S. Procyon St. #108 between Friday, October 14 and Friday, October 21 during regular shelter business hours.

The registration fundraising kit will help you and your pack collect funds for the Nevada SPCA. So, stop paws-ing on this great opportunity to help and sign-up to start fundraising today. There will be great prizes in both the individual and top team categories.

While you are picking up your wag bag and fundraising packet, check out all the adoptables that could potentially end up being the next addition to your family. The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

In 2021, the Nevada SPCA adopted and housed over 1,100 animals and fed almost 23,000 pet meals. That’s a lot of kibble, fur real.

The ultimate goal, of course, is to place each animal in their fur-ever home.

For more information or to register, visit https://neondogwalk.nevadaspca.org/ .

Find out where you can celebrate Halloween with your favorite pooch this October.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
963kklz.com

New Family Fun Center Coming To Henderson

There’s a new family fun center coming to Henderson! The city just announced the first Nevada location of Chicken N Pickle, newslv.com reported. The new family fun center will be located on the corner of St. Rose Parkway and Maryland Parkway. Currently the Chicken N Pickle company has six locations across the United States, with six more being developed.
HENDERSON, NV
The American Genius

NAR conference will no longer be in Las Vegas in 2023 – why?

We have caught wind that NAR NXT will no longer be in Las Vegas, Nevada next year despite having been contracted at a specific location for nearly a decade. According to a memo we’ve obtained exclusively, released to National Association of Realtors (NAR) staff and select groups, the massive conference will be transitioning to Anaheim, California. Perhaps we can all squeeze in a Disneyland visit while there.
LAS VEGAS, NV
viatravelers.com

12 Fun & Best Things to Do in Henderson, Nevada

Henderson is in Clark County, Nevada, about 16 miles southeast of downtown Las Vegas, with a scorching desert climate. Henderson, Nevada, has been ranked among America’s best places to live, and there are plenty of fun things to do. Surrounded by top tourist attractions and places to visit, Henderson...
HENDERSON, NV
thecentersquare.com

Nevada library spends over $4,000 on 'Family Pride Day' featuring 'drag queen storytime'

(The Center Square) – Nevada's Clark County Library District spent over $4,000 on a Pride Day event featuring a "drag queen storytime." "Family Pride Day 2022 celebrates LGBTQIA families in this fun, inclusive event!" the description says. "Featuring a drag queen storytime and a musical performance, the event will also host a zine workshop, crafts, a balloon artist, face painter, and community partners."
CLARK COUNTY, NV
themobmuseum.org

Kefauver Day | Free Admission for Nevada Residents

Annually, The Mob Museum commemorates the historic Kefauver Committee hearings held in the Museum’s courtroom on November 15, 1950. The Kefauver Day celebration began as a desire to further our mission by educating the public and opening our doors to the community, ensuring accessibility and reach. Museum admission is free for Nevada residents and buy-one-get-one for non-residents on Kefauver Day. This event continues to underscore our Core Value of Commitment to Community as we endeavor to provide a world-class museum experience to residents who might not otherwise have the opportunity to visit.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Dog dies in east Las Vegas home fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Fire Department is investigating a building fire on the east side of the Las Vegas valley. Firefighters were initially called out to investigate a tree fire at approximately 8:35 p.m. on Friday in the 4800 block of Mountain Valley Road (near Tropicana Avene and McLeod Drive). However while […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
californiaexaminer.net

Police Say A Las Vegas Murder Pair Has Been Discovered Dead

After leading authorities on a 35-mile automobile pursuit and fleeing into the Arizona desert, a couple sought in connection with a murder in Las Vegas last week was discovered dead on Friday, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, a SWAT squad from the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
actionnews5.com

Couple wanted in Arizona, Nevada killings found dead

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a couple wanted in connection with murder cases in Arizona and Nevada has been found dead in a desert area southeast of Kingman. Mohave County Sheriff’s detectives say the bodies of 26-year-old Hunter McGuire and his girlfriend, 32-year-old Samantha Branek, were found lying next to each other Friday with gunshot wounds to the head.
KINGMAN, AZ
Off the Strip

Off the Strip

Las Vegas, NV
1K+
Followers
644
Post
116K+
Views
ABOUT

OfftheStrip.com is a local, independent digital media company focusing on entertainment and lifestyle stories, profiles, and features delivering fast, innovative, interactive content for Las Vegas locals and lovers.

 https://www.offthestrip.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy