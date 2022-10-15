Read full article on original website
Related
Residents say Campbell County back roads dangerous to drive on
Families who live along some back roads in Campbell County are asking what it takes to do a little maintenance.
HPUD: Water main break in Powell area
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some people in Powell might wake up this morning without water. Hallsdale-Powell Utility District posted on Facebook Tuesday morning that a water main break has occurred near 1419 Greenwell Drive. HPUD said that it is working diligently to restore service as soon as possible. This story...
WBIR
Snow falls in Campbell County on a freezing October morning
You read that right! Flurries fell in Campbell County Tuesday after a freezing morning in East Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
KFD battles early morning vacant house fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Fire Department battled an early morning fire. Officials say it happened at a vacant home on 3300 block of Division Street in West Knoxville Tuesday morning. We will update this story as soon as we get more information.
It's snowing in East Tennessee and it's only October!
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — October is supposed to be a bone-chilling month with Halloween coming up, but this is a little ridiculous! People in Campbell County woke up Tuesday to find it was snowing outside, and we're barely halfway through the month!. You read that right: Snow. In October. This...
Rare October snow seen in parts of East Tennessee
Overnight temperatures on Tuesday dropped across the region and some areas received a dusting of snowfall, a rarity for this time of year in East Tennessee.
'It’s the first legal one' | Company Distilling serves up spirits in Blount County
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Moonshine and mountains have blended for centuries in East Tennessee. Company Distilling is continuing the tradition as Blount County’s first distillery in Townsend. The tasting room offers samples and distillery tours in a familiar landmark, while tourists and locals pass this brick-and-mortar shop daily.
newstalk987.com
Authorities are Investigating an East Knoxville House Fire
Authorities are investigating a house fire in East Knoxville. Rural Metro Fire and Knoxville Fire Department crews responding to the 1800 block of River Shores Boulevard Saturday afternoon. The home completely engulfed in flames that were being pushed by the wind. Water to fight the blaze had to be shuttled...
WBIR
Downtown stadium project: Answering your questions about projected cost, timeline, financing, impacts
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — $65 million? $80 million? $100 million?. The proposed multi-use stadium east of the Old City and James White Parkway has sparked a lot of questions including just how much it'll cost, when it'll be built, who will pay for it and who benefits from the project.
KPD: Missing 86-year-old man found safe in North Carolina
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE (11 p.m.): The Knoxville Police Department said Jack Hartgrove, 86, was found safely in Mebane, North Carolina. The Knoxville Police Department said they were searching for a missing and endangered elderly man Tuesday evening. They said Jack Hartgrove, 86, was last seen at his home...
WBIR
Search is on for goalpost thrown into Tennessee River
On Saturday, Vol fans tore them down during the massive celebration inside Neyland Stadium. One ended up at a fraternity house and another took a swim.
WBIR
2022 Coats for the Cold drive underway in Knoxville
The drive runs through November 12. New or gently used coats can be dropped off at any KARM or Prestige Cleaners location.
Knoxville City Council approves nearly $2.7 million for second phase of Urban Wilderness Gateway Park
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville City Council met Tuesday to discuss several proposals and resolutions. One of them was for an almost $2.7 million project to continue building the Urban Wilderness Gateway Park. The first phase of the park was finished in July and included a bike park in...
Recovering addict finds new start with help from Campbell County center
Housing for the homeless is a critical need in East Tennessee and for those who have overcome addictions, the need is even greater.
brianhornback.com
The Beer License at UT… Neyland, Thompson Boling Et al. Headed to Suspension / Revocation Hearing
So, why was I so bored that I watched the Knoxville City Council Beer Board this evening? Valid Question, I am not convinced why either. BUT YUGE news was found, so there it is. Aramark the beer vendor on the University of Tennessee Knoxville campus was before the beer board...
WBIR
Local distillery carries on Tennessee tradition
Moonshine and mountains have blended for centuries in East Tennessee. Blount county's first distillery continues the tradition at a familiar landmark in Townsend.
Early voting in Knox County begins Wednesday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Starting Wednesday, Oct. 19, Knox County voters can cast their votes in the 2022 Midterm Elections. There are ten different polling locations across Knox County:. Carter Senior Center. City-County Building (Small Assembly Room) Downtown West. Eternal Life Harvest Center at Five Points. Farragut Town Hall. Halls...
newstalk987.com
East Tennessee Valley Crimestoppers Asking for Help to Identify a Woman Suspected in Shoplifting from a West Knoxville Retail Store
East Tennessee Valley Crimestoppers is asking for help to identify a woman involved in shoplifting from Nike Unite in Turkey Creek. Three people are accused of stealing around $1,000 worth of merchandise from the store. The suspects caused several hundred dollars in damage by busting through a door during their escape.
Smoky Mountain Air Show donates $130,000 for two nonprofits from show proceeds
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In September, Knoxville hosted thousands of people and several crew members for two days for an event filled with aerodynamic feats and airplane acrobatics. It was the Smoky Mountain Air Show, and the organizers of the show said they are donating some of the proceeds to local nonprofits.
Report: bullet found in toilet paper at Rockwood home after gunshot heard
Morgan County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a Rockwood man found a bullet inside his toilet paper.
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 0