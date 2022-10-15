Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WOWT
Omaha man facing terroristic threats charges appears in court
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man that was arrested in August after allegedly causing panic in the city had a preliminary hearing Monday. John Channels allegedly caused a panic when he held active shooter training at Catholic Charities in May. His bond stays at $300,000. Channels will be tried...
WOWT
Efforts in Omaha to donate coats to Ukraine
Hinson said she is feeling much better and thanked everyone who sent thoughts and prayers. New photos showcase the drastic changes on Nebraska's Platte River. Election 2022: Democratic infighting in sheriff's race. Updated: 12 hours ago. When Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson lost in a close primary election to Greg Gonzalaz,...
WOWT
Two teens arrested in Omaha after Lincoln carjacking linked to multiple shootings
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two male juveniles are in custody after police say a car linked to them was involved in multiple shootings and a carjacking. According to the Lincoln Police Department, officers responded to the 500 block of North 16th Street in Lincoln, near the University of Nebraska campus, Saturday around 2:53 p.m. after a 29-year-old woman had her car stolen at gunpoint.
WOWT
Investigators use tracking app on stolen laptop to find stolen car; 3 teens taken into custody
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department said they used a tracking app on a stolen laptop to recover a stolen car. Around 9:44 a.m. on Monday, LPD officers were dispatched to an apartment complex near 48th and R Streets on a report of a stolen vehicle.
WOWT
Woman injured in north Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say one person was injured in a Monday night shooting. According to Omaha Police, officers responded to 42nd and Curtis Avenue at 9:27 p.m. for a ShotSpotter alert. Multiple rounds were reported fired. When officers arrived they found a 37-year-old woman with injuries. She was...
WOWT
Google to install fiber lines in Omaha
Hinson said she is feeling much better and thanked everyone who sent thoughts and prayers. New photos showcase the drastic changes on Nebraska's Platte River. Election 2022: Democratic infighting in sheriff's race. Updated: 11 hours ago. When Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson lost in a close primary election to Greg Gonzalaz,...
WOWT
Driver cited in September fatal motorcycle crash in west Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department cited a 32-year-old woman in connection with a fatal motorcycle crash that happened in September. On Tuesday at approximately 8:00 a.m., LPD said 32-year-old Marciyanna Nielsen of Lincoln, was cited and released for misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide and possession of marijuana in connection with a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred Saturday September 24th at NW 19th & West O Street.
WOWT
Teen charged as adult for stabbing at Waverly park
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Waverly teen has been charged as an adult with four felonies after authorities say he stabbed a 15-year-old boy multiple times at a park last week. Shane Moore, who turned 15 on Monday, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Moore’s bond was set at 10 percent of $1 million.
WOWT
Omaha WarHorse Casino slowly progressing while Lincoln’s generates thousands
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In just the first week of operation, Nebraska’s first casino generated hundreds of thousands of dollars in new tax revenue. The WarHorse Casino in Lincoln opened for business on September 23 and generated $285,963 in tax revenue in its first seven days. To many, that...
WOWT
Omaha Police investigating overnight homicide
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was found dead in a parking lot overnight. The Omaha Police Department says officers responded to the area of 84th Street and Papillion Parkway at 3:03 a.m. Sunday. There they found a male down in a parking lot. Investigators say the death was suspicious...
WOWT
Mysterious camper under Omaha bridge appears in new spot
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new twist to a bizarre mystery first reported by 6 On Your Side. A large camper trailer found illegally dumped in one spot has turned up in another. Earlier this month an abandoned camper was found under the bridge at 168th Street near West Dodge.
WOWT
Metro U.S. Army Reserve soldiers to deploy from Omaha
Several people are injured after overnight stabbings. Gusty winds will keep temperatures very chilly Monday, with record low temperatures possible by Tuesday morning. Soldiers with the Omaha Army Reserve will be deployed. Omaha Police investigate suspicious death. Updated: 18 hours ago. A man was found dead in a parking lot...
WOWT
Three injured in two separate Omaha stabbings
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating two overnight cutting incidents that left three people injured Sunday. According to Omaha Police, officers responded to Creighton University Medical Center at 2:30 a.m. after a 24-year-old man walked into the hospital with a stab wound. Police say the man was stabbed in...
WOWT
Bar owners in downtown Omaha must reapply for liquor license
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There have been a lot of complaints. The liquor license of a downtown bar in Omaha could be in jeopardy. The Omaha city council voted unanimously Tuesday afternoon forcing the owners to reapply with the state. A liquor license is the livelihood of a bar. That’s...
WOWT
Papillion considers changes to fireworks ordinance
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday night, the Papillion City Council will consider changes to its fireworks ordinance. The proposed changes include allowing fireworks until 12:30 a.m. on New Year’s so so people could ring in the new year with a blast. Currently, the law only allows them through 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31.
WOWT
Douglas Co. demonstrates new voting machines for blind
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse said almost 70% of the early ballots cast so far this year have been dropped in a collection box. But for many of the 50 or so in attendance at Tuesday night’s meeting of the Omaha Association of the Blind, he wanted to let voters know there are improved options for those who don’t have that sort of freedom.
WOWT
Douglas County Democratic Party concerned with Sheriff’s race infighting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We are about three weeks away from the General Election and Democratic party infighting has Douglas County leadership concerned. The Democratic primary for Douglas County Sheriff was contentious, and the margin of victory for Greg Gonzalaz was roughly 1,400 votes. There are two candidates remaining in...
WOWT
14-year-old taken to Omaha hospital in critical condition after cutting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There is an ongoing investigation of a cutting that sent a boy to the hospital in critical condition. Officers went to the area of Wayne Lowden Ave. and Ames Ave. Tuesday afternoon in response to a 14-year-old being injured. Officials say four juvenile suspects were taken...
WOWT
Former Husker football player arrested in La Vista
LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - Former Husker wide receiver Zavier Betts is in Sarpy County jail. According to La Vista Police, Betts was stopped Saturday at 1:33 a.m. near 96th and Giles for speeding. Officers saw that Betts had an active warrant for his arrest out of Iowa and he...
WOWT
Warhorse Casino in Lincoln generates more than $285,000 in tax revenue in one week
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Warhorse Casino in Lincoln brought in more than a quarter of a million dollars in tax revenue in just the first week of being open. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission says the $285,000 was split between several different areas. Nearly 70% was put into the...
Comments / 0