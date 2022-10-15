ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

abc27.com

Journey to bring 2023 tour to Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The famous rock band Journey will bring its 2023 Freedom tour to Pennsylvania next year. The band will be making two stops in Pennsylvania, kicking off its tour in Allentown. Special guest Toto will be joining Journey on their tour next year. Journey will perform at...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

Freeze warning & frost advisory for NEPA & central PA

COVER UP YOUR PLANTS TONIGHT as we put the BRRR in October. Temperatures will fall down in the upper-20s/low-30s under a mostly clear sky. With temperatures this cold, any sensitive plants outside that are unprotected could be damaged or killed. Due to this risk, a freeze warning has been issued for parts of northeast PA!
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Wizarding weekend in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The Boozy B's alcohol-infused ice cream parlor inside the Midtown Village in Wilkes-Barre hosted the Harry Potter-themed weekend where folks could participate in activities based around the movie, like drinking butter beer or polyjuice potion. For those not of age, there were non-alcoholic drinks, a scavenger...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Surviving Hurricane Ian on Sanibel Island

LEHMAN, Pa. — Video was taken on Lori Klusmier's iPad from inside her Sanibel Island home during Hurricane Ian at the end of September. "It was everything, stuff banging. Not knowing what coming next. Knowing it was real bad," said Lori about what she remembers the most about the ordeal. "But you know what, I didn't even think about death. I never said to myself we're gonna die, not through this whole thing."
SANIBEL, FL
WOLF

Josh Shapiro and Austin Davis make campaign stops within the commonwealth

POTTSVILLE,SCHUYKILL COUNTY. (WOLF) — “Its great to be here in Schuykill. Josh Shapiro and I have been Crisscrossing the state meeting voters where they are, to personally ask for their vote, earn their support. I feel really good about the campaign we built and the fact that we laid out a number of prioritize issues to actually address voters concerns”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

Downtown Wilkes-Barre Ghost Walks return for upcoming weekend

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The Luzerne County Historical Society announced Tuesday that the Annual Downtown Wilkes-Barre Ghost Walks will be returning again this year. The popular tours will run on October 21st and 22nd. Come join us for a walking tour of the downtown historic district and learn...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
27 First News

How much snow will we get in northeast Ohio and western Pa.

A strong winter storm system has moved into northeastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania through today and it will bring the first snowflakes to the Valley. The question that everyone is asking: How much snow will accumulate? Well, let’s dive into the specifics of the storm system. First of all,...
OHIO STATE
PennLive.com

Booby-trapped campaign signs placed in Pa. yards: police

NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Political signs in southeastern Pennsylvania have been found booby-trapped with razor blades, which resulted in sliced fingers for one resident, police said. Upper Makefield Township police said Sunday that a campaign sign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro was placed without permission on someone’s property,...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
94.5 PST

Drunk pair from NJ disrupt Kevin Hart’s standup routine

An intoxicated man and woman from Paterson along with a Pennsylvania woman were charged after disrupting comedian Kevin Hart's show at a Pennsylvania casino on Sunday night. Hart's team notified Wilkes-Barre police that the comedian's show at the Mohegan Sun was being interrupted by rowdy members of the audience who were smoking and would not comply with the hotel staff's orders to leave, according to Wilkes-Barre police.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Pitchfork

Kurt Vile Backs Pennsylvania Senate Candidate John Fetterman With Campaign Email

Kurt Vile is the signatory of a new campaign email supporting Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s bid for the U.S. Senate. “It’s Kurt Vile. You might know me as Philadelphia’s Constant Hitmaker, I am a PROUD Philadelphia native. Heck, Mayor Nutter declared August 28 ‘Kurt Vile Day’ in Philadelphia,” the email reads. “We want the best for our kids, and I know Fettterman will fight for a better future for my family.” Find the full email below.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Rolling roadblock on State Route 309

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said there will be a rolling roadblock on State Route 309 Tuesday. PennDOT says there will be a rolling roadblock on SR 309, the North Cross Valley Expressway, on the southbound lane, between exit 6 and exit 2 in Wilkes-Barre, to perform bridge work. The […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Forecasting peak foliage in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — At an elevation of more than 2,000 feet, Pine Hill Vista is one of the tallest points you can get to in the southern part of Lackawanna County. Located in the Pinchot State Forest, you can see as far north as Elk Mountain and as far south past Interstate 80 on a clear day.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania State Police to participate in Operation Safe Stop

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) will be participating in Operation Safe Stop on Wednesday, October 19 during National School Bus Safety Week. The purpose of Operation Safe Stop is to alert motorists of the dangers when passing a stopped school bus loading or unloading students. PSP enforcement efforts may consist of troopers […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania’s pandemic water aid program will end Oct. 28

A $43 million federally-funded water assistance program for Pennsylvanians will end later this month. The last day to apply to the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program is Oct. 28. The program opened in January and soon will have given out roughly $38.2 million in aid, state human service officials estimate,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

