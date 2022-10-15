ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX8 News

North Carolina sues toxic foam manufacturers over contamination at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein has filed a new lawsuit targeting the companies that make a fire suppressant foam containing toxic chemicals that have contaminated Piedmont Triad International Airport. The attorney general has also filed a lawsuit connected to contamination at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Human remains found on Asbury Road in Westfield, NC

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies with the Stokes County Sheriff's Office were called to help search a home where they found human remains in a North Carolina home. The NCSBI called upon deputies to execute a search warrant at the 1700 block of Ashbury Road in Westfield. While searching the home, human remains were found on the property.
WESTFIELD, NC
WFMY NEWS2

30th Food 2 Families drive success!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!. This year marked the 30th anniversary of WFMY News 2's Food 2 Families program, and once again, the community did not disappoint. WFMY News 2 partnered with Well-Spring Retirement Community and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina to host...
GREENSBORO, NC
CBS 17

NC attorney general aims lawsuits at companies over toxic chemicals at airport, military installations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein has filed two lawsuits against manufacturers of a fire suppressant that contains toxic chemicals, along with three companies that make components for it. The first lawsuit relates to contamination from a forever chemical in Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF), a fire suppressant, at the Piedmont Triad […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Gov. Cooper: $30M for electric school buses

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — More electric school buses are rolling out to Triad school districts. They will be paid for by a settlement with Volkswagen over misleading vehicle emission reports. Guilford, Surry, and Yadkin counties will each get an electric school bus similar to what Randolph County got last...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Lexington woman paints murals to express her creative side

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The smell of barbecue isn’t the only thing that gets people’s attention on US Highway 64 in Lexington. The mural artist Joey Dill painted on the side of TarHeel Q BBQ is a real head-turner. “Some people, all they’ll do is drive by, blow the horn and wave,” Dill said. Dill […]
LEXINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Chemical plant fire in Graham prompt hazmat crews

GRAHAM, N.C. — Hazmat crews are at the scene of a business fire in Graham Monday night, according to fire officials. It happened at Indulor America located at 932 East Elm Street Graham around 5:58 p.m. An automatic fire alarm went off as employees left the building, prompting crews to head to the scene.
GRAHAM, NC
FOX8 News

Human remains found in yard on Asbury Road in Stokes County

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Investigators discovered human remains in the yard of a vacant home in Stokes County, according to Stokes County Sheriff’s Office. At about 3 p.m. Tuesday, Stokes County deputies were called in to help North Carolina SBI search a home on the 1700 block of Asbury Road, near the intersection with […]
STOKES COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Interstate 40 crash shuts down traffic near Peters Creek Parkway

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A crash has shut down traffic on Interstate 40 for the Tuesday morning drive. The crash happened around 7 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near Peters Creek Parkway. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the accident may not clear until 9 a.m. One of...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

All lanes of W. Market St. are now open

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: All lanes of West Market Street are open. All westbound lanes of West Market Street, from Mendenhall Street to Cedar Street, are closed due to an issue with a broken utility pole, according to police. Duke Energy has been called to the scene for repairs.
GREENSBORO, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Eating N.C. — Lexington bakery brings in savory hushpuppy mix

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Growing up in the South, fish fries wouldn’t be complete without a golden-brown side of hushpuppies, you’d normally eat with tartar sauce or ketchup. Sinfully Delicious Bakery sells Lexington Style Hushpuppy mix, at their store in Lexington off 28 West Second Ave. Wende Everhart...
LEXINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

My 2 Cents: There's a mouse in the house!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's time for My 2 Cents and today I want to talk about my wife and animals. Yes, she has a soft spot in her heart for them and so do I. I love animals too but she's at a 10 and I'm a two. My daughter's a 10 as well but my 12-year-old son is about a zero on the scale... he doesn't really care for animals all that much. So, the other day my wife was in the elementary school and there was a mouse there. A tiny, tiny baby mouse. All the teachers and some of the staff are freaking out but my wife, Leslie, calmly walks over and goes look at this cute little thing and picks him up. What does she do? She brings him home!
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

