Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photoGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
A Woman Got to Have Spotted Shrek in Her Green CurryMarry Evens
Starbucks Baristas Rally Against CEO Howard SchultzJoel EisenbergIthaca, NY
New York State Finger Lakes Region Wineries-A SeriesDan Pfeifer
This Small Town in New York is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenTrumansburg, NY
REGISTRATION SPRING 2023 ART SPECIAL TOPICS COURSES: Intermediate and Advanced Drawing
ART 21900 Intermediate Drawing: Sense of Place (LA), 3 Credits, CRN 41197, Tuesday/Thursday 1:10pm-3:50pm, Instructor: Katlyn Brumfield. This course explores place as both setting and subject matter for investigations in observational drawing. Through creative interactions and interventions with their immediate surroundings, students learn how to build contextual detail into their artwork while honing intermediate drawing skills in observation and representation. Prerequisites: Any ART 11XXX. (S,Y)
School of Business Instructor Interviewed on Hard Agree
Andrew Sumner is joined on this week’s Hard Agree by his old industry pal, Professor Ed Catto. The always-cheerful-and-upbeat Ed has fulfilled many roles in the comics business: illustrator, marketeer, entrepreneur, founder of the Agendae consulting agency, co-owner of Captain Action Enterprises, pop culture columnist at Pop Culture Squad and professor & instructor at Ithaca College.
Professor Kathleen Mulligan (Theatre) Named Outstanding Chapter Leader at the 45th Annual Fulbright Association Conference
Professor Kathleen Mulligan (Theatre) received the 2022 Award for Outstanding Chapter Leadership at the annual Fulbright Association Conference in Bethesda, Maryland October 6-9. Mulligan is the current president of the Central NY Chapter of the Fulbright Association. The association’s mission is to “continue and extend the Fulbright tradition of education, advocacy, and service.” Mulligan also presented a general session at the conference: “Dwelling in Possibility with the Belle of Amherst.” She performed an excerpt from her one-woman show “The Belle of Amherst” and shared her experiences performing the production in Beirut, Lebanon during the Whatsapp Revolution of 2019.
FREE TEDx Ithaca College Event THIS SATURDAY!
TEDx Ithaca College will be here THIS SATURDAY! Free spots to attend are live via Eventbrite now!. Don't know what TEDx is? A TEDx event is a local gathering where live TED-like talks and performances are shared with the community. TEDx events are fully planned and coordinated independently, on a community-by-community basis. The content and design of each TEDx event is unique and developed independently, but all of them have features in common. And we are having one RIGHT HERE at Ithaca College!
Winter Session 2023 Schedule is Live
Winter Session is an excellent time to catch up with credits and get ahead, all for just $575 per credit. It's also a good time to think about Study Abroad opportunities for summer or next year. With over fifty courses to choose from in many different disciplines, there’s something for everybody. Most of the courses are fully online learning experiences that can be accessed from home; many are ICC based. Check out the Winter Session course schedule now in Homerconnect. Registration opens on October 31, 2022.
Textbook Adoptions for Spring 2023—please submit by Oct 31
We are asking that you please submit your Spring 2023 textbook adoptions by Monday October 31st, so that students will be able to review the anticipated costs associated with course at the time they register. You may now submit your spring course adoptions to Ithaca.textbookx.com (also accessible via the apps...
Wellness Wednesday Chair Massages
Treat Yourself to a Chair Massage for Wellness Wednesdays. Ithaca Massage Station will be on campus on Wednesdays October 12th through the end of the Fall semester offering chair massages in the Campus Library next to the café. When: Times available between 10am to 2pm on Wednesdays. Cost: $30...
Staff Council: We Are Your Voice
Comprised of elected staff members who represent fellow staff. Each member typically serves a two year term and communicates with constituents in their respective area. Do you know who is representing your area? Check it out at www.ithaca.edu/staff-council/representatives!. What does Staff Council do?. Collects concerns, feedback, and suggestions from staff...
Happening for Humanity - Guest Speaker Mike Foster
Join Happening for Humanity in Welcoming Guest Speaker Mike Foster!. Join Habitat for Humanity in welcoming Mike Foster, the Second Winds Cottages Community Manager accompanied by their Executive Director. They will be talking about the work they do at Second Wind Cottages; a not-for-profit dedicated to providing homes to people in need. They will also be discussing the current homelessness crisis happening in Ithaca and answering questions about homelessness and poverty. Meeting in Williams 211 at 6pm on 10/18/2022. Everyone is welcome to attend!
November (Thanksgiving) Break Housing Registration, Now Open!
The November Break Housing registration form is now open and available via IC Workflow! Residents can register to stay in their current Fall assignment during the November break period. Residents must register in advance in order to stay for any portion of the break period. The deadline to register is...
Chemistry & Biochemistry Seminar Series
Chemistry Department is pleased to host Chemistry and Biochemistry Seminar Series at 12:10 pm in CNS 333. Please see Ithaca College Chemistry web page. The IC Chemistry Department is thrilled to welcome back Colleen O’Loughlin (’09 alumna) who will present in the Chemistry and Biochemistry Seminar Series on Thursday, October 20. Please see Ithaca College Chemistry web page.
Ashley Connor '09, Award-winning Cinematographer comes to Park
The Park School of Communications is honored to welcome back Ashley Connor '09. Connor will discuss her extraordinary innovations in filmmaking over the past decade. Connor is a New York-based, award-winning director of photography and cinematographer. She was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award in Best Cinematography 2019 for her work on Josephine Decker's MADELINE'S MADELINE. Her breadth of style can be seen in work as diverse as Desiree Akhavan's THE MISEDUCATION OF CAMERON POST (Sundance Grand Jury Prize 2018), Harry Wootliff's TRUE THINGS (Venice 2021) and Lena Dunham's newest feature SHARP STICK (Sundance 2022), as well as in popular music videos for artists including Mitski, Angel Olsen and Beach House. Her most recent release is the Amazon TV series called NIGHT SKY starring Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons.
Outstanding Week of Play Leads to Six Bombers Named to Liberty League Performers of the Week
ITHACA, N.Y. – It was a great week for Ithaca College athletics as the Bombers continued to push for postseason play and the men's & women's swimming and diving programs got their season underway as six individual student-athletes were honored for their outstanding performances. They were recognized for their outstanding play during the week of Oct. 10-16 as seven others were recognized on the Liberty League Honor Roll.
Ithaca Volleyball Grits out a Five Set Win at William Smith
Geneva, N.Y.– The Ithaca College volleyball team traveled to William Smith College, defeating its Liberty League foes in a close 3-2 matchup on Tuesday, October 18. The Bombers went down 2-1 after the three sets, making a come-from-behind victory for its fourth-straight win in the Liberty League. The Herons...
