Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend daughter North’s basketball game —separately

By Patrick Reilly
 4 days ago
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attended their daughter North's basketball game Friday. WCP,4cnrs / BACKGRID; RMBI / BAC

While they may not be on speaking terms of late, Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West both attended their daughter North’s basketball game on Friday — although the two arrived separately.

Kardashian pulled up to the game with North, 9, along with her and West’s three other children — Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, TMZ reported.

West, meanwhile, showed up solo.

The two have not been communicating since the “Yeezus” hitmaker’s recent “White Live Matters” shirt stunt in Paris, his subsequent interview with Tucker Carlson, and his anti-Semitic rants, sources told Page Six.

The Skims mogul is so fed up with West’s behavior that she doesn’t even talk to him about their kids’ schedules anymore without a third party, sources familiar with the situation tell Page Six.

Kardashian, 41, arrived at the game with her and West’s four children.
West and Kardashian have not spoken for weeks in the wake of West’s recent controversies.

“They have had zero communication in several weeks, and all communication regarding the kids’ schedules are now coordinated through assistants,” a source told Page Six.

Friday was only the second time in weeks that the two appeared at one of North’s events after the reality tv star and rapper both attended one of her basketball games last week.

West, 45, and Nick Cannon embraced outside of West’s daughter’s basketball game Friday.

West was seen embracing fellow celebrity Nick Cannon before he walked into the game.

He left before North’s game ended while Kardashian stayed with the four kids the whole time, according to TMZ.

