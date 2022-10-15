Convicted sex offender accused of getting teen girl pregnant, recording explicit video of her

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — According to police paperwork, a convicted sex offender is accused of having sex with a 17-year-old girl, impregnating her and taking video of her performing a sex act.

According to Pennsylvania’s Megan’s Law website, Elmo Hartsfield III was convicted of sexual abuse of children and possession of child pornography in August 2017 from offenses committed in August 2016.

However, Hartsfield is back behind bars after police say he was in a relationship with the teenager who lived near his home.

The criminal complaint states the teen’s mother reported the inappropriate relationship to police.

A neighbor says what happened is baffling.

“The problem may lie in the fact that a sex offender from just several years back was allowed to do it again,” he said. “Maybe there should be better constraints and practice to see there are more rules, and control, so it doesn’t happen again.”

Court paperwork shows that text messages reveal Hartsfield was aware the girl wasn’t 18, but evidence shows he continued his relationship with her after the fact.

He’s in Westmoreland County Jail on a $40,000 bond. He’s due in court in late October.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group