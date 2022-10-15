Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bristol Casino Doubles Down on Breast Cancer Awareness Month With Events in OctoberJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Local Hospitals Experiencing System-Wide Failures as Quality Wanes from Staffing WoesJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Male Bobcat Kittens are Coming to Kingsport's Bays Mountain Park and PlanetariumJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Murals Across Johnson City Receiving Mixed Reviews as City Works to Add Decorative ArtJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Home and Yard Decorations are Only Beginning for Halloween Before December's Big EventJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Britt Stone of Tri-Cities Christian talks about buying former Colonial Heights Middle
Britt Stone, head of school for Tri-Cities Christian School that is part of Lakeway Christian Schools, talks about the Blountville-based school buying the former Colonial Heights Middle School in Kingsport. The Sullivan County school board voted 7-0 to declare Lakeway the winning $2.3 million bid, beating out the only other bidder, the City of Kingsport, in an online auction ending last month.
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County hazardous household waste collection will be this Saturday at Recycling Center
ELIZABETHTON — Carter County’s annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection will be held this Saturday, Oct. 22. The drop off is free and will be conducted at the Carter County Recycling Center, 410 Cherokee Park Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation mobile household hazardous waste collection service will conduct the event.
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton planning lots of Halloween, Christmas celebrations
ELIZABETHTON — It will once again be a busy holiday season in Elizabethton and Carter County, with a wide variety of events now being worked on by the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, Main Street Elizabethton, Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park, and several principal sponsors. The events are set to begin with Halloween and continue through Thanksgiving and Christmas. There are so many things going on that there is a call for volunteers and sponsors to help with supporting, organizing and carrying out the many things that will be going on.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Sullivan school board votes to sell former Colonial Heights Middle to Christian school
BLOUNTVILLE — Tri-Cities Christian School is one step closer to opening at the former Colonial Heights Middle School campus. An access road being built for West Ridge High School also is moving closer to reality.
Kingsport Times-News
La Ingrata Bar and Grill headed to Broad Street
KINGSPORT — A new bar and grill is getting ready to spice up downtown. LA INGRATA Bar and Grill may open as soon as the end of 2022, according to owner Bruno Ramirez.
Kingsport Times-News
Downtown Elizabethton
Elizabethton planning lots of Halloween, Christmas celebrations. ELIZABETHTON — It will once again be a busy holiday season in Elizabethton and Carter County, with a wide variety of events now being worked on by the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, Main Street Elizabethton, Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park, and several principal sponsors. The events are set to begin with Halloween and continue through Thanksgiving and Christmas. There are so many things going on that there is a call for volunteers and sponsors to help with supporting, organizing and carrying out the many things that will be going on.
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton water line work set for Wed. night
ELIZABETHTON — The City of Elizabethton said utility work on Wednesday evening on West Elk Avenue will cause water customers from North Roan Street to McArthur Street to experience low water pressure or no water. This will include Cherokee Park Drive. Work will begin at 9 p.m. on Wednesday...
Kingsport Times-News
UT Health Science Center, ETSU teaming up to open dental clinic in Kingsport
KINGSPORT — University of Tennessee Health Science Center officials announced Tuesday they are partnering with ETSU to open a dental clinic in Kingsport. The hope is that the clinic will transform into a four-year dental college.
Kingsport Times-News
Gracie McBryant GoFundMe account closes Wednesday
BLOUNTVILLE — The GoFundMe fundraiser for the family of a 14-year-old Sullivan County freshman who died in a camper fire has surpassed $12,700 the day before it will end. The goal was $10,000 to help cover funeral expenses, but the extra money will help offset lost wages. West Ridge...
Kingsport Times-News
Downtown redevelopment expansion, moving forward with library renovation plans up for BMA votes Tuesday
KINGSPORT — City leaders Tuesday will consider a resolution expanding the Downtown Redevelopment District by 24 acres along Center Street. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen also will consider moving forward with seeking construction documents and specifications to renovate of the Kingsport Public Library, with construction possibly starting in late spring, as well as allowing the mayor to sign off on a proposed dental clinic.
Kingsport Times-News
Sycamore Shoals and Sabine Hill will offer scary history of 18th and 19th century death for Halloween
ELIZABETHTON — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will present a spooky history lesson this Halloween season. “Death Comes to Sabine Hill” will be presented at the nearby Sabine Hill State Historic Site during the last weekend in October. The event is not just another scary Halloween experience, it is designed to resurrect many of the forgotten traditions associated with death and mourning in early America. Visitors can experience these arcane customs firsthand though several programs offered during the event. These include demonstrations of the jobs associated with death in the late 18th and early 19th centuries, special after-hours tours of the historic Taylor House, and a re-creation of an early American funeral service.
Kingsport Times-News
A walk in Bob Miller's shoes: Celebrating 104 years of life
KINGSPORT — For many, turning 104 years old seems an inconceivable milestone. But for Dr. Robert Miller, it is right around the corner. Approaching his 104th birthday on Oct. 29, Robert “Bob” Miller has been a beloved resident of Kingsport since his arrival in 1948. Before he reached Kingsport, he grew up in Chester, South Carolina. In 1939, he earned his undergraduate degree in chemistry from Erskine College, where he was later inducted into the Academic Hall of Fame.
Kingsport Times-News
Budget Inn rezoning dies for second time at Unicoi BMA
Monday’s Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen was packed as citizens showed up to comment about the rezoning of 185 Golf Course Road. The agenda item died, however, when no alderman made a motion to discuss it.
Kingsport Times-News
Gun thefts on the rise in region
A total of 384 firearms have been stolen within a four-county area of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia over the past year. Of these, 16%, or 63 firearms, have made it back to gun owners’ hands.
Kingsport Times-News
More than 30,000 SW Virginia voters affected by incorrect notifications
RICHMOND — State election officials said Tuesday that 31,000 Southwest Virginia voters could have been affected by a mailing of incorrect voting information materials. General registrars in eight Southwest Virginia counties and the city of Bristol were still receiving calls, emails and office visits by voters on Tuesday wondering about the notices — mailed to voters with P.O. box addresses instead of physical mailing addresses this week.
Kingsport Times-News
Pound Town Council welcomes newly sworn police officer, $131K in returned funds
POUND — The Town Council on Tuesday made a $131,400 bump in the town budget formal and welcomed its latest sworn police officer to the force. The council ran across another bump — a council member’s refusal to accept a resolution for the town’s Christmas parade permit application.
Kingsport Times-News
Meat processing project in Telford is awarded essential funding grant
Organizations working to develop a farmer-owned meat processing facility in Washington County have been awarded a key $991,546 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission. The ARC grant will go to the Appalachian Producers Cooperative, which is the first farmer-owned cooperative established in Tennessee in more than 50 years. The cooperative will operate the facility that will be located near the Jonesborough Flea Market facility in Telford.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City fire chief announces promotions
Johnson City Fire Chief David Bell recently announced three promotions within the department, which become effective Oct. 22. Steve Alexander has been promoted to district chief and will remain assigned to A Shift. A 19-year veteran of the Johnson City Fire Department, Alexander has served as a firefighter, driver/engineer, and as a lieutenant. He holds Tennessee Certifications as a Fire Officer III, Fire Inspector, Fire Instructor, Incident Safety Officer, Haz-Mat Technician, AEMT, and CPR Instructor. He has served on numerous committees and teams during his career including the Medical QA/QI and Rope Rescue Team. District Chief William Sanders will move to C Shift.
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County Commission appropriates $1.1 million for replacing windows and gutters of courthouse
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Courthouse will be getting new windows and new gutters to correct some drafts and leaks which have cause some structural damage to the landmark building. The Carter County Commission voted 23-1 on Monday night to appropriate $1,127,500 from a fund in the county budget...
Kingsport Times-News
Gate City eases past Lee to set up showdown with Union
GATE CITY — The Mountain 7 District regular-season volleyball championship match is set. Gate City breezed to a 25-12, 25-11, 25-11 victory over Lee High on Tuesday. Meanwhile in Clintwood, district-leading Union secured a 25-12, 25-20, 25-22 win over Ridgeview.
Comments / 0