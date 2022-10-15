Read full article on original website
Related
accesswdun.com
Football: Indians rally to beat White Co., sets up 7-3A title showdown
CLEVELAND, Ga. — NOW Lumpkin County coach Heath Webb can finally talk about playing for the program’s first-ever region title. The first-year Indians coach dodged every question imaginable the last two weeks as they prepared to take on White County, a program that had won five straight and 12 of the last 14 meetings in the series.
accesswdun.com
Football: North Forsyth knocks off Habersham Central, 24-14
COAL MOUNTAIN, Ga. — North Forsyth completed its final test to stay in the hunt for the Region 8-6A title at home on Friday. They shook off 11 penalties for 71 yards to beat Habersham Central, 24-14, at Raider Valley to stay undefeated in region play. Gainesville also took care of business in Snellville to remain undefeated. The two have been on a collision course for all the marbles in Region 8-6A, and next Friday will play for the top spot at City Park in Gainesville.
accesswdun.com
Football: Lanier rallies to beat Jackson County
BRASELTON, Ga. — Despite leading in the second half, Lanier rallied back to knock off Jackson County, 21-14, at Panther Stadium Friday night. The loss drops the Panthers (3-6, 2-3 Region 8-6A) out of the top four and lifts the Longhorns (4-5, 3-2 Region 8-6A) to the fourth spot in the Region 8-6A standings.
accesswdun.com
Football: Rabun Co. routs Athens Christian
TIGER, Ga. — Rabun County scored on eight of 11 possessions and cruised to a 52-7 win over Athens Christian on Friday in Region 8-A Division action. The win moved the third-ranked Wildcats (9-0, 2-0 Region 8-A Division 1) within one win of their ninth straight region title. They...
accesswdun.com
Football: Dawson County outlasts Gilmer, 17-7
DAWSONVILLE, Ga. — Dawson County scored all 17 of their points in the third quarter and held on to beat Gilmer Friday, 17-7. The Tigers secured a home playoff game with the win and are assured of nothing less than the second seed in the 3A state playoffs. After...
accesswdun.com
Volleyball playoffs: NoFo, Bluff, NHall, Union Co. all advance to Sweet 16
The 2022 Georgia High School Association volleyball playoffs continued on Wednesday around the state with Classes 6A, 4A, and 2A getting started with opening round matches. Four more Northeast Georgia-area teams -- North Forsyth, Cherokee Bluff, North Hall, and Union County -- advanced to the second round with wins. In...
accesswdun.com
Volleyball playoffs: Buford, Jefferson, White County all advance to 2nd round
The 2022 Georgia High School Association volleyball playoffs got underway on Tuesday around the state. And being at home was a key ingredient for several Northeast Georgia area teams. Area champions Buford, Jefferson, and White County all won handily at home on Tuesday. Defending Class 6A state champion Buford, who...
accesswdun.com
Games2Watch: Drama, fireworks, playoffs hopes and more
Week 10 will most definitely provide some classic battles across the area. Several of those games have region titles on the line and playoff implications. With several key region contests on the slate, we think we have found three more Games2Watch that should provide several fireworks in Week 10. Lumpkin...
accesswdun.com
Gaining the Edge: Jaden Gibson breaks records in Rabun County win
TIGER, Ga. — Jaden Gibson has been on the path to breaking the career receiving yards state record since Game 1. He not only did that on Friday but also set the state's single-season touchdown record. The senior Georgia Southern commit hauled in 285 yards and 4 touchdowns in...
accesswdun.com
Football: Madison County rallies past East Forsyth, 42-34
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Camden Smith was a pain in East Forsyth’s behind all night. The junior quarterback rushed for 168 yards, including a 70-yard punt return for a TD to lead Madison County to a comeback win over East Forsyth, 42-34, Thursday at Bronco Stadium. Smith’s 70-yard punt...
accesswdun.com
Georgia cycling race series comes to Braselton
Over 1,000 middle and high school students will compete in Braselton this weekend for the chance to make it to the cycling state championships. Race four in the Georgia Cycling Race Series presented by Northside Hospital will take place on Oct. 22 and 23 at the Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. The event is free and open to the public.
accesswdun.com
Echols, Cooley face off for Georgia Senate District 49
Hall County will soon have a new representative in the Georgia Senate as Shelly Echols (R) and Jody Cooley (D) face off in the 2022 midterm election cycle for State Senate District 49. The district, which covers the majority of Hall County, was represented by Butch Miller (R) until he...
accesswdun.com
Rollover wreck on Paradise Valley Road injures driver Friday in White County
One person was taken for treatment after the vehicle he was driving overturned on Paradise Valley Road north of Cleveland Friday afternoon. White County Public Safety reported that the single-vehicle wreck happened just before 1:15. When units arrived minutes later, they found that the vehicle involved had overturned off the...
accesswdun.com
SUV rear-ends motorcycle, seriously injuring two people in Rabun County
Charges are pending in a Rabun County wreck Friday afternoon that resulted in serious injury to a motorcyclist and possible serious injury to his passenger on Ga. 15 at Seedtick Road. The Georgia State Patrol said 68-year-old William Chaney of Anderson, Ala., was flown to Greenville Memorial Hospital for treatment...
accesswdun.com
Gainesville father, grandfather killed in Buckhead carjacking
Two people have been arrested in the shooting death of a Gainesville man found murdered in Buckhead last week. A passing motorist called 9-1-1 after seeing a man’s body found lying in a driveway. The victim was identified as Christopher Eberhart, 57, who was found on Peachtree Battle Avenue...
accesswdun.com
Up to 120-day detour planned on Barrett Mill Road in White County
Replacement of a failing cross-drain that carries Flat Creek under Barrett Mill Road in White County will result in a detour beginning next week and lasting up to four months. White County Director of Public Works Derick Canupp said the detour for Barrett Mill Road will begin Tuesday, Oct. 25, and could be in place for up to 120 days, depending on weather.
accesswdun.com
Accident in Hall County involved a marked patrol car
An investigation is underway after an accident involving a Hall County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle. On Thursday, a deputy was in a marked patrol car heading westbound on Mundy Mill Rd. The deputy was attempting to go through a red light at the intersection of Hwy 53 / Atlanta Hwy with the lights flashing and sirens on, when he collided with a vehicle in the middle of the intersection. Another driver going through the intersection had a green light but failed to yield allowing the deputy through. As a result, the patrol car hit the left side of the vehicle.
accesswdun.com
GSP investigates wreck involving unmarked Rabun County Sheriff's Office unit
A Rabun County Sheriff’s Office employee received a warning after the Georgia State Patrol said his departmental vehicle was at fault in an injury wreck in Habersham County Tuesday morning. Anthony Ortega, 22, of Lakemont was warned for failure to yield after troopers said he pulled his unmarked 2014...
accesswdun.com
GA Department of Corrections van causes multi-vehicle wreck on I-985 near Oakwood
The driver of a Georgia Department of Corrections van on Wednesday allegedly caused a five-vehicle wreck on Interstate I-985 northbound that injured six people. According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, a DOC Chevrolet Express van was transporting a female inmate in the left lane near mile marker 16 at approximately 11:40 a.m.. Traffic had slowed to a stop, and authorities said the DOC van was following a Buick Centry too closely.
accesswdun.com
Hall County Sheriff’s Office receives a citizen donation for the K-9 program
A Flowery Branch woman was looking for a way to give back to the Hall County community, and she knew she wanted to help the Hall County Sheriff’s Office in some way. After a conversation with a friend who works for Atlanta Animal Hospital, Remax Center realtor Holly Norman was inspired to make a donation to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 program.
Comments / 0