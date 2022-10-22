UPDATE: The Second Annual Neon Dog Walk Raises The Woof in October Postponed

The Nevada Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) is unleashing details about their 2nd Annual Neon Dog Walk. Las Vegas is going to the dogs, literally. But sadly, we’ll have to wait.

Organizers from the Nevada SPCA announced that the event, originally scheduled for October 22, is now postponed due to weather. The news was posted to social media saying, “We’re so disappointed to announce that due to the extreme wind and dust advisory forecasted for tomorrow, we have now been advised to postpone Neon Dog Walk. This is for the safety of all our attendees, vendors, performers, staff, volunteer and of course, the pups!” A new date is said to be in the works, but not solidified just yet. Once it’s secured OTS will provide an update.

Before the postponement, the event was scheduled to take place at Sunset Park on Saturday, October 22. Both two-legged and four-legged furry friends are invited to walk the Dunes Loop Trail from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The official walk will begin at 6:00 p.m.

The Nevada SPCA hosts the walk to raise money for the treatment of sick and wounded animals. Funding a non-kill shelter comes with a heavy financial burden. The non-profit organization relies 100% on donations, not national SPCAs, ASPCAs or other agencies.

According to Lori Heeren, Nevada SPCA executive director, the independent non-profit is able to help homeless dogs due to the tremendous contributions it receives from the community.

Fetching More Details

Though burying your dog’s favorite bone is discouraged, glow-in-the-dark accessories are encouraged because the walk will start after sundown. In fact, part of the reason for the suggestion is so that, in addition to your doggie’s smile, their accessories can light up the trail. While no one is requiring you to dress up your dog, having your pooch on a leash with up-to-date vaccinations is mandatory.

The Neon Village will be set up next to the trail. You and your pup can rock out to music performed by the local rock ‘n’ blues band Kelly Sheehan and The Strays. You will also have the chance to stock up on your pet pal’s favorite food and goods.

On site, there will be more pet-friendly places to shop than you can shake a stick at. For the humans, Bad Beat Brewing will be there to quench your pack leader’s thirst. Plus, the food trucks Somethin’ To Taco ‘Bout, Good Bad Delicious, and dessert truck Super Chill will be there for treats, too. Vegan options will also be available.

The event will be hosted by television personality JJ Snyder and celebrity journalist Stacey Gualandi.

Retrieve Your Registration

The fee to register is $45 per person. It is to your benefit to register online. The first 600 walk participants to register will get a “wag bag” and a commemorative glow-in-the-dark t-shirt. Online registrants will be able to get their packets at the Nevada SPCA shelter located at 5375 S. Procyon St. #108 between Friday, October 14 and Friday, October 21 during regular shelter business hours.

The registration fundraising kit will help you and your pack collect funds for the Nevada SPCA. So, stop paws-ing on this great opportunity to help and sign-up to start fundraising today. There will be great prizes in both the individual and top team categories.

While you are picking up your wag bag and fundraising packet, check out all the adoptables that could potentially end up being the next addition to your family. The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

In 2021, the Nevada SPCA adopted and housed over 1,100 animals and fed almost 23,000 pet meals. That’s a lot of kibble, fur real.

The ultimate goal, of course, is to place each animal in their fur-ever home.

For more information or to register, visit https://neondogwalk.nevadaspca.org/ .

