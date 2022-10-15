ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westphalia, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

MSU and Michigan to Play at Night

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For just the second time since they began playing in 1898, Michigan and Michigan State will play their annual football game at night. This year’s matchup is set for Saturday, October 29th with a 7:30pm kick off in Ann Arbor and ABC will televise. Both teams have byes this week. Michigan is 7-0 and MSU is 3-4 but has beaten Michigan the past two years.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

In My View: Michigan State vs. Michigan at night

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The fans probably don’t like the fact that the upcoming Michigan vs. Michigan State game will be played at night. Night games usually provide more juice for the home team, especially a rivalry game so it is not a good time for Michigan State I’d think. But if MSU wins, it clearly makes the Spartan’s season and obviously changes it from disaster to likely a winning record and a bowl bid.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson College Drumline joins the Detroit Lions Drumline for Percussion Concussion

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drumlines from East Jackson, Jackson, Lumen Christi, Mason, Michigan Center, Napoleon, Northwest, Springport, and Western high schools will be performing at the Percussion Concussion event on Thursday, Nov. 3. The drumlines will be joining the Detroit Lions Drumline on the Potter Center’s Harold Sheffer Music Hall...
JACKSON, MI
Maize n Brew

Kickoff time released for Michigan vs. Michigan State

Announced by the program on Monday morning, the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. under the lights of the Big House on Saturday, Oct. 29. The game will be featured as ABC’s primetime night game. This will be the Wolverines’ first night game since...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Now Desk: Snow arrives in Michigan and celebrating a classic treat

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole previews the gusty winds that are possible for Tuesday and where the snow has already fallen. Then Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to talk about the possibility of new condos coming to Delta Township, Toys ‘R Us returns - in a way, and how to celebrate a classic treat. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

There’s a new Seger in town. And he’s a sheriff in Michigan.

SAGINAW, MI — It was less than 10 seconds into William Federspiel’s fifth song of the night when the Saginaw County sheriff ventured off-script. Just for the fun of it. His 10-piece Bob Seger cover band was building its rhythmic tempo in the opening moments of the group’s rendition of “Shakedown” — the Michigan rocker’s police chase-themed, ‘80s-pop contribution to the “Beverly Hills Cop II” soundtrack — when Federspiel heard someone yell something from the crowd of 400 people watching his performance at The Vault in Saginaw last weekend. With a showman’s instincts, he turned the impromptu interaction quickly into opportunity.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
wcsx.com

Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where

It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

Bobcats Are Being Spotted In Lower Michigan, Are They A Threat?

Bobcats are being spotted more and more in lower Michigan, but do they pose any threat?. One of my hobbies is setting up trail cameras to watch deer from June all the way to the end of January. I like to watch the deer horns grow, plus monitor the deer in my area to know which deer to harvest and which deer to let grow longer.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Local Influencer Donates $10K to Boys and Girls Club

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Local influencer, Terrell Wade, gave back in a big way, by donating $10,000 to his local Boys and Girls Club. Wade, who goes by The Wade Empire on social media said, “Giving back is an important and essential aspect of growth.”. The Boys and Girls...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Own a piece of the Mighty Mac - Pieces of Mackinac Bridge up for auction

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WILX) - Have you ever wanted to own a piece of the Mackinac Bridge? You can!. Several pieces of vintage steel deck grating from the bridge are up for auction. The pieces are about 38 inches by 66 inches and are 5 inches deep. The auctions close Nov. 1.
WILX-TV

Parma Township community members unhappy with planned gravel pit

PARMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A number of people in Jackson County are trying to stop a gravel pit from opening in their community. A company wants to open a shop on the north side of Parma Township. Neighbors are worried about dust and the local water supply. The township told News 10 there will be a public hearing on the proposal but it has not been scheduled yet.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Weather: 18 Inches of Snow Coming This Week

It’s just mid-October, but winter is basically going to be here this coming week for a portion of Michigan. Of course, I’m talking about snow. The Mitten is going to see its first significant snowfall this week. Some areas of Michigan will see an upwards of 18 inches of the white stuff. Here’s when and where to expect the snowstorm.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy