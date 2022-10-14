Winter Session is an excellent time to catch up with credits and get ahead, all for just $575 per credit. It's also a good time to think about Study Abroad opportunities for summer or next year. With over fifty courses to choose from in many different disciplines, there’s something for everybody. Most of the courses are fully online learning experiences that can be accessed from home; many are ICC based. Check out the Winter Session course schedule now in Homerconnect. Registration opens on October 31, 2022.

