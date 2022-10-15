ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
KUTV

Halloween haunts in Daybreak for the whole family

KUTV — Looking to celebrate Halloween with the whole family? Check out this list of homes in Daybreak that are all decked out for the occasion. First on the list is a house straight out of the upside down! This home is sure to be a hit with any Stranger Things fan.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
KUTV

Preservation Utah annual awards event

KUTV — Preservation Utah is an organization that works to preserve Utah's history. David Amott and Patrick Becker spoke about their mission and the upcoming awards event. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and check out our podcast. Watch Fresh Living every weekday at 1...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Suspected Utah serial bank robber arrested in Colorado

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KUTV) — A suspected serial bank robber accused of numerous robberies in Utah was arrested by authorities in Colorado. Markee Denzel Hagans, 24, of Utah was arrested Monday by the Greenwood Village Police Department, with the assistance of FBI Denver's Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force.
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
KUTV

Utah could experience first significant mountain snowfall this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah could see snow in the mountains this weekend, marking the Beehive State's first significant snowfall of the season. Beautiful weather is expected to last through Friday, but changes are on the way. Daytime highs will be 5-10 degrees above normal, in the mid-70s,...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

University of Utah student located after reportedly last seen near campus housing building

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — UPDATE: University of Utah Police said Liu was located a short time after 7 p.m. on Monday. "University leaders appreciate the awareness and quick response of the University of Utah community in gathering information about the missing person. And University Police thank the Sandy City Police Department and Unified Police Department for their assistance in the case," U of U officials said in a statement update.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Provo Police chief resigns after less than a year on the job

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The Provo Police chief has resigned after less than a year on the job, the city announced Monday. Fred Ross, who was appointed to the position last November, submitted his resignation to Mayor Michelle Kaufusi on Sunday. “It has become evident that my fit within...
PROVO, UT
KUTV

69 mph gust reported as high winds blow into Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — High winds blew into Utah early Sunday morning, with one gust of 69 miles per hour being reported at Park Lane in Farmington. The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for Weber and Davis counties until 10:00 a.m. Sunday. A wind advisory was also issued for parts of eastern Salt Lake County.
FARMINGTON, UT
KUTV

Unpredictable fall weather makes search and rescue crews nervous

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — While details of the forecast may change, it looks as though Utah will get its first serious taste of winter-like weather this coming weekend. The shift from mild and sunny to cold and potentially snowy has search and rescue crews nervous. “Yes, people will...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Utah housing market sees shift following interest rate hike

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah housing market was impacted by the increase in federal interest rates as they continue to rise. The Salt Lake Board of Realtors said it has made for a more balanced market, but it means things are moving slower for sellers like Ari Danelian.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Talkin' Utes: Dalton Kincaid and RJ Hubert

(KUTV) - After catching 16 passes for 234 yards and helping Utah edge USC 43-42, Dalton Kincaid joined DJ&PK on Talkin' Utes to discuss the win, his decision to reject big money offers to transfer and instead stay at Utah. Plus, he explains why stopped playing football in high school, as well as why he loves Minky Couture and Slurpees.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

WJPD investigating suspect impersonating as police officer, pulls over woman

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — West Jordan Police are on the lookout for a suspicious vehicle suspected of impersonating a police officer and pulling over a woman. According to police, the incident occurred on Oct. 14 around 2 a.m., when dispatch received a call about a suspicious vehicle attempting to pull over another motorist.
WEST JORDAN, UT
KUTV

COVID stress disproportionately affects female educators, study shows

ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — Thousands of teachers, social workers, school counselors and more navigated the challenging time of remote learning during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Laura Franz, president of the Albany Public Teachers Association, said it was a difficult time for all. “We all felt the stress...
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy