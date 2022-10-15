ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

Convicted sex offender accused of getting teen girl pregnant, recording explicit video of her

By Sarafina James, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V8GnG_0iZoemWs00

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — According to police paperwork, a convicted sex offender is accused of having sex with a 17-year-old girl, impregnating her and taking video of her performing a sex act.

According to Pennsylvania’s Megan’s Law website, Elmo Hartsfield III was convicted of sexual abuse of children and possession of child pornography in August 2017 from offenses committed in August 2016.

However, Hartsfield is back behind bars after police say he was in a relationship with the teenager who lived near his home.

The criminal complaint states the teen’s mother reported the inappropriate relationship to police.

A neighbor says what happened is baffling.

“The problem may lie in the fact that a sex offender from just several years back was allowed to do it again,” he said. “Maybe there should be better constraints and practice to see there are more rules, and control, so it doesn’t happen again.”

Court paperwork shows that text messages reveal Hartsfield was aware the girl wasn’t 18, but evidence shows he continued his relationship with her after the fact.

He’s in Westmoreland County Jail on a $40,000 bond. He’s due in court in late October.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh activist could get prison time for blocking clinic

A Pittsburgh activist could serve prison time after a federal grand jury indicted him for blocking access to a Washington D.C. abortion clinic. Herb Geraghty, 25, is charged with conspiracy against rights and Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act offenses after he allegedly participated in an October 2020 “pro-life block and lock rescue” of the Washington Surgi-Clinic, Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

School district in Butler on lockdown as threat investigated

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Knoch School District is operating under a modified lockdown Wednesday, with no visitors allowed in any of their four schools. The district is working with state and school police to determine if a threat is credible, according to a release from the district. There is an increased police presence on campus. An announcement about after-school activities is to be made during the day.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

‘Coffee with a Cop’ brings community, officers together

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — Police officers got a chance to chat with community members Tuesday morning over a cup of coffee and a donut. The East Busway Wilkinsburg Station was filled with blue uniforms. More than 30 police officers from 16 departments — including the FBI, Port Authority, state troopers and Allegheny County and city police — showed up for Coffee with a Cop, an annual, nationwide event. This one was organized by the group Allegheny County Communities and Police Together.
WILKINSBURG, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

3 injured in Pittsburgh shooting

PITTSBURGH — Three people were injured in a Tuesday night shooting in the Carrick area and police say there are no suspects in custody at this time. Officers responded to a Shotspotter alert around 9:53 p.m. in the area of Mount Oliver at Louisa Way, according to information provided by Pittsburgh Public Safety. A male with a gunshot wound to the leg was found in the area of Brownsville Road and and Laughlin Avenue. He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Butler police locate missing woman

BUTLER, Pa. — UPDATE: Police have located Mary Ann Thompson, the Butler woman who was missing since Monday evening. A 911 dispatcher confirmed around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday that Thompson had just been located in the city of Butler. Her condition was not released. ____________________. ORIGINAL STORY:. Police are looking...
BUTLER, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Beaver vehicle chase reaches 100 mph

The suspect vehicle in a police chase in Beaver County reached speeds of more than 100 mph, according to state police. Troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the driver of a red/burgundy Chevrolet Cruze in Beaver Falls around 2 a.m. Monday, according to a report from state police in Beaver. The driver fled onto I-76 PA Turnpike eastbound.
BEAVER, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
104K+
Followers
136K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy