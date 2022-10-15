Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Journey to bring 2023 tour to Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The famous rock band Journey will bring its 2023 Freedom tour to Pennsylvania next year. The band will be making two stops in Pennsylvania, kicking off its tour in Allentown. Special guest Toto will be joining Journey on their tour next year. Journey will perform at...
Pride of the patch — Back Down The Pennsylvania Road
CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Halloween is only two weeks away, and perhaps in your household, the search is on for the perfect pumpkin. In this trip Back Down The Pennsylvania Road, Mike Stevens shows us why the best gourds aren't too hard to find. Take another trip down the...
WOLF
Freeze warning & frost advisory for NEPA & central PA
COVER UP YOUR PLANTS TONIGHT as we put the BRRR in October. Temperatures will fall down in the upper-20s/low-30s under a mostly clear sky. With temperatures this cold, any sensitive plants outside that are unprotected could be damaged or killed. Due to this risk, a freeze warning has been issued for parts of northeast PA!
Wizarding weekend in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The Boozy B's alcohol-infused ice cream parlor inside the Midtown Village in Wilkes-Barre hosted the Harry Potter-themed weekend where folks could participate in activities based around the movie, like drinking butter beer or polyjuice potion. For those not of age, there were non-alcoholic drinks, a scavenger...
Surviving Hurricane Ian on Sanibel Island
LEHMAN, Pa. — Video was taken on Lori Klusmier's iPad from inside her Sanibel Island home during Hurricane Ian at the end of September. "It was everything, stuff banging. Not knowing what coming next. Knowing it was real bad," said Lori about what she remembers the most about the ordeal. "But you know what, I didn't even think about death. I never said to myself we're gonna die, not through this whole thing."
WOLF
Josh Shapiro and Austin Davis make campaign stops within the commonwealth
POTTSVILLE,SCHUYKILL COUNTY. (WOLF) — “Its great to be here in Schuykill. Josh Shapiro and I have been Crisscrossing the state meeting voters where they are, to personally ask for their vote, earn their support. I feel really good about the campaign we built and the fact that we laid out a number of prioritize issues to actually address voters concerns”
WOLF
Downtown Wilkes-Barre Ghost Walks return for upcoming weekend
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The Luzerne County Historical Society announced Tuesday that the Annual Downtown Wilkes-Barre Ghost Walks will be returning again this year. The popular tours will run on October 21st and 22nd. Come join us for a walking tour of the downtown historic district and learn...
27 First News
How much snow will we get in northeast Ohio and western Pa.
A strong winter storm system has moved into northeastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania through today and it will bring the first snowflakes to the Valley. The question that everyone is asking: How much snow will accumulate? Well, let’s dive into the specifics of the storm system. First of all,...
Booby-trapped campaign signs placed in Pa. yards: police
NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Political signs in southeastern Pennsylvania have been found booby-trapped with razor blades, which resulted in sliced fingers for one resident, police said. Upper Makefield Township police said Sunday that a campaign sign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro was placed without permission on someone’s property,...
Drunk pair from NJ disrupt Kevin Hart’s standup routine
An intoxicated man and woman from Paterson along with a Pennsylvania woman were charged after disrupting comedian Kevin Hart's show at a Pennsylvania casino on Sunday night. Hart's team notified Wilkes-Barre police that the comedian's show at the Mohegan Sun was being interrupted by rowdy members of the audience who were smoking and would not comply with the hotel staff's orders to leave, according to Wilkes-Barre police.
Kurt Vile Backs Pennsylvania Senate Candidate John Fetterman With Campaign Email
Kurt Vile is the signatory of a new campaign email supporting Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s bid for the U.S. Senate. “It’s Kurt Vile. You might know me as Philadelphia’s Constant Hitmaker, I am a PROUD Philadelphia native. Heck, Mayor Nutter declared August 28 ‘Kurt Vile Day’ in Philadelphia,” the email reads. “We want the best for our kids, and I know Fettterman will fight for a better future for my family.” Find the full email below.
Rolling roadblock on State Route 309
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said there will be a rolling roadblock on State Route 309 Tuesday. PennDOT says there will be a rolling roadblock on SR 309, the North Cross Valley Expressway, on the southbound lane, between exit 6 and exit 2 in Wilkes-Barre, to perform bridge work. The […]
echo-pilot.com
Video replay: What you need to know about Pennsylvania's upcoming hunting seasons
Pennsylvania Game Commission State Game Warden Brian Witherite of Somerset County and Luke Mentzer, a cadet on field training from Lebanon County, explain what you need to know to be safe and successful in the field. They spoke with Brian Whipkey, Pennsylvania Outdoors columnist for the USA TODAY Network, on...
Forecasting peak foliage in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — At an elevation of more than 2,000 feet, Pine Hill Vista is one of the tallest points you can get to in the southern part of Lackawanna County. Located in the Pinchot State Forest, you can see as far north as Elk Mountain and as far south past Interstate 80 on a clear day.
Pennsylvania State Police to participate in Operation Safe Stop
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) will be participating in Operation Safe Stop on Wednesday, October 19 during National School Bus Safety Week. The purpose of Operation Safe Stop is to alert motorists of the dangers when passing a stopped school bus loading or unloading students. PSP enforcement efforts may consist of troopers […]
Pennsylvania’s pandemic water aid program will end Oct. 28
A $43 million federally-funded water assistance program for Pennsylvanians will end later this month. The last day to apply to the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program is Oct. 28. The program opened in January and soon will have given out roughly $38.2 million in aid, state human service officials estimate,...
Why Pennsylvania doctors are rallying against Mehemt Oz’s Senate bid
Dr. Mehmet Oz has built a career out of leveraging his credentials as a physician. As he pushes forward in his bid for U.S. Senate, others in his profession are pushing back. Collectively known as the Real Doctors Against Oz, a growing number of physicians across Pennsylvania are speaking out against Oz’s political ambitions.
echo-pilot.com
Five Pennsylvania dog breeders on Humane Society's Horrible Hundred list
Nearly half of the dog breeders that landed on the Humane Society of the United States’ annual “Horrible Hundred” list of puppy mills are repeat offenders, including four from Pennsylvania. One of those breeders, from Lebanon County, landed on the annual list for the second time because...
therecord-online.com
Pennsylvania may limit impact fees for counties that ban natural gas development
HARRISBURG, PA – For advocates of natural gas, recent action in the legislature may give signs of hope. A Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee advanced two bills that would restrict natural gas revenue from counties that move to ban natural gas development and would create a task force to study the export of liquefied natural gas.
Campaign sign removed after complaint
WILKES-BARRE — A campaign sign for state Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski fastened to a bike rack in front of the Luzerne County Democratic Part
