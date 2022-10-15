ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Luzerne County community fighting blight

By Madonna Mantione
 4 days ago

NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County community is taking action to crack down on blighted properties, and it’s not the first time.

Demolition crews tore down two dilapidated homes on Vandermark Road in Newport Township Friday. Officials say it’s a long time coming as they’ve been listed as problem properties for years.

“Those two properties up the street were abandoned since I’ve been here,” said Hugh Beggs, a Newport Township resident.

Hugh Beggs has lived in this community for more than two decades.

Funding from two state grants is being used to pay for the job that’s part of a township-wide initiative to fight blight.

“They’re doing a great job. Glen Lyon, down on Main Street in Wanamie, and up here on Vandermark Road. Doing a good job,” Beggs told Eyewitness News.

Heidi Jarecki is the editor of “Newport Township Community News.”

Looking back on history, she tells Eyewitness News one of the homes was once a speakeasy and the other an apartment complex that housed men who worked in the mines.

This project marks the 16th blight demolition Newport Township has completed in the last year and a half.

Related
WOLF

Blakely Borough Police Department Will not Regionalize

BLAKELY BOROUGH, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — It's been talked about for years now, the possibility of creating a regional local police force. Blakely Borough Council has been mulling over a plan to regionalize their police department with eight others throughout Lackawanna County. But now it looks like the deal is dead.
BLAKELY, PA
Newswatch 16

Deadly crash in Luzerne County

PITTSTON, Pa. — An investigation is underway after a deadly crash in Luzerne County. Officials say two cars collided head-on along Suscon Road in Pittston Township around noon. The coroner's office was called to the crash but have not said how many victims were involved. Investigators are still piecing...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Nay Aug Pool slides get demolished

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tuesday morning people woke up to crews tearing down a portion of a popular pool in Scranton. Tearing down what’s left of the former Nay Aug Pool, piece by piece. “I woke up to that. This is what got me up this morning,” said Brett McCloe, of Scranton. Several bystanders […]
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

One injured in Lackawanna County crash

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A car went over an embankment Tuesday morning in Lackawanna County. It happened just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of the Morgan Highway and Summit Lake Road in South Abington Township. Officials say two people were inside the car. One person was taken to...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Staples condemned after fire, investigation ongoing

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton Fire Investigators say they are in the process of investigating a fire that broke out in a Lackawanna County Staples Monday evening. According to officials, the fire department responded to a report of flames in the Staples on Viewmont Drive, Scranton, around 7:00 p.m. Investigators told Eyewitness News everyone […]
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Downtown Wilkes-Barre Ghost Walks return for upcoming weekend

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The Luzerne County Historical Society announced Tuesday that the Annual Downtown Wilkes-Barre Ghost Walks will be returning again this year. The popular tours will run on October 21st and 22nd. Come join us for a walking tour of the downtown historic district and learn...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

City of Williamsport to construct trail connector from Basin Street to Riverwalk

The Susquehanna Riverwalk is expanding in Williamsport, providing greater access for walkers and cyclists. The City of Williamsport will be constructing a new trail connection—at the intersection of Basin Street and Via Bella under Interstate 180—following a funding award of 50,000 from the Commonwealth Financing Authority. The connector is one of 94 projects receiving funding through the Greenways, Trails, and Recreation Program. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

One arrested, $60K and 1.5K bags of fentanyl seized after chase

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say they seized over $60,000 cash and over 1,500 bags of fentanyl following a brief chase in Luzerne County earlier this month. According to the Hazleton City Police Chief, Brian Schoonmaker, police arrested Jose Turbi Anziani after a chase in front of his home in Hazleton on October 12. […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Two arrested in Luzerne County drug investigation

HUNCLOCK CREEK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested two people after they say a search warrant revealed drugs inside a home in Luzerne County. According to the Lehman Township Police Department, on October 14, around 6:00 a.m., officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of Lakeside Drive in Hunlock Creek. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Senator Casey visits food bank, plans for expansion

JENKINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The economic impacts of the pandemic are still being felt across our region. According to officials at one of the area’s largest food banks, a major expansion is planned at the facility. It’s all about helping those families who are facing challenges putting food on their tables. Senator Bob […]
PITTSTON, PA
WBRE

Hispanic-owned business help downtown Hazleton thrive

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY — More than 70 percent of businesses in downtown Hazleton are Hispanic owned. Diego Tavares starts each morning in the kitchen at the Malaia Lounge. “People eat a lot in the morning, so they eat that stuff every day they come and get food. They call it “los tres golpes,” said Diego […]
HAZLETON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Steer on the loose in Union County

New Columbia, Pa — Police say a 2,000-pound steer was reported to be on the loose in White Deer Township as of Wednesday. The Hereford steer went missing in the area of the 100 block of Keefer Lane, according to state police at Milton. The steer has an all-white face. Anyone with information on the steer's owner should contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.
UNION COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man sentenced for selling meth to undercover agents

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was sentenced to time in prison on Monday for selling methamphetamine to undercover agents in two counties. U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said from July to December 2021, William Showers, 37 from Reading, conspired with others to distribute over 200 grams of “a substance containing methamphetamine,” and over […]
BERKS COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Troopers Investigating After Multiple Thefts of Packages

WASHINGTONVILLE – State police are investigating after multiple packages were stolen from mailboxes in a trailer park in the Washingtonville area of Montour County. Milton troopers say the incident occurred between two and four weeks ago. They say an unidentified female was seen opening several mailboxes and when approached, appeared ‘nervous.’
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman refuses to leave bar

Berwick, Pa. — A woman who had to be dragged out of a bar by police reportedly returned hours later after being warned not to come back. Christland Marie Finch, 29, was kicked out of Intoxicology Department, 131 W. Second Street, on Sept. 30 around 9 p.m., but refused to leave, employees said. She'd been at the bar drinking since noon and had gotten aggressive with the other customers, they said. ...
BERWICK, PA
Times Leader

Robbery charge modified to disorderly conduct

WILKES-BARRE — A Plymouth man pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct involving cigarettes being taken from another person at the Intermodal Bus Terminal in downtown Wilkes-Barre earlier this month. Richard Evans, 57, of Nottingham Street, was initially charged with a felony count of robbery and a summary count of public...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Daily Voice

Accused PA Rapist Paid 'Hit Man' To Kill Witnesses, AG Says

A Pennsylvania man accused of sexual assault is now charged with hiring a hit man to eliminate his accusers, state officials have announced. Ferdinand Cuevas-Heredia, 44, of Luzerne County, was arrested on Sept. 27 and charged with three counts of criminal solicitation to commit homicide, two counts of attempted witness intimidation, and other related offenses, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a statement.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man gave $9K to fake bail bondsman, PSP looking for culprit

DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are looking for a man they say stole thousands of dollars from someone by pretending to be a bail bondsman. Officials said an 81-year-old man gave $9,000 to a man impersonating a bail bondsman in Northumberland County. Investigators said the victim described the fake bail bondsman as […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

