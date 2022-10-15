ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendota, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kingsport Times-News

Britt Stone of Tri-Cities Christian talks about buying former Colonial Heights Middle

Britt Stone, head of school for Tri-Cities Christian School that is part of Lakeway Christian Schools, talks about the Blountville-based school buying the former Colonial Heights Middle School in Kingsport. The Sullivan County school board voted 7-0 to declare Lakeway the winning $2.3 million bid, beating out the only other bidder, the City of Kingsport, in an online auction ending last month.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Carter County hazardous household waste collection will be this Saturday at Recycling Center

ELIZABETHTON — Carter County’s annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection will be held this Saturday, Oct. 22. The drop off is free and will be conducted at the Carter County Recycling Center, 410 Cherokee Park Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation mobile household hazardous waste collection service will conduct the event.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Elizabethton planning lots of Halloween, Christmas celebrations

ELIZABETHTON — It will once again be a busy holiday season in Elizabethton and Carter County, with a wide variety of events now being worked on by the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, Main Street Elizabethton, Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park, and several principal sponsors. The events are set to begin with Halloween and continue through Thanksgiving and Christmas. There are so many things going on that there is a call for volunteers and sponsors to help with supporting, organizing and carrying out the many things that will be going on.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Downtown Elizabethton

Elizabethton planning lots of Halloween, Christmas celebrations. ELIZABETHTON — It will once again be a busy holiday season in Elizabethton and Carter County, with a wide variety of events now being worked on by the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, Main Street Elizabethton, Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park, and several principal sponsors. The events are set to begin with Halloween and continue through Thanksgiving and Christmas. There are so many things going on that there is a call for volunteers and sponsors to help with supporting, organizing and carrying out the many things that will be going on.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Elizabethton water line work set for Wed. night

ELIZABETHTON — The City of Elizabethton said utility work on Wednesday evening on West Elk Avenue will cause water customers from North Roan Street to McArthur Street to experience low water pressure or no water. This will include Cherokee Park Drive. Work will begin at 9 p.m. on Wednesday...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Gracie McBryant GoFundMe account closes Wednesday

BLOUNTVILLE — The GoFundMe fundraiser for the family of a 14-year-old Sullivan County freshman who died in a camper fire has surpassed $12,700 the day before it will end. The goal was $10,000 to help cover funeral expenses, but the extra money will help offset lost wages. West Ridge...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Downtown redevelopment expansion, moving forward with library renovation plans up for BMA votes Tuesday

KINGSPORT — City leaders Tuesday will consider a resolution expanding the Downtown Redevelopment District by 24 acres along Center Street. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen also will consider moving forward with seeking construction documents and specifications to renovate of the Kingsport Public Library, with construction possibly starting in late spring, as well as allowing the mayor to sign off on a proposed dental clinic.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sycamore Shoals and Sabine Hill will offer scary history of 18th and 19th century death for Halloween

ELIZABETHTON — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will present a spooky history lesson this Halloween season. “Death Comes to Sabine Hill” will be presented at the nearby Sabine Hill State Historic Site during the last weekend in October. The event is not just another scary Halloween experience, it is designed to resurrect many of the forgotten traditions associated with death and mourning in early America. Visitors can experience these arcane customs firsthand though several programs offered during the event. These include demonstrations of the jobs associated with death in the late 18th and early 19th centuries, special after-hours tours of the historic Taylor House, and a re-creation of an early American funeral service.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

A walk in Bob Miller's shoes: Celebrating 104 years of life

KINGSPORT — For many, turning 104 years old seems an inconceivable milestone. But for Dr. Robert Miller, it is right around the corner. Approaching his 104th birthday on Oct. 29, Robert “Bob” Miller has been a beloved resident of Kingsport since his arrival in 1948. Before he reached Kingsport, he grew up in Chester, South Carolina. In 1939, he earned his undergraduate degree in chemistry from Erskine College, where he was later inducted into the Academic Hall of Fame.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Budget Inn rezoning dies for second time at Unicoi BMA

Monday’s Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen was packed as citizens showed up to comment about the rezoning of 185 Golf Course Road. The agenda item died, however, when no alderman made a motion to discuss it.
Kingsport Times-News

Gun thefts on the rise in region

A total of 384 firearms have been stolen within a four-county area of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia over the past year. Of these, 16%, or 63 firearms, have made it back to gun owners’ hands.
TENNESSEE STATE
Kingsport Times-News

More than 30,000 SW Virginia voters affected by incorrect notifications

RICHMOND — State election officials said Tuesday that 31,000 Southwest Virginia voters could have been affected by a mailing of incorrect voting information materials. General registrars in eight Southwest Virginia counties and the city of Bristol were still receiving calls, emails and office visits by voters on Tuesday wondering about the notices — mailed to voters with P.O. box addresses instead of physical mailing addresses this week.
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Meat processing project in Telford is awarded essential funding grant

Organizations working to develop a farmer-owned meat processing facility in Washington County have been awarded a key $991,546 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission. The ARC grant will go to the Appalachian Producers Cooperative, which is the first farmer-owned cooperative established in Tennessee in more than 50 years. The cooperative will operate the facility that will be located near the Jonesborough Flea Market facility in Telford.
TELFORD, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City fire chief announces promotions

Johnson City Fire Chief David Bell recently announced three promotions within the department, which become effective Oct. 22. Steve Alexander has been promoted to district chief and will remain assigned to A Shift. A 19-year veteran of the Johnson City Fire Department, Alexander has served as a firefighter, driver/engineer, and as a lieutenant. He holds Tennessee Certifications as a Fire Officer III, Fire Inspector, Fire Instructor, Incident Safety Officer, Haz-Mat Technician, AEMT, and CPR Instructor. He has served on numerous committees and teams during his career including the Medical QA/QI and Rope Rescue Team. District Chief William Sanders will move to C Shift.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Gate City eases past Lee to set up showdown with Union

GATE CITY — The Mountain 7 District regular-season volleyball championship match is set. Gate City breezed to a 25-12, 25-11, 25-11 victory over Lee High on Tuesday. Meanwhile in Clintwood, district-leading Union secured a 25-12, 25-20, 25-22 win over Ridgeview.
GATE CITY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy