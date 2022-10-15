Read full article on original website
Vandals spray paint pro-abortion, anti-Catholic rhetoric on Michigan churchLive Action NewsLansing, MI
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud’s historic day leads No. 3 Buckeyes to first road win of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Hopefully more touchdowns come’: Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes’ record books in 49-20 win at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
WILX-TV
Game of the Week: Holt tops East Lansing, Pewamo-Westphalia preps to visit Lansing Catholic
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Friday Night Frenzy Game of the Week hasn’t failed yet to keep us on the edge of our seats. Friday, Holt upset East Lansing at home to clinch a share of the CAAC Blue with a 16-13 win over the Trojans. Next week, it...
WILX-TV
MSU and Michigan to Play at Night
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For just the second time since they began playing in 1898, Michigan and Michigan State will play their annual football game at night. This year’s matchup is set for Saturday, October 29th with a 7:30pm kick off in Ann Arbor and ABC will televise. Both teams have byes this week. Michigan is 7-0 and MSU is 3-4 but has beaten Michigan the past two years.
WILX-TV
In My View: Michigan State vs. Michigan at night
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The fans probably don’t like the fact that the upcoming Michigan vs. Michigan State game will be played at night. Night games usually provide more juice for the home team, especially a rivalry game so it is not a good time for Michigan State I’d think. But if MSU wins, it clearly makes the Spartan’s season and obviously changes it from disaster to likely a winning record and a bowl bid.
WILX-TV
Jackson College Drumline joins the Detroit Lions Drumline for Percussion Concussion
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drumlines from East Jackson, Jackson, Lumen Christi, Mason, Michigan Center, Napoleon, Northwest, Springport, and Western high schools will be performing at the Percussion Concussion event on Thursday, Nov. 3. The drumlines will be joining the Detroit Lions Drumline on the Potter Center’s Harold Sheffer Music Hall...
Maize n Brew
Kickoff time released for Michigan vs. Michigan State
Announced by the program on Monday morning, the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. under the lights of the Big House on Saturday, Oct. 29. The game will be featured as ABC’s primetime night game. This will be the Wolverines’ first night game since...
WILX-TV
In My View: It’s a different year for Michigan, Michigan State game
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a different year for the Michigan vs. Michigan State football game. They each have a bye week now so two weeks to prepare. Michigan is desperate for a win after two straight losses to MSU in the series. A win for MSU would go...
Line wraps around the corner as first Raising Cane’s in Michigan opens doors
Raising Cane's is sizzling up their famous chicken finger baskets as they gear up for the grand opening of their first Michigan restaurant.
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Snow arrives in Michigan and celebrating a classic treat
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole previews the gusty winds that are possible for Tuesday and where the snow has already fallen. Then Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to talk about the possibility of new condos coming to Delta Township, Toys ‘R Us returns - in a way, and how to celebrate a classic treat. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11.
There’s a new Seger in town. And he’s a sheriff in Michigan.
SAGINAW, MI — It was less than 10 seconds into William Federspiel’s fifth song of the night when the Saginaw County sheriff ventured off-script. Just for the fun of it. His 10-piece Bob Seger cover band was building its rhythmic tempo in the opening moments of the group’s rendition of “Shakedown” — the Michigan rocker’s police chase-themed, ‘80s-pop contribution to the “Beverly Hills Cop II” soundtrack — when Federspiel heard someone yell something from the crowd of 400 people watching his performance at The Vault in Saginaw last weekend. With a showman’s instincts, he turned the impromptu interaction quickly into opportunity.
wcsx.com
Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where
It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
Bobcats Are Being Spotted In Lower Michigan, Are They A Threat?
Bobcats are being spotted more and more in lower Michigan, but do they pose any threat?. One of my hobbies is setting up trail cameras to watch deer from June all the way to the end of January. I like to watch the deer horns grow, plus monitor the deer in my area to know which deer to harvest and which deer to let grow longer.
Video shows enormous waves slamming into iconic Lake Michigan lighthouses
ST. JOSEPH, MI – From St. Joseph to Muskegon, MLive photographers documented massive Lake Michigan waves crashing into several of West Michigan’s iconic lighthouses on Monday, Oct. 18. The current wind storm has trended to stronger than earlier forecast, with waves that could build up to 19 feet...
Lansing police searching for missing 78-year-old
The Lansing Police Department are searching for 78-year-old woman Mary Ann Martin.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: How to walk the world’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge in Michigan
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. World’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge opens in Michigan: How to walk it. There’s a new thing to add to your Michigan to-do list: walking...
WILX-TV
Local Influencer Donates $10K to Boys and Girls Club
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Local influencer, Terrell Wade, gave back in a big way, by donating $10,000 to his local Boys and Girls Club. Wade, who goes by The Wade Empire on social media said, “Giving back is an important and essential aspect of growth.”. The Boys and Girls...
VIDEO: Michigan hit with early winter storm
It's a scene you normally wouldn't expect to see for at least another month or so — snowy gusts piling up on cars. Video provided by Storyful shows Monday morning's winter storm conditions creating snow drifts in a Michigan parking lot.
Massive waves topping 15 feet smash into Lake Michigan lighthouses
ST. JOSEPH, MI-- Lake Michigan was in an October fury, as gale-force winds from the northwest whipped up some massive waves along the shoreline Monday afternoon. MLive photographers captured images of waves crashing into several of Michigan’s iconic lighthouses.
WILX-TV
Own a piece of the Mighty Mac - Pieces of Mackinac Bridge up for auction
ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WILX) - Have you ever wanted to own a piece of the Mackinac Bridge? You can!. Several pieces of vintage steel deck grating from the bridge are up for auction. The pieces are about 38 inches by 66 inches and are 5 inches deep. The auctions close Nov. 1.
WILX-TV
Parma Township community members unhappy with planned gravel pit
PARMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A number of people in Jackson County are trying to stop a gravel pit from opening in their community. A company wants to open a shop on the north side of Parma Township. Neighbors are worried about dust and the local water supply. The township told News 10 there will be a public hearing on the proposal but it has not been scheduled yet.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Weather: 18 Inches of Snow Coming This Week
It’s just mid-October, but winter is basically going to be here this coming week for a portion of Michigan. Of course, I’m talking about snow. The Mitten is going to see its first significant snowfall this week. Some areas of Michigan will see an upwards of 18 inches of the white stuff. Here’s when and where to expect the snowstorm.
