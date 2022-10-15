Read full article on original website
Man crashes into Tampa business while trying to hit woman with SUV, police say
Tampa police arrested a man Tuesday morning after he allegedly tried to hit a woman with an SUV during an argument, according to a release
fox13news.com
Suspect arrested in connection to Tampa homicide, Hillsborough deputies say
TAMPA, Fla. - A suspect was arrested in connection to a homicide that happened on Coral Drive in Hillsborough County back on October 7, deputies said. Detectives with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said they arrested Rashaad Kerney, 21, on Tuesday, and he is facing a second-degree murder with a firearm charge.
Body-Cam Footage Of 2020 Chokehold By Deputy In Hillsborough County Surfaces
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – On November 27, 2020, 24-year-old Jenny DeLeon was arrested for battery and resisting an officer after investigators say she grabbed a deputy by the wrist and knocked him off balance. The body-cam video of the November 2020 incident obtained by The
Police: Juvenile shot, killed in Tampa McDonald's parking lot
TAMPA, Fla. — A boy was shot to death in the parking lot of a McDonald's in Tampa, the Tampa Police Department said. Now, detectives are working to figure out what happened. The shooting happened at around 8:45 p.m., according to authorities. Police officers responded to the fast-food chain on N Armenia Avenue, just north of W Tampa Bay Boulevard on a report of a shooting.
Deputies: Man cuts K-9 with knife after fleeing in stolen car in Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. — A man was arrested after cutting a K-9 with a knife while running from law enforcement in Manatee County, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies say the chase began shortly after 4 p.m. on Oct. 14 when they spotted a stolen car in the Walmart parking lot on State Road 64 in Bradenton.
Clearwater man, armed with knife, shot by deputy who feared for her life: sheriff's office
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Pinellas County deputy shot a man as he ran toward law enforcement with a knife, ultimately refusing to put down the weapon, the sheriff's office said. Law enforcement responded just after 6:30 p.m. Monday to a home in the area of Ella Place and Dora Drive in Clearwater following a call from a woman who said her adult son was armed and threatening to hurt himself, according to a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office news release.
Police: Man fatally shot in Bartow; suspected shooter arrested
BARTOW, Fla. — A man is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting Monday afternoon in Bartow, the police department said. According to police, officers were called around 3 p.m. Monday to respond to a report of a man injured in the area of U.S. Highway 17 South and MLK, Jr. Boulevard.
Woman escapes death after father and son mistake her for burglar and open fire
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A mother of three was lucky she wasn't seriously injured after being shot at seven times in her own neighborhood. A father and his teen son were arrested after Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the two fired shots toward a woman they suspected of trying to burglarize their apartment home on Saturday.
alachuachronicle.com
St. Petersburg man arrested for burglary of apartment under pest control tent
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Adrian J Anderson, Jr., 38, was arrested late last night and charged with burglary, grand theft, and resisting arrest without violence after he was allegedly seen on surveillance video stealing Jordan basketball shoes and other items from an apartment that was under a pest control tent.
Watch: Video shows moment suspected shooter fires gun at Polk deputies
DAVENPORT, Fla. — Video released by the Polk County Sheriff's Office shows the moment a man opened fire on two deputies, hitting one in the chest. Thankfully, that deputy is said to be in "great shape" after his bulletproof vest stopped the bullet, according to Sheriff Grady Judd. And,...
Suspect In Custody After Man Found Shot In Bartow
BARTOW, Fla. – A suspect is in custody after police in Bartow responded to a call for an injured person who had been shot on Monday. At approximately 3:00 PM on Monday, the Bartow Police Department responded to a report of an injured person in
Father, son open fire on innocent woman they think is home intruder, Polk sheriff says
A Polk County father and son were charged with attempted murder after they opened fire on an innocent woman who they thought was trying to break into their home, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Monday.
FDLE: He shot a man, went to prison and killed him upon release; he's back behind bars
TAMPA, Fla. — The family of 20-year-old Dominique Harris has finally received answers after law enforcement charged a man in connection with his death in 2020. During a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Florida Department of Law Enforcement Tampa Bay Special Agent in Charge Mark Brutnell announced the arrest of 37-year-old Marlon Burgess.
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Juvenile shoots dog with found gun at New Port Richey home
NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA - Pasco Sheriff deputies responded to a home on Mitchell Ranch Road for a shooting Monday afternoon. According to deputies, a juvenile accessed an unsecured firearm and shot a dog. It is unclear on the condition of the dog that was shot. Deputies said, there is no threat to the public and the investigation is ongoing. We hope to get more information on this incident Tuesday.
Teen boy arrested in connection to 17-year-old girl shot at Tampa apartment complex
TAMPA, Fla — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after police said he fired a shot, hitting a teen girl in the back on Friday, Oct. 14. The shooting happened at around 8:40 a.m. Police said shortly after two teenage girls engaged in a "pre-planned" fight at Arbor Flats apartment complex on Manhattan Avenue, the 16-year-old boy who was wearing a ski mask fired one gunshot.
17-year-old found fatally shot in Lakeland apartment, police say
A 17-year-old boy was killed in a shooting Saturday in Lakeland, police said.
Bullet from drive-by shooting hits Tampa middle school’s door
Police said their gunfire detection technology, ShotSpotter, identified shots in the 3400 block of North 16th Street at about 9 a.m. Monday, then they got a call about a shooting at a home across from Orange Grove Middle School, which is nearby.
Police In Lakeland Investigating Homicide Of 17-Year-Old
LAKELAND, Fla. – On Saturday, October 15, 2022, at approximately 10:17 p.m., officers responded to the Park at Palazzo Apartments, located at 3685 Victoria Manor Drive, in reference to a male with critical injuries. On scene, officers located a 17-year-old male victim inside an
Friends, family of 7 people shot outside Tampa lounge want whoever's responsible caught
TAMPA, Fla. — Just over a week since chaos erupted outside a Tampa lounge, police are still searching for two men they believe are responsible. Tampa police have identified a person who might be responsible for a deadly shooting early Sunday, Oct. 9, outside of Lit Cigar & Martini Lounge. A second person is also wanted.
Bay News 9
South Tampa Publix evacuated after HazMat incident
TAMPA, Fla. — Employees and shoppers at the Publix Super Market at Gandy Shopping Center were evacuated after a HazMat incident occurred behind the store Tuesday afternoon, according to Tampa Fire Rescue. According to officials, the incident was caused by a construction worker who struck a line nearby. Out...
