One look at a price chart on CoinMarketCap and it is evident that some bearish forces were activated once the price of Lucky Block broke through the $0.0002100 threshold and then found support above the $0.0002150 level. As a direct result of this, price action has continued to consolidate around the $0.0002166 level. However, it would appear that the bulls in this market have no intention of giving up, as they continue to struggle against the headwind and are putting up a strong fight.

1 DAY AGO