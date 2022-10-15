ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

WBIR

HPUD: Water main break in Powell area

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some people in Powell might wake up this morning without water. Hallsdale-Powell Utility District posted on Facebook Tuesday morning that a water main break has occurred near 1419 Greenwell Drive. HPUD said that it is working diligently to restore service as soon as possible. This story...
POWELL, TN
wvlt.tv

KFD battles early morning vacant house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Fire Department battled an early morning fire. Officials say it happened at a vacant home on 3300 block of Division Street in West Knoxville Tuesday morning. We will update this story as soon as we get more information.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

It's snowing in East Tennessee and it's only October!

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — October is supposed to be a bone-chilling month with Halloween coming up, but this is a little ridiculous! People in Campbell County woke up Tuesday to find it was snowing outside, and we're barely halfway through the month!. You read that right: Snow. In October. This...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
newstalk987.com

Authorities are Investigating an East Knoxville House Fire

Authorities are investigating a house fire in East Knoxville. Rural Metro Fire and Knoxville Fire Department crews responding to the 1800 block of River Shores Boulevard Saturday afternoon. The home completely engulfed in flames that were being pushed by the wind. Water to fight the blaze had to be shuttled...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KPD: Missing 86-year-old man found safe in North Carolina

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE (11 p.m.): The Knoxville Police Department said Jack Hartgrove, 86, was found safely in Mebane, North Carolina. The Knoxville Police Department said they were searching for a missing and endangered elderly man Tuesday evening. They said Jack Hartgrove, 86, was last seen at his home...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Early voting in Knox County begins Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Starting Wednesday, Oct. 19, Knox County voters can cast their votes in the 2022 Midterm Elections. There are ten different polling locations across Knox County:. Carter Senior Center. City-County Building (Small Assembly Room) Downtown West. Eternal Life Harvest Center at Five Points. Farragut Town Hall. Halls...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
newstalk987.com

East Tennessee Valley Crimestoppers Asking for Help to Identify a Woman Suspected in Shoplifting from a West Knoxville Retail Store

East Tennessee Valley Crimestoppers is asking for help to identify a woman involved in shoplifting from Nike Unite in Turkey Creek. Three people are accused of stealing around $1,000 worth of merchandise from the store. The suspects caused several hundred dollars in damage by busting through a door during their escape.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Knoxville, TN
