Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
What stinks? How to get the funky, musty smell out of your car
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Is there a funky smell in your car, especially when the air conditioner or heater is on? If it smells musty—say, like a sweaty sock—the car care experts at Consumer Reports have some easy ways to defunk your car’s air. "What you’re probably...
Checking your car for flood damage | 2 Wants to Know
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Maybe you're in the market for a new used car. You're getting ready to head to a dealer and find your new way to get around. Experts said you need to be careful. Some reports might hide flood damage. Hurricane Ian swept cars away across the...
North Carolina sues toxic foam manufacturers over contamination at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein has filed a new lawsuit targeting the companies that make a fire suppressant foam containing toxic chemicals that have contaminated Piedmont Triad International Airport. The attorney general has also filed a lawsuit connected to contamination at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air […]
Human remains found on Asbury Road in Westfield, NC
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies with the Stokes County Sheriff's Office were called to help search a home where they found human remains in a North Carolina home. The NCSBI called upon deputies to execute a search warrant at the 1700 block of Ashbury Road in Westfield. While searching the home, human remains were found on the property.
30th Food 2 Families drive success!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!. This year marked the 30th anniversary of WFMY News 2's Food 2 Families program, and once again, the community did not disappoint. WFMY News 2 partnered with Well-Spring Retirement Community and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina to host...
NC attorney general aims lawsuits at companies over toxic chemicals at airport, military installations
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein has filed two lawsuits against manufacturers of a fire suppressant that contains toxic chemicals, along with three companies that make components for it. The first lawsuit relates to contamination from a forever chemical in Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF), a fire suppressant, at the Piedmont Triad […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
The Devil’s Tramping Ground: Mysteries swirl around this barren spot in central N.C.
CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. — The ground is barren in the center. Even the crabgrass struggles to grow. Legend says nothing can thrive on this patch in the woods of Chatham County. It’s been this way for generations. For hundreds of years. Forever, they say. This is the Devil’s...
Person seriously injured after a shooting on Holt Ave. and E. Bessemer in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was seriously injured after being shot in Greensboro Tuesday evening, according to police. Greensboro Police got a call around 6:28 about a shooting at Holt Avenue at East Bessemer Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim...
8 displaced, 1 injured after Winston-Salem apartment fire
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One person injured and eight others displaced after an apartment fire in Winston-Salem Tuesday morning. Winston-Salem fire crews responded to the fire just after 5 a.m. The fire happened at the 400 block of Magnolia Branch Drive. The cause of the fire is unknown at this...
Gov. Cooper: $30M for electric school buses
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — More electric school buses are rolling out to Triad school districts. They will be paid for by a settlement with Volkswagen over misleading vehicle emission reports. Guilford, Surry, and Yadkin counties will each get an electric school bus similar to what Randolph County got last...
NC family celebrates $200,000 lottery win after son bought $5 ticket at Food Lion
SALISBURY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Rowan County family is celebrating a $200,000 lottery win, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Andrew Raymond Stefanick, of Salisbury, got off work at the hospital, decided to buy a $5 lottery ticket and won a $200,000 lottery prize. “I just felt an urge to buy a scratch-off,” […]
Kayaks falling from trailer triggers deadly North Carolina wreck
An NCDOT traffic camera is showing all southbound lanes just south of the U.S. 64 interchange are closed.
Local Hiring Alert: 1,700 seasonal positions available in Greensboro, High Point
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Companies are gearing up for a busy holiday season, and they’re looking to hire you!. Adecco is hosting job fairs in Greensboro and High Point with 1,700 seasonal positions available. Candidates can stop by and apply for the open warehouse positions Tuesday through Thursday from...
Lexington woman paints murals to express her creative side
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The smell of barbecue isn’t the only thing that gets people’s attention on US Highway 64 in Lexington. The mural artist Joey Dill painted on the side of TarHeel Q BBQ is a real head-turner. “Some people, all they’ll do is drive by, blow the horn and wave,” Dill said. Dill […]
Chemical plant fire in Graham prompt hazmat crews
GRAHAM, N.C. — Hazmat crews are at the scene of a business fire in Graham Monday night, according to fire officials. It happened at Indulor America located at 932 East Elm Street Graham around 5:58 p.m. An automatic fire alarm went off as employees left the building, prompting crews to head to the scene.
WXII 12
Interstate 40 crash shuts down traffic near Peters Creek Parkway
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A crash has shut down traffic on Interstate 40 for the Tuesday morning drive. The crash happened around 7 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near Peters Creek Parkway. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the accident may not clear until 9 a.m. One of...
All lanes of W. Market St. are now open
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: All lanes of West Market Street are open. All westbound lanes of West Market Street, from Mendenhall Street to Cedar Street, are closed due to an issue with a broken utility pole, according to police. Duke Energy has been called to the scene for repairs.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Eating N.C. — Lexington bakery brings in savory hushpuppy mix
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Growing up in the South, fish fries wouldn’t be complete without a golden-brown side of hushpuppies, you’d normally eat with tartar sauce or ketchup. Sinfully Delicious Bakery sells Lexington Style Hushpuppy mix, at their store in Lexington off 28 West Second Ave. Wende Everhart...
My 2 Cents: There's a mouse in the house!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's time for My 2 Cents and today I want to talk about my wife and animals. Yes, she has a soft spot in her heart for them and so do I. I love animals too but she's at a 10 and I'm a two. My daughter's a 10 as well but my 12-year-old son is about a zero on the scale... he doesn't really care for animals all that much. So, the other day my wife was in the elementary school and there was a mouse there. A tiny, tiny baby mouse. All the teachers and some of the staff are freaking out but my wife, Leslie, calmly walks over and goes look at this cute little thing and picks him up. What does she do? She brings him home!
