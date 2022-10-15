LEHMAN, Pa. — Video was taken on Lori Klusmier's iPad from inside her Sanibel Island home during Hurricane Ian at the end of September. "It was everything, stuff banging. Not knowing what coming next. Knowing it was real bad," said Lori about what she remembers the most about the ordeal. "But you know what, I didn't even think about death. I never said to myself we're gonna die, not through this whole thing."

SANIBEL, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO