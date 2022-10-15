Read full article on original website
Crypto Winter is Tough. The Following Are Five Crucial Survival Advices
The year has been terrible for cryptocurrency investors. Bitcoin and other digital assets have been battered by macroeconomic unrest, suffering a decline that has sent many of last year's new crypto adopters running for the exit. After an extended market rally saw the global cryptocurrency market capitalization top $3 trillion in late 2021, Bitcoin and other digital assets have experienced a decline. Currently, the market is valued slightly under $1 trillion, and both Bitcoin and Ethereum are selling at prices that are more than 70% below their all-time highs.
Lucky Block Blazes Past $0.0002030—Is $0.0002500 The Next Target?
One look at a price chart on CoinMarketCap and it is evident that some bearish forces were activated once the price of Lucky Block broke through the $0.0002100 threshold and then found support above the $0.0002150 level. As a direct result of this, price action has continued to consolidate around the $0.0002166 level. However, it would appear that the bulls in this market have no intention of giving up, as they continue to struggle against the headwind and are putting up a strong fight.
BTC Price Attempts to Recover above $20.5k
Bitcoin Breaches Initial Resistance as It Recovers Above $20.5k – October 17, 2022. Bitcoin is in the downtrend zone as it recovers above $20.5K. Buyers have the intention of keeping the price above the 50-day line SMA. In the bullish trend zone, prices tend to rise to the previous highs. Today, the BTC price is trading at $19,600.32 at the time of writing.
These Are the 5 Best Coins for 10x Gains October 2022 Week 4
The crypto market has remained calm these few days, with little to no movement in any direction. In this roundup, we review the best coins for 10x gains in 2022. Many of these digital assets have strong...
Quant (QNT) Gains Over 34% In A Turbulent Week For Others
Quant (QNT) is the first blockchain OS that enjoyed continued gains in the last week despite other coins facing turbulent times. The top-30 coin has enjoyed a five-day upswing, gaining over 34%. As of writing, Quant’s price is trading at $198, although it broke its $206 resistance during the day.
Regulation Is Coming, Bitcoin Will Benefit – Bitcoin Magazine
This is an opinion editorial by Shane Neagle, the editor-in-chief of “The Tokenist.”. The continued discussion about the need for a comprehensive U.S. regulatory framework to identify opportunities and risks within the rapidly growing Bitcoin sector has caught the attention of the wider public. Rostin Behnam, chairman of the...
Mastercard To Help Banks Offer Bitcoin And Crypto Trading – Bitcoin Magazine
Mastercard is set to announce plans today for a program to help institutions offer bitcoin and cryptocurrency trading, CNBC reported. Mastercard will work with Paxos to “bridge” the gap between banks and will manage the security and regulatory compliance, two big reasons many banks have stated for avoiding bitcoin and cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin Added to the Guinness Book of World Records as the ‘First Decentralized Cryptocurrency’ – Bitcoin News
Since 1955 Guinness World Records (GWR) has published a reference book annually that covers world records from extreme natural events to human achievements. This year, Bitcoin has entered the fray as the world’s first and most valuable cryptocurrency network as GWR has added the subject to this year’s annual records.
Tech’s good intentions and why Satoshi’s new ‘social order’ foundered
All revolutions have their dogmas, and the cryptocurrency/blockchain insurgency is no different. It’s an article of faith among crypto adherents that decentralization will solve many of society’s ills, including the problem of governance. Vili Lehdonvirta — an Oxford University social scientist, book author, and former software developer —...
Bitcoin Is ‘Unique’ Regardless Of Price, Strategist At Asia’s Largest Bank Says
DBS, the biggest bank in Southeast Asia, has some opinions on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Digitized cryptocurrency trading was only made available to the company’s high-rolling customers as recently as last month. DBS Digital Exchange is a platform for businesses and other organizations interested in entering the cryptocurrency market.
IMPT surpasses $5 million Under 2 Weeks—Where to Buy IMPT Token?
Ever since the presale began, The IMPT has been making a noise in the crypto market. With the recent development, IMPT has received $5 million from ESG-conscious investors in only two weeks since its presale began. With...
Crypto is ‘important’ to how customers transact
Walmart Chief Technology Officer Suresh Kumar expects “a lot of the disruption” around crypto “in terms of different payment methods, and different payment options.”. Crypto adoption across the payments industry continues to gather speed, with major financial institutions adding various cryptocurrencies to payment methods for merchants and other online platforms.
Oil ticks up in tight market but bearish signals remain
LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday amid caution as falling U.S. crude stocks in a generally tight market countered the negative impact of uncertain Chinese demand growth, lower gas prices and reports that the United States would release more oil from its reserves.
Currently, 51% of Ethereum blocks are censorable. The time has come for Flashbots to end
Censorious MEV-Boost relays, notably Flashbots, are producing an increasing number of Ethereum blocks. If the MEV organization truly cares about Ethereum, it might think about ceasing operations so that developers can put a long-term fix in place.
