Daily Mail

Aldi could to forced to pay millions in compensation for making warehouse workers start 15 minutes early for safety checks and 'warm-up activities'

The Federal Court has found supermarket chain Aldi underpaid workers at one of its distribution centres by making them commence work before their rostered start. Aldi could be liable for millions of dollars in compensation after a Federal Court judge found the supermarket chain had underpaid warehouse workers in Sydney.
RETAIL
WWD

Goodbuy’s New Affiliate Program Furthers Small Business’ Visibility With Browser Extension

For values-conscious consumers, Goodbuy, the shopping tool built exclusively for small businesses, is making shopping easier than ever with its Shopify integrated, browser extension.   Founded in 2021 by Cara Oppenheimer and Cary Fortin Telander, goodbuy was created to disrupt the 70 percent of all U.S. online spending that goes into the pockets of just 15 mega-retailers. With the company, the cofounders hoped to not only support independent businesses but also supply consumers like themselves who want to find businesses with aligned values but lack the time and resources to filter through the vast online shopping space.More from WWDA Closer Look...
SMALL BUSINESS
aiexpress.io

InRule Technology Receives Investment from Pamlico Capital

InRule Technology, a Chicago, IL-based intelligence automation firm, obtained an funding from Pamlico Capital. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up the supply of its intelligence automation software program. Led by CEO Rik Chomko, InRule Know-how is...
CHICAGO, IL
bestcolleges.com

Requirements for a Career in Trades

Many entry-level trade careers require only a certificate or associate degree. Experienced workers can increase their salary potential with a bachelor's or graduate degree. Apprenticeships and internships help workers improve their trades resume. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) projects that many skilled trades will grow significantly from 2021-2031. Trades...
JOBS
The Associated Press

GoCo Introduces New Features and Enhancements to its Flexible HR Platform with Fall 2022 Release

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- GoCo.io, the leading provider of flexible software solutions for HR, benefits, and payroll, today announced the availability of its biggest-ever product release. Packed with new features and enhancements, GoCo’s fall 2022 updates aim to add even more flexibility and automation to its modern employee management platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005362/en/ GoCo’s new enhanced UI (Graphic: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
The Associated Press

Single Use Support Launches IRIS Single-Use Bag Line

KUFSTEIN, Austria--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- Austrian solution provider Single Use Support GmbH is expanding its product portfolio with new single-use bioprocess containers under the brand name IRIS. The pioneering company leverages its know-how to provide reliable process solutions in the field of biopharmaceutical fluid management, continuing to pursue its vendor-agnostic approach. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005451/en/ Robust storage and shipping of drug substance with IRIS single-use bag in RoSS® shell (Photo: Business Wire)
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
ccjdigital.com

Kroger and Albertsons to merge, create private fleet grocery behemoth

Trucking news and briefs for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022:. Kroger and Albertsons on Friday announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which the companies will merge. Once the deal is complete, which calls for Kroger to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Albertsons for $24.6 billion, the combined companies will be the largest private fleet in the grocery segment with nearly 2,400 tractors. Walmart, the largest retail carrier in the U.S., has just more than 10,000 tractors.
ECONOMY

