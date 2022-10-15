Read full article on original website
Why Bill Belichick Told Patriots To Return To Field After Win Over Browns
CLEVELAND — After the Patriots wrapped up a comfortable win over the Browns on Sunday, head coach Bill Belichick instructed his players to walk back out to the FirstEnergy Stadium game field before boarding the team buses. This wasn’t some sort of Herb Brooks-esque postgame punishment. It was a...
What Robbie Anderson Said That Led To Panthers-Rams Ejection
Robbie Anderson was a relative afterthought in the Panthers’ decision-making Sunday afternoon, and that didn’t sit well with the veteran wide receiver. Anderson was told to hit the showers early in Carolina’s eventual 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The seventh-year pro could be seen trading verbal barbs with Panthers wide receivers coach Joe Dailey in the first half of the Week 6 game, and the two barked at each other some more in the third quarter. Interim head coach Steve Wilks eventually had enough, ordering Anderson to leave Carolina’s sideline before the start of the fourth frame.
Aaron Rodgers Toes Line On Coaching Criticisms After Loss To Jets
Aaron Rodgers might be as complex as any athlete in the NFL, which is why it came off a bit ironic Sunday as the Packers quarterback called for the struggling Green Bay offense to be “simpler.”. Rodgers stressed it a dozen times during his postgame press conference after losing...
What Robert Kraft Told Bailey Zappe Inside Patriots Locker Room
Does Robert Kraft have “Zappe Fever” like the rest of New England?. That might be a stretch, but the Patriots owner clearly was pleased with how rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe played in Sunday’s win over the Browns in Cleveland. The Patriots on Monday shared a video of...
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Reacts To Bombshell Dan Snyder Report
Jerry Jones was a main character in the latest jarring report about Dan Snyder. The Dallas Cowboys, owner, however, isn’t paying any mind to it. Earlier this week, ESPN’s investigative team reported on how Snyder has handled the ongoing investigations into potential workplace misconduct within the Washington Commanders organization. According to ESPN, Snyder hired private investigators to track fellow NFL owners and league personnel, including commissioner Roger Goodell. ESPN’s findings revealed that Snyder claims to “have dirt” on Jones, who long has been one of the more influential franchise owners in the league.
Bucs’ Todd Bowles Calls Out Super Bowl Players ‘Living In Fantasy Land’
Super Bowl LV was two seasons ago, but it sounds like some Buccaneers players remaining from that team are still riding high off a championship victory. Despite the combination of Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett under center, Tampa Bay struggled and lost, 20-18, to the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. The “pep talk” Tom Brady gave to the Bucs offensive line had a small effect, but Pittsburgh linebacker Devin Bush made a key play to stop a two-point conversion to tie the game with 4:38 left in the fourth quarter. The Steelers hung on to the ball to finish the game and secure the win.
NFL Rumors: Panthers Rejected Two Christian McCaffrey Trade Offers
The Panthers reportedly have opened the phone lines for one of the franchise’s best players. Carolina kicked off Week 6 by firing head coach Matt Rhule. Many thought the removal of Rhule would signal a firesale in Charlotte, and while that doesn’t appear to be the case, the Panthers reportedly are listening to offers for a top-tier trade asset: star running back Christian McCaffrey.
Bailey Zappe Trade? AFC Exec Speculates Potential Patriots Move
The Patriots might be making Bailey Zappe look a lot better than he actually is, and New England potentially could cash in on its great handling of the young quarterback. Zappe looked like a capable starting signal-caller in his first two NFL starts: a 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions in Foxboro and a 23-point victory over the Browns in Cleveland. The rookie was especially sharp this past weekend at FirstEnergy Stadium, completing over 70% of his pass attempts for 309 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
Patriots Rumors: Why Relationship With Mac Jones Has Gone ‘Sideways’
There might be real strain between Mac Jones and the Patriots. Jones clearly was growing increasingly frustrated before suffering a high ankle sprain a few weeks ago. The sophomore quarterback showed similar things as New England’s offense struggled during the summer, and his frustrations continued while the Patriots lumbered to a 1-2 start with him under center.
NFL Trade Rumors: These Teams Have Shown Interest In Christian McCaffrey
Christian McCaffrey might not be long for Carolina. The Panthers reportedly are listening to trade offers for McCaffrey, who is a blue-chip asset for an NFL team that probably should consider a rebuild. Carolina, now with an interim head coach at the helm, reportedly doesn’t have a firesale in the works but is at the very least taking calls on the superstar running back.
How Patriots’ DeVante Parker Explained Sideline Argument Vs. Browns
CLEVELAND — Tempers flared on the Patriots’ sideline early in Sunday’s win over the Browns. After New England settled for a field goal on its opening drive, wide receiver DeVante Parker got into it with position coach Troy Brown. Parker remained visibly heated after the two were separated, and several Patriots could be seen attempting to calm him down on the sideline, including inactive running back Damien Harris, defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington and fellow wideout Lil’Jordan Humphrey.
Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Convincing Win Over Browns
CLEVELAND — The Patriots moved back to .500 Sunday afternoon with a 38-15 win over the Browns. It wasn’t pretty, as self-inflicted errors by the Patriots enabled the Browns to hang around for far too long and Bill Belichick’s team committed a whopping 12 penalties. But a win is a win.
Patriots Bench Isaiah Wynn (Again) Amid Struggles Against Browns
CLEVELAND — Isaiah Wynn played his way out of the Patriots lineup Sunday afternoon. New England benched its starting right tackle before the offense’s third drive against the Cleveland Browns. Prior to the benching, Wynn had given up a Myles Garrett strip-sack and committed his NFL-leading eighth penalty of the season — all in the first quarter.
Tom Brady Makes Vow On Instagram After Ugly Loss To Steelers
Tom Brady lashed out at his Buccaneers offensive line this past Sunday in Pittsburgh, stressing to the unit that they are “so much better” than the way they were playing. That proved to not be a heat-of-the-moment remark from Tampa Bay’s starting quarterback. Brady echoed the sentiment in an Instagram post Monday evening, a little over 24 hours after the Bucs suffered an ugly 20-18 loss to the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Patriots Rally To Congratulate Bill Belichick Following Milestone Win
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick made history Sunday, opening up an opportunity for the players on New England’s roster to sing his praises. Belichick moved into a tie for second place on the NFL all-time wins list among head coaches Sunday after New England earned a Week 6 victory over the Cleveland Browns. The win was Belichick’s 324th to tie Chicago Bears legend George Halas, bringing him within 23 of the all-time record set by famed Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula.
Titans Release WR Josh Gordon
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Tennessee Titans have released veteran wide receiver Josh Gordon from their practice squad. Signed by Tennessee following his release from the Kansas City Chiefs in September, Gordon appeared in two games for the Titans, failing to record a stat on 22 snaps.
Nine Takeaways From Patriots’ Blowout Win Over Browns
CLEVELAND — Don’t look now, but the New England Patriots are back to .500. The Patriots notched their second consecutive victory Sunday, holding off a late Cleveland Browns comeback bid to win 38-15 at FirstEnergy Stadium. Quarterback Bailey Zappe, starting his second straight game in place of the...
NFL Rumors: Jack Easterby Claims He Left Patriots For Bizarre Reason
Jack Easterby’s puzzling tenure in Houston finally came to a close Monday when the Texans relieved the 39-year-old of his duties as executive vice president of football operations. Easterby’s rapid rise to power in Houston came after a six-year tenure in New England, where he served as a character...
Panthers Trade Robbie Anderson To Cardinals After Sideline Spat
UPDATE (2:20 p.m. ET): The deal is official. The Panthers traded Robbie Anderson to the Cardinals for two late-round draft picks. ORIGINAL STORY: One day after sending Robbie Anderson off the sideline, the Panthers reportedly sent the veteran wide receiver packing for good. Carolina on Monday afternoon traded Anderson to...
Patriots Looking Smart To Let J.C. Jackson Walk In Free Agency
During his Tuesday morning Zoom call with reporters, Jerod Mayo was asked why some Patriots standouts are unable to maintain the same level of success after leaving New England. “This must be a J.C. (Jackson) reference,” the linebackers coach replied. Yes, it’s been that kind of season for Jackson,...
