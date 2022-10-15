ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
fox13news.com

Suspect arrested in connection to Tampa homicide, Hillsborough deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. - A suspect was arrested in connection to a homicide that happened on Coral Drive in Hillsborough County back on October 7, deputies said. Detectives with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said they arrested Rashaad Kerney, 21, on Tuesday, and he is facing a second-degree murder with a firearm charge.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Police: Juvenile shot, killed in Tampa McDonald's parking lot

TAMPA, Fla. — A boy was shot to death in the parking lot of a McDonald's in Tampa, the Tampa Police Department said. Now, detectives are working to figure out what happened. The shooting happened at around 8:45 p.m., according to authorities. Police officers responded to the fast-food chain on N Armenia Avenue, just north of W Tampa Bay Boulevard on a report of a shooting.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Clearwater man, armed with knife, shot by deputy who feared for her life: sheriff's office

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Pinellas County deputy shot a man as he ran toward law enforcement with a knife, ultimately refusing to put down the weapon, the sheriff's office said. Law enforcement responded just after 6:30 p.m. Monday to a home in the area of Ella Place and Dora Drive in Clearwater following a call from a woman who said her adult son was armed and threatening to hurt himself, according to a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office news release.
CLEARWATER, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Juvenile shoots dog with found gun at New Port Richey home

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA - Pasco Sheriff deputies responded to a home on Mitchell Ranch Road for a shooting Monday afternoon. According to deputies, a juvenile accessed an unsecured firearm and shot a dog. It is unclear on the condition of the dog that was shot. Deputies said, there is no threat to the public and the investigation is ongoing. We hope to get more information on this incident Tuesday.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Teen boy arrested in connection to 17-year-old girl shot at Tampa apartment complex

TAMPA, Fla — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after police said he fired a shot, hitting a teen girl in the back on Friday, Oct. 14. The shooting happened at around 8:40 a.m. Police said shortly after two teenage girls engaged in a "pre-planned" fight at Arbor Flats apartment complex on Manhattan Avenue, the 16-year-old boy who was wearing a ski mask fired one gunshot.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

South Tampa Publix evacuated after HazMat incident

TAMPA, Fla. — Employees and shoppers at the Publix Super Market at Gandy Shopping Center were evacuated after a HazMat incident occurred behind the store Tuesday afternoon, according to Tampa Fire Rescue. According to officials, the incident was caused by a construction worker who struck a line nearby. Out...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy